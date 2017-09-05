More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Twitter/@NYCFC

Jack Harrison feels “no regrets” about career path with NYCFC

By Matt ReedSep 5, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

There was a time when Jack Harrison was with Manchester United, albeit at the age of 14, but what if he had never left the Premier League giants?

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Perhaps the young attacker would be playing at Old Trafford alongside youngsters like Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

That’s not the case though — at least not right now — and that doesn’t seem to bother the New York City FC winger, who is thriving at New York City FC and making a name for himself as one of Major League Soccer’s most dynamic young talents.

“I definitely have no regrets, especially now,” Harrison told Press Association Sport. “A couple of years ago, I would always think about what would have happened if I had stayed at United, but now I have no regrets, I am happy to be here in the situation I am, playing with the players I am.

“I am learning so much and it can only get better, really.”

Harrison spent seven seasons in the Man United academy, before arriving in the United States in 2010. He eventually attended Wake Forest, where he was voted the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2015 — his only season playing for the Demon Deacons.

Now, in just his second season in MLS, Harrison has doubled his goal total from four in 2016 to eight this campaign, while his six assists is tied for third on NYCFC.

The 20-year-old has been the biggest standout from the 2016 MLS SuperDraft class, which also boasted young talents like Brandon Vincent and Andrew Tarbell, but Harrison still hasn’t let any of that get to his head.

The young player’s focus has remained on staying fit and playing matches on a consistent basis, which is something that he wasn’t sure he would have been provided in England.

“It can be tough sometimes for someone my age in England or anywhere in Europe to get the playing time that they want, and to be playing as much as I am, [I am] just really grateful,” Harrison said.

Looking back at the USMNT’s last seven WCQ campaigns

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 5, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Why is the number seven so relevant for the U.S. Men’s National Team?

It just happens to be the number of consecutive times that the Americans have reached the World Cup, which dates back to the U.S. reaching Italy in 1990.

[ MORE: USMNT faces must-win against Honduras in CONCACAF WCQ ]

While 1990 doesn’t seem like that long ago, it’s forever for the USMNT, who has taken significant strides forward since falling out of the 1990 competition with three straight defeats and only two goals to show for their entire stay.

Now, the U.S. has their backs against the wall in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying for the first time since 2002, when the Americans needed a final day loss from Honduras to reach South Korea/Japan.

Bruce Arena and the American need a positive result on Tuesday, ironically enough against Honduras, in order to see their hopes of reaching Russia next summer lifted. As things stand, the USMNT sits in third place in WCQ on eight points and three matches left to play.

Here, we take a look at the USMNT’s last seven WCQ campaigns and how the Americans fared on their way to each World Cup.

1990

The CONCACAF Championship was used for the final time to determine the two teams that would reach the World Cup, and it was an overall strange year after Mexico was disqualified for fielding overage players.

Finish: 2nd on 11 points

1994

It was a pretty easy route to the World Cup for the United States. They’ll hope to have that same path in 2026…

Finish: Hosts of tournament, didn’t need to qualify

1998

It proved to be one of the more competitive qualifying campaigns, with no nation winning more than four matches in the lead up to France. The USMNT, led by Eric Wynalda’s goalscoring, helped the team finish just behind El Tri at the top of the Hex.

Finish: 2nd on 17 points

2002

Costa Rica was the dominant side during this qualifying campaign, losing just once along their way to South Korea & Japan. The Americans, however, started out hot with five straight positive results, before slowing down significantly and needing assistance from Mexico on the final matchday to take care of business against Honduras.

Finish: 3rd on 17 points

2006

The U.S. and Mexico were riding each other’s coat tails before Germany’s competition in ’06, with the two rivals finishing tied atop the Hex on 22 points. The Americans edged El Tri based on head-to-head results, but that didn’t much matter when the USMNT reached the World Cup the following year and bailed out in the group stage.

Finish: 1st on 22 points

2010

It was a heated race to finish atop the Hex ahead of South Africa’s World Cup, with the U.S., Mexico, Honduras and Costa Rica all within four points of one another. The Americans were also riding in hot after their strong FIFA Confederations Cup campaign in 2009, which saw the team capture a historic 2-0 victory against Spain in the semifinals.

Finish: 1st on 20 points

2014

In the build up to Brazil, the U.S. managed to dominate CONCACAF, taking eight positive results out of its 10 Hexagonal fixtures. The Yanks even helped Mexico reach the World Cup with its final-day victory over Panama, who were on the verge of finishing ahead of El Tri.

Finish: 1st on 22 points

NASL reportedly declined Division II status by USSF

Photo credit: NASL.com
By Matt ReedSep 5, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

The North American Soccer League (NASL) has been hanging by a thread for some time now, and the latest news regarding the league could be far worse for it’s short-term future.

