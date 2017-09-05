UEFA World Cup qualifying: Gylfi stars for Iceland; Kolarov leads Serbia (video)

Spain and Serbia moved to almost assure places in the 2018 World Cup, while Group I remains as tight as ever.
Here’s where three European groups stand after the final day of qualifying for this international break.
Liechtenstein 0-8 Spain
Spain finishes the break three points ahead of second-place Italy, with a mere 17 goals of differential advantage thanks to braces from Iago Aspas and Alvaro Morata. Sergio Ramos, Isco, David Silva, and an own goal completed the scoring in Vaduz.
Republic of Ireland 0-1 Serbia
Aleksandar Kolarov‘s 55th minute goal means Serbia will finish no lower than the playoffs, and Orlovi would need to really fall apart to miss out on Russia.
Iceland 2-0 Ukraine
The darlings of the EURO have joined Croatia on the most points in Group I following a brace from Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Turkey 1-0 Croatia
Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun has Group I quite congested after scoring the lone goal in this one. Turkey and Ukraine have 14 points, two points behind Croatia and Iceland.
Opponents remaining:
Croatia – vs. Finland, at Ukraine
Iceland – at Turkey, vs. Kosovo
Turkey – vs. Iceland, at Finland
Ukraine – at Kosovo, vs. Croatia
Elsewhere
Austria 1-1 Georgia
Moldova 0-2 Wales
Italy 1-0 Israel
Macedonia 1-1 Albania
Kosovo 0-1 Finland