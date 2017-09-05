New Zealand moves closer to World Cup, wins OFC qualifying

Barcelona has already lost one of its main front men this year, but the club’s president remains adamant that its biggest star won’t be leaving the squad.

Club president Josep Bartomeu has come out and stated that Lionel Messi signed a new contract with Barca back in June, however, no such deal has been announced yet.

“It’s all agreed and signed,” Bartomeu told Spanish outlet Sport. “There are three contracts. One with the Messi Foundation, which is signed with the president of the Foundations and the player’s brother.

“There’s an image rights contract with Messi, which is father has signed, who is the administrator of his company, and the employment contract, which his father has signed, who has the power to do so.

While Bartomeu has come out and said this, it doesn’t bring much calm to Barcelona supporters. The nature of his comments seem to be ill-advised considered the timeline that the club’s president used.

Bartomeu claims that a deal was struck on June 30, but over two months later there is still no announcement from the club regarding its finalization.

The Messi situation has become one very much in the public eye following Neymar’s departure, and with the Argentine on the final year of his current contract everyone in Barcelona is holding their breath about the possibility of losing the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

The 30-year-old Messi has continually been linked to Manchester City, with a possible reunion between he and former Barca manager Pep Guardiola in the cards next summer.