Honduras 1-1 USMNT: Wood leads heist as Yanks pilfer point

Yanks complete 82 passes

Quioto puts Catrachos ahead, 28′

Wood scores only U.S. shot on target

Houston Dynamo attacker Romell Quito roasted the U.S. defense for an early goal at San Pedro Sula, and the Americans didn’t look prepared to equalize for most of the remaining 62 minutes.

But substitute striker Bobby Wood poked a loose ball home in the 85th minute as the woeful Yanks rebounded to take a point from Honduras in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

The Yanks came out of the gate with purpose, almost earning a corner through Pulisic within 30 seconds and watching Jordan Morris drag an effort wide of the goal in the third minute.

Darlington Nagbe dribbled deep into the left of the attacking third before cutting back for Kellyn Acosta, who chipped an inviting cross toward the back post. Los Catrachos handled it, another promising sign from the Yanks.

Yet Graham Zusi was caught adventuring and DaMarcus Beasley needed to stoop to save Alberth Elis’ cross from reaching Romell Quioto atop the six.

Then Zusi was cooked again by Quioto, and Gonzalez bungled his attempt to close down the Honduran striker. Guzan stayed home, Quioto had a lot of time to find the ball and kiss it off the post.

Quiet for most of the early play, Pulisic forced an in-tight save out of Luis Lopez.

Henry Figueroa hammered a free kick at Guzan that the Atlanta United man punched over the bar.

That was the first half. 1-0, Honduras.

#USMNT has one win in 38 World Cup qualifiers when trailing at half (1-32-5). The win was at Panama in the 2013 Hex. — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) September 5, 2017

The second half didn’t find much going for either side, though Honduras was promising more in the attack. Kellyn Acosta saw yellow for a petulant pull back, and the Yanks made two subs.

With about a half hour to play, Paul Arriola went in for DaMarcus Beasley and Geoff Cameron entered for the struggling Zusi as the U.S. went to three at the back.

Yet nothing was happening for Bruce Arena’s men. Honduras was content to waste time, and the United States was absent ideas.

The Yanks put in Bobby Wood, and had a half-chance through Clint Dempsey. Fortunately for the U.S., a terrific tackle from the otherwise poor Gonzalez stopped Honduras from a second goal, and Boniek Garcia blew a wide open chance at a third.

Wood found a loose ball after Acosta cranked a free kick off the cross bar, and the Yanks suddenly and shockingly were in line for a point.

Figueroa took his second yellow deep into stoppage for a sending off.

