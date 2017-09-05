Leicester may not be able to use $29m Silva until January

Leicester City’s sale of Danny Drinkwater was made easier to stomach by the $29 million purchase of Adrien Silva from Sporting CP.
Cue the indigestion.
Silva, 28, may not be able to play for Leicester until January after FIFA rejected documentation supporting the sale. Leicester requested a two-hour extension to complete the paperwork on Deadline Day.
According to the BBC, “If FIFA decides Silva’s registration was not completed in time he will be ineligible, but the Premier League club will be required to pay his wages.”
There’s no question that Leicester owns the players’ rights, and both the Foxes and Sporting are trying to find the correct documentation to ease FIFA’s fears.
It just takes a look at last season to see how one hole can affect a club, as Leicester’s first half was horrible without N'Golo Kante and second half quite good once Wilfried Ndidi filled the Frenchman’s shoes in the middle of the pitch.
Peru moved into the Top Four, ahead of Argentina on tiebreakers, while Uruguay was the lone top team to seize its opportunity on the night.
Argentina 1-1 Venezuela
Jhon Murillo gave the visitors a shock 51st minute lead, only to hand it back via an own goal three minutes later. Argentina completed 398 more passes than Venezuela, and converted 92 percent of its 569 passes. It’s dominance extended to shots — 17-5 — but not to goals, despite four shots from Mauro Icardi and three each for Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala.
Bolivia 1-0 Chile
Juan Arce’s 58th minute penalty kick was part of a bizarre night that saw under fire Chile manage just three shot attempts to the hosts’ 11. The Chileans had most of the ball but couldn’t get the job done and now sit outside the top five with a visit from Ecuador and trip to Brazil remaining on the docket.
The goals came in a flurry, as Edison Flores and Paolo Hurtado finished chances in the 72nd and 74th minutes to make it 2-0 before Enner Valencia scored shortly after Peru went down to 10 men. Ecuador drops four points back of the Top Four with a trip to Chile before a visit from Argentina. Ouch.
Paraguay 1-2 Uruguay
A Federico Valverde goal was joined by a Paraguay own goal as the visitors took a 2-0 lead late. Angel Romero scored in the 88th minute, but Paraguay couldn’t level the score and sits three points back of the Top Four. Uruguay’s 27 points are now second, but just three points ahead of fourth and fifth.
The Yanks came out of the gate with purpose, almost earning a corner through Pulisic within 30 seconds and watching Jordan Morris drag an effort wide of the goal in the third minute.
Darlington Nagbe dribbled deep into the left of the attacking third before cutting back for Kellyn Acosta, who chipped an inviting cross toward the back post. Los Catrachos handled it, another promising sign from the Yanks.
Yet Graham Zusi was caught adventuring and DaMarcus Beasley needed to stoop to save Alberth Elis’ cross from reaching Romell Quioto atop the six.
The second half didn’t find much going for either side, though Honduras was promising more in the attack. Kellyn Acosta saw yellow for a petulant pull back, and the Yanks made two subs.
With about a half hour to play, Paul Arriola went in for DaMarcus Beasley and Geoff Cameron entered for the struggling Zusi as the U.S. went to three at the back.
Yet nothing was happening for Bruce Arena’s men. Honduras was content to waste time, and the United States was absent ideas.
The Yanks put in Bobby Wood, and had a half-chance through Clint Dempsey. Fortunately for the U.S., a terrific tackle from the otherwise poor Gonzalez stopped Honduras from a second goal, and Boniek Garcia blew a wide open chance at a third.
Wood found a loose ball after Acosta cranked a free kick that was parried away, and both Besler and Morris kept the chance alive. The Yanks suddenly and shockingly were in line for a point.
Figueroa took his second yellow deep into stoppage for a sending off.
The Yanks will finish the international break outside the automatic qualifying places if Panama wins vs. Trinidad and Tobago later Tuesday.
Jims and Joes, not X’s and O’s
If there’s anything to glean from this miserable night at the San Pedro Sula, it’s that two coaches have failed to figure out how to get through to this batch of USMNT players.
Jurgen Klinsmann clearly had lost the team following losses to Mexico and Costa Rica, and Bruce Arena was given credit for steadying the ship over a 14-match unbeaten run leading that included a Gold Cup title.
But even that tournament with a mostly B-team wasn’t convincing, and Arena — admittedly a U.S. Soccer legend — got the plot completely wrong twice in the last week with World Cup hopes on the line.
Looking past Friday’s mess in the midfield and porous defensive set-up, Tuesday’s performance was again about lineup choices. Arena pulled the plug on Geoff Cameron coming off a poor Friday, and also left Bobby Wood and Fabian Johnson out of the lineup.
Arena didn’t have the option of Jozy Altidore, the CONCACAF killer who’s stupid yellow card cost him a one-game suspension, and there was logic to starting Clint Dempsey next to Sounders teammate Jordan Morris. Dempsey also happens to be the best attacker in USMNT history, so there’s a pass to be given there.
But Omar Gonzalez and Graham Zusi were miserable on the right side of the defense, and Darlington Nagbe was bossed out of the game aside from one early and electrifying dribble.
Arena plugged in high-motor Paul Arriola and Cameron with not much cooking in the second half, and put eventual equalizer Bobby Wood into the fray with under 20 minutes to go. The subs fixed things, in a sense, but in a way
Here’s Morris on Wood, who understandably seemed a bit put-off after the match:
“He’s a great player. I love playing with Bobby. He fights, he works. He’s good in the box.”
Yep, like he was before the match. Full disclosure: at halftime I questioned the use of Morris over Wood, and the former ran his shorts off in the second frame. The equalizer doesn’t happen without either.
All that said, and it needed to be said, it’s paramount we look past the manager and directly at these players. The performances for these last two qualifiers, and really five of the eight, have not been good enough for where the program believes it should be. Debate those expectations all you will, but it’s just not good enough.
Soft first half, especially in the middle
The United States looked motivated to start the match, but the pace and hustle slipped away as the half wore on. The Yanks completed a total of 37 first half passes according to the CONCACAF site, and had just 40 percent of the ball.
The midfield was largely non-existent. Bradley completed eight of just 13 passes in the match, and Kellyn Acosta failed to complete a single pass (0-for-2). Darlington Nagbe was tidy with his passing (14-of-15), though we’ve covered his flaws elsewhere. Winning 50-50 balls was a daunting proposition against a Honduras side which very much deserved three points on the night.
Third is a must
For everyone assuming that a Top Four finish will be enough for the U.S. because of a fairly soft Asian confederation, those thoughts got a swift kick to the rear end following Australia’s failure to hammer Thailand on Tuesday.
That, coupled with sent the Socceroos into the third place game against Syria, one they’ll be expected to win, and Australia is the sort of team that can go heart-for-heart with a typical U.S. side and perhaps bring a more talented side to the party (one that could hardly be a longer trip for the away sides).
And given the political climate in both countries, Syria would be a trickier test than it appears on paper (or on the Internet). Get it done versus Panama at home, and breathe a sigh of relief that the country’s soccer status hasn’t been set back a decade.
Throw in one more thing: Major League Soccer’s regular season ends on October 22, meaning some players will be in the throes of a playoff race but only eight MLS teams will have been active in the previous 2.5 weeks.