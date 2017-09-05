New Zealand moves closer to World Cup, wins OFC qualifying

New Zealand captured Oceania World Cup qualifying on Tuesday, drawing one step closer to the 2018 World Cup.

[ MORE: USMNT faces a must-win situation on Tuesday against Honduras ]

The All Whites drew 2-2 against the Solomon Islands in the second leg of their OFC final, after having secured a 6-1 victory in the first meeting.

Manager Anthony Hudson and his side will now be involved in a playoff against the fifth-place nation from CONMEBOL, currently Argentina, in a two-legged affair this November.

With South American qualifying too close to call from positions two through seven, New Zealand will likely have to wait until the final matchday to determine their playoff opponent.

The All Whites are looking to reach their third World Cup in its history, and their first since 2010 in South America — where the team drew all three of its group stage matches.