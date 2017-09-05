More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Watch live — USMNT visits Honduras in must-win CONCACAF WCQ

By Matt ReedSep 5, 2017, 2:59 PM EDT
We already know that one team from CONCACAF has booked its place in next year’s World Cup, but two more automatic qualifying spots are up for grabs.

However, that number could be down to one by the end of Tuesday. Mexico has ensured its place in the field of 32 in Russia, but Costa Rica could join El Tri on the road to the World Cup with a win at the Estadio Nacional.

All eyes will be on San Pedro Sula though, as the U.S. Men’s National Team needs a win to keep its 2018 hopes alive. Bruce Arena and Co. cannot be eliminated with a loss, but it would certainly make the task of reaching Russia much, much more difficult.

Finally, a loss for Trinidad & Tobago could theoretically spell the end of their hopes of finishing in the top three.

Here’s a look at the CONCACAF table as things stand.

  1. Mexico (QUALIFIED) — 17 points (+8 GD)
  2. Costa Rica — 14 points (+7 GD)
  3. USMNT — 8 points (+1 GD)
  4. Honduras — 8 points (-7 GD)
  5. Panama — 7 points (-1 GD)
  6. Trinidad & Tobago — 3 points (-8 GD)

Below is Tuesday’s schedule for Matchday 8 of CONCACAF WCQ.

Honduras vs. USMNT — 5:36 p.m. ET
Costa Rica vs. Mexico — 10:05 p.m. ET
Panama vs. Trinidad & Tobago — 10:05 p.m. ET

And then there were 8: South Korea, Saudi Arabia qualify for World Cup

By Nicholas MendolaSep 5, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT
Saudi Arabia and South Korea have joined Iran and Japan in the Asian Football Confederation’s delegation to Russia, leaving Syria and Australia to duel for the intercontinental playoff spot and six other nations on the outside of football’s biggest tournament.

Lowly Thailand finished with two points but ultimately stands as Australia’s automatic qualifying spoiler, while UAE, Qatar, China, and Iraq were eliminated before the start of play. Uzbekistan also misses out after failing to pass Syria or South Korea.

Uzbekistan 0-0 South Korea

Neither side won over the course of their final three qualifiers, costing the hosts a place in Russia. South Korea was able to advance with the point, and the Taegeuk Warriors will play in their ninth-straight World Cup.

Saudi Arabia 1-0 Japan

Fahad Al-Muwallad’s 63rd minute goal helped the Green Falcons to their first World Cup since 2006.

Australia 2-1 Thailand

The Socceroos could not make up two goals of difference on Saudi Arabia, and will face Syria for the chance to play CONCACAF’s fourth-place team in the interconfederation playoff. Thailand’s goal differential of minus-18 have Australia hope, even on the road, but tournament leading scorer Tomi Juric and Hertha Berlin’s Mathew Leckie were the only goal scorers for the Socceroos.

Iran 2-2 Syria

A win against already-qualified Iran would’ve put Syria into the World Cup ahead of South Korea, and the visitors had a 1-0 lead early only to need a stoppage time goal from Al Ahli striker Omar Al Somah to move ahead of Uzbekistan for third place in Group B.

Jack Harrison feels “no regrets” about career path with NYCFC

By Matt ReedSep 5, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT
There was a time when Jack Harrison was with Manchester United, albeit at the age of 14, but what if he had never left the Premier League giants?

Perhaps the young attacker would be playing at Old Trafford alongside youngsters like Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

That’s not the case though — at least not right now — and that doesn’t seem to bother the New York City FC winger, who is thriving at New York City FC and making a name for himself as one of Major League Soccer’s most dynamic young talents.

“I definitely have no regrets, especially now,” Harrison told Press Association Sport. “A couple of years ago, I would always think about what would have happened if I had stayed at United, but now I have no regrets, I am happy to be here in the situation I am, playing with the players I am.

“I am learning so much and it can only get better, really.”

Harrison spent seven seasons in the Man United academy, before arriving in the United States in 2010. He eventually attended Wake Forest, where he was voted the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2015 — his only season playing for the Demon Deacons.

Now, in just his second season in MLS, Harrison has doubled his goal total from four in 2016 to eight this campaign, while his six assists is tied for third on NYCFC.

The 20-year-old has been the biggest standout from the 2016 MLS SuperDraft class, which also boasted young talents like Brandon Vincent and Andrew Tarbell, but Harrison still hasn’t let any of that get to his head.