According to FiftyFive.One, the U.S. Soccer Federation has declined NASL’s bid to remain at Division II status in the U.S. Soccer pyramid, meaning that the league would have to drop down to D III or possibly fold completely.

[ MORE: USMNT faces a must-win against Honduras ]

The reported decision isn’t completely surprising given NASL’s poor attendance numbers and overall lack of league growth, however, nothing has been made clear yet as to why it wouldn’t be granted D II status for another year.

If NASL does in fact have to drop down to D III, it would likely join USL Division III, which is tabbed to begin its venture in the North American soccer pyramid in 2019.

Heading into 2017, NASL lost five clubs prior to the start of the Spring Season. The Fort Lauderdale Strikers and Rayo OKC folded completely, while Minnesota United (MLS), the Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL) and Ottawa Fury (USL) each moved on to new leagues.

The San Francisco Deltas were the league’s lone addition for 2017, although NASL is set to add two more California-based club’s next year with the arrivals of California United FC and an unnamed San Diego team owned by Eden Hazard, Demba Ba and others.

FiftyFive.One is also reporting that North Carolina FC, Indy Eleven and the two new California sides are all considering the possibility of joining USL next season with NASL’s future very uncertain.

Arena thinks US immigration debate fires up opposing players

AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter
Associated PressSep 5, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT
5 Comments

SAN Pedro SULA, Honduras (AP) American coach Bruce Arena thinks the divisive debate over immigration policy in the United States is firing up opposing players and fans.

[ MORE: Three key storylines for USMNT heading into Honduras match ]

“Our immigration policies are impacting people in Central America, right, and there’s probably a little bit of anger over that,” Arena said ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier at Honduras. “And then your national sport gets a chance to play the U.S. I’m sure it becomes very meaningful.”

Arena also criticized the U.S. Soccer Federation’s decision to play last week’s World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. While ticket priority was given to season-ticket holders of the New York Red Bulls and people affiliated with the USSF, supporters of the visitors were a sizeable portion of the sellout crowd of 26,500.

Costa Rica won 2-0, giving the U.S. two home qualifying losses in a World Cup cycle for the first time since 1957.

“It was already decided, but I don’t think we should play in a venue that’s comfortable for the visiting team,” said Arena, who replaced Jurgen Klinsmann in November. “I don’t think it made a difference in the game.”

The U.S. had lost just one home qualifier in 50 matches since 1985 before a 2-1 defeat against Mexico in November at Columbus, Ohio. Last week’s game was the first World Cup qualifier in the New York metropolitan area.

“We don’t get any luxuries of going on the road and everything is nice and comfortable and we’ve got a good fan base coming out to the game and all of that,” he said Monday. “Obviously our country is unique to other countries. We’re a melting pot and all the countries in CONCACAF, many of their countrymen make it to the United States in one capacity or other and they’ll come out and support their team. So we have to be shrewd in the venues that we select to play different countries.”

[ MORE: U.S. faces must-win trip to Honduras in World Cup qualifying ]

The last U.S. home qualifier in the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region is Oct. 6 against Panama in Orlando, Florida.

“I haven’t looked into that. Am I going to find out that there’s a big Panamanian population in Orlando?” Arena said. “I would sense that Orlando is going to be very much pro-American.”

Barca president curiously states Messi has signed a new contract

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 5, 2017, 9:19 AM EDT
1 Comment

Barcelona has already lost one of its main front men this year, but the club’s president remains adamant that its biggest star won’t be leaving the squad.

[ MORE: Mbappe to booing Monaco fans — “I still love you” ]

Club president Josep Bartomeu has come out and stated that Lionel Messi signed a new contract with Barca back in June, however, no such deal has been announced yet.

“It’s all agreed and signed,” Bartomeu told Spanish outlet Sport. “There are three contracts. One with the Messi Foundation, which is signed with the president of the Foundations and the player’s brother.

“There’s an image rights contract with Messi, which is father has signed, who is the administrator of his company, and the employment contract, which his father has signed, who has the power to do so.

While Bartomeu has come out and said this, it doesn’t bring much calm to Barcelona supporters. The nature of his comments seem to be ill-advised considered the timeline that the club’s president used.

Bartomeu claims that a deal was struck on June 30, but over two months later there is still no announcement from the club regarding its finalization.

The Messi situation has become one very much in the public eye following Neymar’s departure, and with the Argentine on the final year of his current contract everyone in Barcelona is holding their breath about the possibility of losing the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

The 30-year-old Messi has continually been linked to Manchester City, with a possible reunion between he and former Barca manager Pep Guardiola in the cards next summer.