UEFA World Cup qualifying: Gylfi stars for Iceland; Kolarov leads Serbia (video)

There was a time when Jack Harrison was with Manchester United, albeit at the age of 14, but what if he had never left the Premier League giants?

Perhaps the young attacker would be playing at Old Trafford alongside youngsters like Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

That’s not the case though — at least not right now — and that doesn’t seem to bother the New York City FC winger, who is thriving at New York City FC and making a name for himself as one of Major League Soccer’s most dynamic young talents.

“I definitely have no regrets, especially now,” Harrison told Press Association Sport. “A couple of years ago, I would always think about what would have happened if I had stayed at United, but now I have no regrets, I am happy to be here in the situation I am, playing with the players I am.

“I am learning so much and it can only get better, really.”

Harrison spent seven seasons in the Man United academy, before arriving in the United States in 2010. He eventually attended Wake Forest, where he was voted the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2015 — his only season playing for the Demon Deacons.

Now, in just his second season in MLS, Harrison has doubled his goal total from four in 2016 to eight this campaign, while his six assists is tied for third on NYCFC.

The 20-year-old has been the biggest standout from the 2016 MLS SuperDraft class, which also boasted young talents like Brandon Vincent and Andrew Tarbell, but Harrison still hasn’t let any of that get to his head.

The young player’s focus has remained on staying fit and playing matches on a consistent basis, which is something that he wasn’t sure he would have been provided in England.

“It can be tough sometimes for someone my age in England or anywhere in Europe to get the playing time that they want, and to be playing as much as I am, [I am] just really grateful,” Harrison said.