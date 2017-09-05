Report: Coutinho to refuse playing for LFC in the Champions League?

The Philippe Coutinho saga has dragged on and will do so until January, and probably further, but another intriguing twist has occurred regarding the Liverpool attacker.

Spanish outlet Sport is reporting that Coutinho will refuse to play for the Reds in the UEFA Champions League this season, despite the club listing him as one of the 25 registered players for the competition.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has made it quite clear that he wants out of Anfield, with Barcelona continued to be the favorite to sign the highly-coveted attacker.

Liverpool rejected several bids ranging over $150 million from Barca, as Coutinho is under contract under 2022 after signing a new long-term deal with the Reds back in January.

Coutinho has yet to take the field yet this season for the Reds, despite appearing and scoring for Brazil in Thursday’s 2-0 win for Brazil in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.