The young player’s focus has remained on staying fit and playing matches on a consistent basis, which is something that he wasn’t sure he would have been provided in England.

“It can be tough sometimes for someone my age in England or anywhere in Europe to get the playing time that they want, and to be playing as much as I am, [I am] just really grateful,” Harrison said.

Looking back at the USMNT’s last seven WCQ campaigns

By Matt ReedSep 5, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT
Why is the number seven so relevant for the U.S. Men’s National Team?

It just happens to be the number of consecutive times that the Americans have reached the World Cup, which dates back to the U.S. reaching Italy in 1990.

While 1990 doesn’t seem like that long ago, it’s forever for the USMNT, who has taken significant strides forward since falling out of the 1990 competition with three straight defeats and only two goals to show for their entire stay.

Now, the U.S. has their backs against the wall in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying for the first time since 2002, when the Americans needed a final day loss from Honduras to reach South Korea/Japan.

Bruce Arena and the American need a positive result on Tuesday, ironically enough against Honduras, in order to see their hopes of reaching Russia next summer lifted. As things stand, the USMNT sits in third place in WCQ on eight points and three matches left to play.

Here, we take a look at the USMNT’s last seven WCQ campaigns and how the Americans fared on their way to each World Cup.

1990

The CONCACAF Championship was used for the final time to determine the two teams that would reach the World Cup, and it was an overall strange year after Mexico was disqualified for fielding overage players.

Finish: 2nd on 11 points

1994

It was a pretty easy route to the World Cup for the United States. They’ll hope to have that same path in 2026…

Finish: Hosts of tournament, didn’t need to qualify

1998

It proved to be one of the more competitive qualifying campaigns, with no nation winning more than four matches in the lead up to France. The USMNT, led by Eric Wynalda’s goalscoring, helped the team finish just behind El Tri at the top of the Hex.

Finish: 2nd on 17 points

2002

Costa Rica was the dominant side during this qualifying campaign, losing just once along their way to South Korea & Japan. The Americans, however, started out hot with five straight positive results, before slowing down significantly and needing assistance from Mexico on the final matchday to take care of business against Honduras.

Finish: 3rd on 17 points

2006

The U.S. and Mexico were riding each other’s coat tails before Germany’s competition in ’06, with the two rivals finishing tied atop the Hex on 22 points. The Americans edged El Tri based on head-to-head results, but that didn’t much matter when the USMNT reached the World Cup the following year and bailed out in the group stage.

Finish: 1st on 22 points

2010

It was a heated race to finish atop the Hex ahead of South Africa’s World Cup, with the U.S., Mexico, Honduras and Costa Rica all within four points of one another. The Americans were also riding in hot after their strong FIFA Confederations Cup campaign in 2009, which saw the team capture a historic 2-0 victory against Spain in the semifinals.

Finish: 1st on 20 points

2014

In the build up to Brazil, the U.S. managed to dominate CONCACAF, taking eight positive results out of its 10 Hexagonal fixtures. The Yanks even helped Mexico reach the World Cup with its final-day victory over Panama, who were on the verge of finishing ahead of El Tri.

Finish: 1st on 22 points

NASL reportedly declined Division II status by USSF

By Matt ReedSep 5, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT
The North American Soccer League (NASL) has been hanging by a thread for some time now, and the latest news regarding the league could be far worse for it’s short-term future.

According to FiftyFive.One, the U.S. Soccer Federation has declined NASL’s bid to remain at Division II status in the U.S. Soccer pyramid, meaning that the league would have to drop down to D III or possibly fold completely.

The reported decision isn’t completely surprising given NASL’s poor attendance numbers and overall lack of league growth, however, nothing has been made clear yet as to why it wouldn’t be granted D II status for another year.

If NASL does in fact have to drop down to D III, it would likely join USL Division III, which is tabbed to begin its venture in the North American soccer pyramid in 2019.

Heading into 2017, NASL lost five clubs prior to the start of the Spring Season. The Fort Lauderdale Strikers and Rayo OKC folded completely, while Minnesota United (MLS), the Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL) and Ottawa Fury (USL) each moved on to new leagues.

The San Francisco Deltas were the league’s lone addition for 2017, although NASL is set to add two more California-based club’s next year with the arrivals of California United FC and an unnamed San Diego team owned by Eden Hazard, Demba Ba and others.

FiftyFive.One is also reporting that North Carolina FC, Indy Eleven and the two new California sides are all considering the possibility of joining USL next season with NASL’s future very uncertain.