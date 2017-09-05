More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Watch live — USMNT visits Honduras in must-win CONCACAF WCQ

By Matt ReedSep 5, 2017, 2:59 PM EDT
We already know that one team from CONCACAF has booked its place in next year’s World Cup, but two more automatic qualifying spots are up for grabs.

However, that number could be down to one by the end of Tuesday. Mexico has ensured its place in the field of 32 in Russia, but Costa Rica could join El Tri on the road to the World Cup with a win at the Estadio Nacional.

All eyes will be on San Pedro Sula though, as the U.S. Men’s National Team needs a win to keep its 2018 hopes alive. Bruce Arena and Co. cannot be eliminated with a loss, but it would certainly make the task of reaching Russia much, much more difficult.

Finally, a loss for Trinidad & Tobago could theoretically spell the end of their hopes of finishing in the top three.

Here’s a look at the CONCACAF table as things stand.

  1. Mexico (QUALIFIED) — 17 points (+8 GD)
  2. Costa Rica — 14 points (+7 GD)
  3. USMNT — 8 points (+1 GD)
  4. Honduras — 8 points (-7 GD)
  5. Panama — 7 points (-1 GD)
  6. Trinidad & Tobago — 3 points (-8 GD)

Below is Tuesday’s schedule for Matchday 8 of CONCACAF WCQ.

Honduras vs. USMNT — 5:36 p.m. ET
Costa Rica vs. Mexico — 10:05 p.m. ET
Panama vs. Trinidad & Tobago — 10:05 p.m. ET

UEFA World Cup qualifying: Gylfi stars for Iceland; Kolarov leads Serbia (video)

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 5, 2017, 5:18 PM EDT
Spain and Serbia moved to almost assure places in the 2018 World Cup, while Group I remains as tight as ever.

Here’s where three European groups stand after the final day of qualifying for this international break.

Liechtenstein 0-8 Spain

Spain finishes the break three points ahead of second-place Italy, with a mere 17 goals of differential advantage thanks to braces from Iago Aspas and Alvaro Morata. Sergio Ramos, Isco, David Silva, and an own goal completed the scoring in Vaduz.

Republic of Ireland 0-1 Serbia

Aleksandar Kolarov‘s 55th minute goal means Serbia will finish no lower than the playoffs, and Orlovi would need to really fall apart to miss out on Russia.

 

Iceland 2-0 Ukraine

The darlings of the EURO have joined Croatia on the most points in Group I following a brace from Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Turkey 1-0 Croatia

Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun has Group I quite congested after scoring the lone goal in this one. Turkey and Ukraine have 14 points, two points behind Croatia and Iceland.

Opponents remaining:
Croatia – vs. Finland, at Ukraine
Iceland – at Turkey, vs. Kosovo
Turkey – vs. Iceland, at Finland
Ukraine – at Kosovo, vs. Croatia

Elsewhere
Austria 1-1 Georgia
Moldova 0-2 Wales
Italy 1-0 Israel
Macedonia 1-1 Albania
Kosovo 0-1 Finland

Mostly new back four for USMNT at Honduras (stream link, lineup)

Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 5, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT
The United States face the promise of a bruising World Cup qualifier on Tuesday with its Russia hopes in the balance.

The faltering Yanks are in Honduras for a match with Los Catrachos at the San Pedro Sula.

Honduras enters the match on eight points, the same as the visitors, but the U.S. holds an eight-goal advantage in differential thanks to a 6-0 beatdown in San Jose earlier this year.

A win boosts the Yanks three clear of Honduras and four ahead of Panama. A draw opens the door for Los Canaleros to leap over both the U.S. and Honduras.

Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler will pair up at center back, with DaMarcus Beasley and Friday starter Graham Zusi at fullback.

Only Michael Bradley, Christian Pulisic, Darlington Nagbe, and Zusi remain in the Starting XI from Friday’s 2-0 loss to Costa Rica, as Brad Guzan, Jordan Morris, Clint Dempsey, and Kellyn Acosta complete the XI.

And then there were 8: South Korea, Saudi Arabia qualify for World Cup

(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 5, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT
Saudi Arabia and South Korea have joined Iran and Japan in the Asian Football Confederation’s delegation to Russia, leaving Syria and Australia to duel for the intercontinental playoff spot and six other nations on the outside of football’s biggest tournament.

Lowly Thailand finished with two points but ultimately stands as Australia’s automatic qualifying spoiler, while UAE, Qatar, China, and Iraq were eliminated before the start of play. Uzbekistan also misses out after failing to pass Syria or South Korea.

Uzbekistan 0-0 South Korea

Neither side won over the course of their final three qualifiers, costing the hosts a place in Russia. South Korea was able to advance with the point, and the Taegeuk Warriors will play in their ninth-straight World Cup.

Saudi Arabia 1-0 Japan

Fahad Al-Muwallad’s 63rd minute goal helped the Green Falcons to their first World Cup since 2006.

Australia 2-1 Thailand

The Socceroos could not make up two goals of difference on Saudi Arabia, and will face Syria for the chance to play CONCACAF’s fourth-place team in the interconfederation playoff. Thailand’s goal differential of minus-18 have Australia hope, even on the road, but tournament leading scorer Tomi Juric and Hertha Berlin’s Mathew Leckie were the only goal scorers for the Socceroos.

Iran 2-2 Syria

A win against already-qualified Iran would’ve put Syria into the World Cup ahead of South Korea, and the visitors had a 1-0 lead early only to need a stoppage time goal from Al Ahli striker Omar Al Somah to move ahead of Uzbekistan for third place in Group B.

Jack Harrison feels “no regrets” about career path with NYCFC

Twitter/@NYCFC
By Matt ReedSep 5, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT
There was a time when Jack Harrison was with Manchester United, albeit at the age of 14, but what if he had never left the Premier League giants?

Perhaps the young attacker would be playing at Old Trafford alongside youngsters like Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

That’s not the case though — at least not right now — and that doesn’t seem to bother the New York City FC winger, who is thriving at New York City FC and making a name for himself as one of Major League Soccer’s most dynamic young talents.

“I definitely have no regrets, especially now,” Harrison told Press Association Sport. “A couple of years ago, I would always think about what would have happened if I had stayed at United, but now I have no regrets, I am happy to be here in the situation I am, playing with the players I am.

“I am learning so much and it can only get better, really.”

Harrison spent seven seasons in the Man United academy, before arriving in the United States in 2010. He eventually attended Wake Forest, where he was voted the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2015 — his only season playing for the Demon Deacons.

Now, in just his second season in MLS, Harrison has doubled his goal total from four in 2016 to eight this campaign, while his six assists is tied for third on NYCFC.

The 20-year-old has been the biggest standout from the 2016 MLS SuperDraft class, which also boasted young talents like Brandon Vincent and Andrew Tarbell, but Harrison still hasn’t let any of that get to his head.

The young player’s focus has remained on staying fit and playing matches on a consistent basis, which is something that he wasn’t sure he would have been provided in England.

“It can be tough sometimes for someone my age in England or anywhere in Europe to get the playing time that they want, and to be playing as much as I am, [I am] just really grateful,” Harrison said.