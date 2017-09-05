VIDEO: USMNT trails Honduras at half after more defensive blunders

More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Honduras 1-1 USMNT: Wood leads heist as Yanks pilfer point

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
By Nicholas MendolaSep 5, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT
  • Yanks complete 82 passes
  • Quioto puts Catrachos ahead, 28′
  • Wood scores only U.S. shot on target

Houston Dynamo attacker Romell Quito roasted the U.S. defense for an early goal at San Pedro Sula, and the Americans didn’t look prepared to equalize for most of the remaining 62 minutes.

But substitute striker Bobby Wood poked a loose ball home in the 85th minute as the woeful Yanks rebounded to take a point from Honduras in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

The Yanks came out of the gate with purpose, almost earning a corner through Pulisic within 30 seconds and watching Jordan Morris drag an effort wide of the goal in the third minute.

Darlington Nagbe dribbled deep into the left of the attacking third before cutting back for Kellyn Acosta, who chipped an inviting cross toward the back post. Los Catrachos handled it, another promising sign from the Yanks.

Yet Graham Zusi was caught adventuring and DaMarcus Beasley needed to stoop to save Alberth Elis’ cross from reaching Romell Quioto atop the six.

[ MORE: South Korea, Saudi Arabia qualify ]

Then Zusi was cooked again by Quioto, and Gonzalez bungled his attempt to close down the Honduran striker. Guzan stayed home, Quioto had a lot of time to find the ball and kiss it off the post.

Quiet for most of the early play, Pulisic forced an in-tight save out of Luis Lopez.

Henry Figueroa hammered a free kick at Guzan that the Atlanta United man punched over the bar.

That was the first half. 1-0, Honduras.

The second half didn’t find much going for either side, though Honduras was promising more in the attack. Kellyn Acosta saw yellow for a petulant pull back, and the Yanks made two subs.

With about a half hour to play, Paul Arriola went in for DaMarcus Beasley and Geoff Cameron entered for the struggling Zusi as the U.S. went to three at the back.

Yet nothing was happening for Bruce Arena’s men. Honduras was content to waste time, and the United States was absent ideas.

The Yanks put in Bobby Wood, and had a half-chance through Clint Dempsey. Fortunately for the U.S., a terrific tackle from the otherwise poor Gonzalez stopped Honduras from a second goal, and Boniek Garcia blew a wide open chance at a third.

Wood found a loose ball after Acosta cranked a free kick off the cross bar, and the Yanks suddenly and shockingly were in line for a point.

Figueroa took his second yellow deep into stoppage for a sending off.

UEFA World Cup qualifying: Gylfi stars for Iceland; Kolarov leads Serbia (video)

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 5, 2017, 5:18 PM EDT
Spain and Serbia moved to almost assure places in the 2018 World Cup, while Group I remains as tight as ever.

[ WATCH: Honduras vs. USMNT on Telemundo ]

Here’s where three European groups stand after the final day of qualifying for this international break.

Liechtenstein 0-8 Spain

Spain finishes the break three points ahead of second-place Italy, with a mere 17 goals of differential advantage thanks to braces from Iago Aspas and Alvaro Morata. Sergio Ramos, Isco, David Silva, and an own goal completed the scoring in Vaduz.

Republic of Ireland 0-1 Serbia

Aleksandar Kolarov‘s 55th minute goal means Serbia will finish no lower than the playoffs, and Orlovi would need to really fall apart to miss out on Russia.

 

Iceland 2-0 Ukraine

The darlings of the EURO have joined Croatia on the most points in Group I following a brace from Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Turkey 1-0 Croatia

Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun has Group I quite congested after scoring the lone goal in this one. Turkey and Ukraine have 14 points, two points behind Croatia and Iceland.

Opponents remaining:
Croatia – vs. Finland, at Ukraine
Iceland – at Turkey, vs. Kosovo
Turkey – vs. Iceland, at Finland
Ukraine – at Kosovo, vs. Croatia

Elsewhere
Austria 1-1 Georgia
Moldova 0-2 Wales
Italy 1-0 Israel
Macedonia 1-1 Albania
Kosovo 0-1 Finland

Mostly new back four for USMNT at Honduras (stream link, lineup)

Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 5, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT
The United States face the promise of a bruising World Cup qualifier on Tuesday with its Russia hopes in the balance.

The faltering Yanks are in Honduras for a match with Los Catrachos at the San Pedro Sula.

[ WATCH: All three matches live streamed on Telemundo ]

Honduras enters the match on eight points, the same as the visitors, but the U.S. holds an eight-goal advantage in differential thanks to a 6-0 beatdown in San Jose earlier this year.

A win boosts the Yanks three clear of Honduras and four ahead of Panama. A draw opens the door for Los Canaleros to leap over both the U.S. and Honduras.

Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler will pair up at center back, with DaMarcus Beasley and Friday starter Graham Zusi at fullback.

Only Michael Bradley, Christian Pulisic, Darlington Nagbe, and Zusi remain in the Starting XI from Friday’s 2-0 loss to Costa Rica, as Brad Guzan, Jordan Morris, Clint Dempsey, and Kellyn Acosta complete the XI.

And then there were 8: South Korea, Saudi Arabia qualify for World Cup

(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 5, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT
Saudi Arabia and South Korea have joined Iran and Japan in the Asian Football Confederation’s delegation to Russia, leaving Syria and Australia to duel for the intercontinental playoff spot and six other nations on the outside of football’s biggest tournament.

[ MORE: New Zealand advances to playoff ]

Lowly Thailand finished with two points but ultimately stands as Australia’s automatic qualifying spoiler, while UAE, Qatar, China, and Iraq were eliminated before the start of play. Uzbekistan also misses out after failing to pass Syria or South Korea.

Uzbekistan 0-0 South Korea

Neither side won over the course of their final three qualifiers, costing the hosts a place in Russia. South Korea was able to advance with the point, and the Taegeuk Warriors will play in their ninth-straight World Cup.

Saudi Arabia 1-0 Japan

Fahad Al-Muwallad’s 63rd minute goal helped the Green Falcons to their first World Cup since 2006.

Australia 2-1 Thailand

The Socceroos could not make up two goals of difference on Saudi Arabia, and will face Syria for the chance to play CONCACAF’s fourth-place team in the interconfederation playoff. Thailand’s goal differential of minus-18 have Australia hope, even on the road, but tournament leading scorer Tomi Juric and Hertha Berlin’s Mathew Leckie were the only goal scorers for the Socceroos.

Iran 2-2 Syria

A win against already-qualified Iran would’ve put Syria into the World Cup ahead of South Korea, and the visitors had a 1-0 lead early only to need a stoppage time goal from Al Ahli striker Omar Al Somah to move ahead of Uzbekistan for third place in Group B.