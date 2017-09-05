CONMEBOL wrap: Peru surges, Chile flops, Argentina messes up

Matchday 16 of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying did not go according to script, thanks largely to already-eliminated teams.

Bolivia upset Chile in La Paz, while Venezuela went into Argentina and stole a point from Lionel Messi’s desperate and embattled Albiceleste.

Peru moved into the Top Four, ahead of Argentina on tiebreakers, while Uruguay was the lone top team to seize its opportunity on the night.

Argentina 1-1 Venezuela

Jhon Murillo gave the visitors a shock 51st minute lead, only to hand it back via an own goal three minutes later. Argentina completed 398 more passes than Venezuela, and converted 92 percent of its 569 passes. It’s dominance extended to shots — 17-5 — but not to goals, despite four shots from Mauro Icardi and three each for Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala.

Bolivia 1-0 Chile

Juan Arce’s 58th minute penalty kick was part of a bizarre night that saw under fire Chile manage just three shot attempts to the hosts’ 11. The Chileans had most of the ball but couldn’t get the job done and now sit outside the top five with a visit from Ecuador and trip to Brazil remaining on the docket.

Ecuador 1-2 Peru

The goals came in a flurry, as Edison Flores and Paolo Hurtado finished chances in the 72nd and 74th minutes to make it 2-0 before Enner Valencia scored shortly after Peru went down to 10 men. Ecuador drops four points back of the Top Four with a trip to Chile before a visit from Argentina. Ouch.

Paraguay 1-2 Uruguay

A Federico Valverde goal was joined by a Paraguay own goal as the visitors took a 2-0 lead late. Angel Romero scored in the 88th minute, but Paraguay couldn’t level the score and sits three points back of the Top Four. Uruguay’s 27 points are now second, but just three points ahead of fourth and fifth.

Colombia 1-1 Brazil

Already-qualified Brazil got a Willian goal in first half stoppage, but conceded a Radamel Falcao goal after the break to split the spoils. Los Cafeteros sit third with 26 points.

GOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!!

