Player ratings from the USMNT’s fortunate draw in Honduras

The United States men’s national team nearly walked behind the 8-ball in terms of World Cup qualifying, but super sub Bobby Wood moved the Yanks’ chances of Russia closer to likelihood.
Wood’s 85th minute goal, kept alive by Matt Besler and Jordan Morris, helped the Americans to an unlikely point after an insipid performance versus Honduras in a 1-1 draw at San Pedro Sula.
The Yanks will finish the international break outside the automatic qualifying places if Panama wins at Trinidad and Tobago later Tuesday.
How’d the men rate? Read on…
Starting XI
Brad Guzan — 5 — Sometimes, the keeper is just there.
DaMarcus Beasley (Off 62′) — 5 — The left side of the defense wasn’t great, but didn’t have a quarter of the problems and miscues of the right side.
Matt Besler — 6 — The best of the U.S. backs gets a bonus point for keeping the play alive after Acosta cranked his free kick off the cross bar.
Omar Gonzalez — 2 — Woeful, but saved himself from the ‘1’ we had here with a game-saving late tackle.
Graham Zusi (Off 63′) — 2 — Almost a laughably bad day. Can’t be pardoned for what appeared to be an extreme lack of focus on Honduras’ opener, and he was often cooked for pace.
Michael Bradley — 5 — Nothing impressive from the maestro, as he completed just eight of a astonishingly low 13 passes according to CONCACAF.
Kellyn Acosta — 5 — One of the few players to consistently show desperation, an otherwise subpar performance was mostly redeemed by his free kick off the cross bar.
Darlington Nagbe (Off 73′) — 3 — After an early dribble to set up a chance, Nagbe disappeared as Honduras bodied him out of the game.
Christian Pulisic — 5 — Dealt better with the constant fouling than Nagbe, but couldn’t quite put his imprint on the game aside from an early chance stymied by Luis Lopez.
Clint Dempsey — 4 — Surprisingly, the big game player’s most noticeable moments were petulant pull backs and fouls. Not a banner night in a starting role.
Jordan Morris — 6 — Deprived of service, the Seattle Sounders man produced the best chance of the first half and received an assist for heading the ball back to Wood.
Subs
Paul Arriola (On 62′) — 6 — Worked hard down the right and put his shoulders into Honduran players. It should’ve have been a sight for sore eyes, but it sure was.
Geoff Cameron (On 63′) — 6 — Perhaps the best part about his introduction into the game was that Omar Gonzalez calmed the bleep down. No surprise he rebounded from Friday’s rare awful performance.
Bobby Wood (On 73′) — 7 — Scored the equalizer and came within a shoelace of getting a chance at a winner. Should’ve started.