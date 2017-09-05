New Zealand moves closer to World Cup, wins OFC qualifying

New Zealand captured Oceania World Cup qualifying on Tuesday, drawing one step closer to the 2018 World Cup.
The All Whites drew 2-2 against the Solomon Islands in the second leg of their OFC final, after having secured a 6-1 victory in the first meeting.
Manager Anthony Hudson and his side will now be involved in a playoff against the fifth-place nation from CONMEBOL, currently Argentina, in a two-legged affair this November.
With South American qualifying too close to call from positions two through seven, New Zealand will likely have to wait until the final matchday to determine their playoff opponent.
The All Whites are looking to reach their third World Cup in its history, and their first since 2010 in South America — where the team drew all three of its group stage matches.
Barcelona has already lost one of its main front men this year, but the club’s president remains adamant that its biggest star won’t be leaving the squad.
Club president Josep Bartomeu has come out and stated that Lionel Messi signed a new contract with Barca back in June, however, no such deal has been announced yet.
“It’s all agreed and signed,” Bartomeu told Spanish outlet Sport. “There are three contracts. One with the Messi Foundation, which is signed with the president of the Foundations and the player’s brother.
“There’s an image rights contract with Messi, which is father has signed, who is the administrator of his company, and the employment contract, which his father has signed, who has the power to do so.
While Bartomeu has come out and said this, it doesn’t bring much calm to Barcelona supporters. The nature of his comments seem to be ill-advised considered the timeline that the club’s president used.
Bartomeu claims that a deal was struck on June 30, but over two months later there is still no announcement from the club regarding its finalization.
The Messi situation has become one very much in the public eye following Neymar’s departure, and with the Argentine on the final year of his current contract everyone in Barcelona is holding their breath about the possibility of losing the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.
The 30-year-old Messi has continually been linked to Manchester City, with a possible reunion between he and former Barca manager Pep Guardiola in the cards next summer.
The Philippe Coutinho saga has dragged on and will do so until January, and probably further, but another intriguing twist has occurred regarding the Liverpool attacker.
Spanish outlet Sport is reporting that Coutinho will refuse to play for the Reds in the UEFA Champions League this season, despite the club listing him as one of the 25 registered players for the competition.
The 25-year-old Brazilian has made it quite clear that he wants out of Anfield, with Barcelona continued to be the favorite to sign the highly-coveted attacker.
Liverpool rejected several bids ranging over $150 million from Barca, as Coutinho is under contract under 2022 after signing a new long-term deal with the Reds back in January.
Coutinho has yet to take the field yet this season for the Reds, despite appearing and scoring for Brazil in Thursday’s 2-0 win for Brazil in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.
FIFA is planning on evaluating its rankings system to keep from punishing teams who schedule more friendlies, and to keep from teams that schedule less friendlies from jumping into seeded positions for the World Cup.
Despite leading its UEFA qualification group having played eight matches unbeaten, England dropped to 13th in the latest world rankings due to narrow losses to Germany and France, both in friendlies. Manager Gareth Southgate has made his opinion on the situation public, saying he will not stop scheduling friendlies simply to help the country’s ranking.
Meanwhile, Poland, Wales, and Switzerland have sat in seeded positions for some time. Poland has played one friendly since June of 2016, a 1-1 draw with Slovenia. Switzerland is the same. Wales hasn’t played a single friendly since last June, when European teams had a lack of competitive fixtures in the run-up to Euro 2016.
England has already scheduled Germany and Brazil as friendly fixtures in the near future, games that will be officially placed on the schedule when England officially qualifies for the 2018 World Cup, a near certainty at this point.
France is another team harmed by scheduling difficult friendlies, partly necessitated in the run-up to Euro 2016 which they hosted and therefore did not participate in qualifying. France has played five friendlies over the past calendar year, beating Italy, England, and Paraguay but also losing to Spain and drawing with the Ivory Coast. They currently sit 10th in the world despite their impressive Euro 2016 run and qualifying position that has seen them win eight competitive matches in a row.
FIFA said their review would take place once all teams had qualified for the 2018 World Cup.
Dele Alli was caught giving the middle finger during the 77th minute of England’s 2-1 victory over Slovakia, but his manager has defended the incident as innocuous.
The 21-year-old Spurs midfielder was caught on camera displaying the rude gesture after angling for a foul on the edge of the box by Martin Skrtel, which was not given by the referee. The timing of the gesture lends credence to the theory that it was aimed towards referee Clément Turpin, but according to England boss Gareth Southgate, Alli was not directing it towards the referee, instead joking around with Kyle Walker.
“I’ve not seen it but I’ve been made aware of it,” Southgate said in his postgame media obligations. “Kyle and Dele were mucking about, and Dele’s made a gesture towards Kyle. I don’t know what the angle of the pitch is. The pair of them have a strange way of communicating, but that’s what they’ve said when it’s been raised.”
When reviewing the replay, it does appear that Walker is closely in line behind the referee, but hard to tell exactly what was intended. Alli later responded as well, posting on social media to back up the claims.
No matter the intent, Alli in all likelihood will face a fine from FIFA, and could even be considered for a suspension if the governing body feels it’s warranted. Lionel Messi was suspended four matches and fined for directing “insulting words” towards an assistant referee, but that was overturned for lack of evidence after he sat out one game.