New Zealand moves closer to World Cup, wins OFC qualifying

New Zealand captured Oceania World Cup qualifying on Tuesday, drawing one step closer to the 2018 World Cup.
The All Whites drew 2-2 against the Solomon Islands in the second leg of their OFC final, after having secured a 6-1 victory in the first meeting.
Manager Anthony Hudson and his side will now be involved in a playoff against the fifth-place nation from CONMEBOL, currently Argentina, in a two-legged affair this November.
With South American qualifying too close to call from positions two through seven, New Zealand will likely have to wait until the final matchday to determine their playoff opponent.
The All Whites are looking to reach their third World Cup in its history, and their first since 2010 in South America — where the team drew all three of its group stage matches.
The Philippe Coutinho saga has dragged on and will do so until January, and probably further, but another intriguing twist has occurred regarding the Liverpool attacker.
Spanish outlet Sport is reporting that Coutinho will refuse to play for the Reds in the UEFA Champions League this season, despite the club listing him as one of the 25 registered players for the competition.
The 25-year-old Brazilian has made it quite clear that he wants out of Anfield, with Barcelona continued to be the favorite to sign the highly-coveted attacker.
Liverpool rejected several bids ranging over $150 million from Barca, as Coutinho is under contract under 2022 after signing a new long-term deal with the Reds back in January.
Coutinho has yet to take the field yet this season for the Reds, despite appearing and scoring for Brazil in Thursday’s 2-0 win for Brazil in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.
FIFA is planning on evaluating its rankings system to keep from punishing teams who schedule more friendlies, and to keep from teams that schedule less friendlies from jumping into seeded positions for the World Cup.
Despite leading its UEFA qualification group having played eight matches unbeaten, England dropped to 13th in the latest world rankings due to narrow losses to Germany and France, both in friendlies. Manager Gareth Southgate has made his opinion on the situation public, saying he will not stop scheduling friendlies simply to help the country’s ranking.
Meanwhile, Poland, Wales, and Switzerland have sat in seeded positions for some time. Poland has played one friendly since June of 2016, a 1-1 draw with Slovenia. Switzerland is the same. Wales hasn’t played a single friendly since last June, when European teams had a lack of competitive fixtures in the run-up to Euro 2016.
England has already scheduled Germany and Brazil as friendly fixtures in the near future, games that will be officially placed on the schedule when England officially qualifies for the 2018 World Cup, a near certainty at this point.
France is another team harmed by scheduling difficult friendlies, partly necessitated in the run-up to Euro 2016 which they hosted and therefore did not participate in qualifying. France has played five friendlies over the past calendar year, beating Italy, England, and Paraguay but also losing to Spain and drawing with the Ivory Coast. They currently sit 10th in the world despite their impressive Euro 2016 run and qualifying position that has seen them win eight competitive matches in a row.
FIFA said their review would take place once all teams had qualified for the 2018 World Cup.
Dele Alli was caught giving the middle finger during the 77th minute of England’s 2-1 victory over Slovakia, but his manager has defended the incident as innocuous.
The 21-year-old Spurs midfielder was caught on camera displaying the rude gesture after angling for a foul on the edge of the box by Martin Skrtel, which was not given by the referee. The timing of the gesture lends credence to the theory that it was aimed towards referee Clément Turpin, but according to England boss Gareth Southgate, Alli was not directing it towards the referee, instead joking around with Kyle Walker.
“I’ve not seen it but I’ve been made aware of it,” Southgate said in his postgame media obligations. “Kyle and Dele were mucking about, and Dele’s made a gesture towards Kyle. I don’t know what the angle of the pitch is. The pair of them have a strange way of communicating, but that’s what they’ve said when it’s been raised.”
When reviewing the replay, it does appear that Walker is closely in line behind the referee, but hard to tell exactly what was intended. Alli later responded as well, posting on social media to back up the claims.
No matter the intent, Alli in all likelihood will face a fine from FIFA, and could even be considered for a suspension if the governing body feels it’s warranted. Lionel Messi was suspended four matches and fined for directing “insulting words” towards an assistant referee, but that was overturned for lack of evidence after he sat out one game.
Diego Costa, despite being reportedly advised by Atletico Madrid to return to Chelsea training, has been omitted from the Blues’ Champions League roster.
With the Spanish international still in his native Brazil and refusing to train with Chelsea after being left out of Antonio Conte‘s first-team plans, he has put himself in a difficult position.
The club he wishes to rejoin, Atletico Madrid, reportedly told him it is in his best interests to return to Chelsea training to ease tensions with hopes of a January move still on the cards.
Had Costa moved in the summer, he would have had to wait until January to play for Atletico due to their transfer/registration ban, but at least he could train with the club. As it stands, he is not training with anyone and instead has been across the ocean. The Spanish club is likely hoping he will stay match fit prior to any transfer in January, although that would risk injury and a potential Chelsea return.
Nevertheless, with Costa not on the Blues roster, he is unable to play for Chelsea in the European competition, meaning he won’t be cap-tied should a transfer materialize over the winter and Atletico Madrid remain in the competition that long.
On the flip side, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was included on Manchester United’s Champions League roster despite still recovering from his ACL tear back in April. He wasn’t expected back until January, but this could signal an earlier return, since teams are able to make roster changes after the group stage, and Mourinho therefore could have omitted the Swede from his group stage roster with plans to add him after returning.