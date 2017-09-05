Watch live — USMNT visits Honduras in must-win CONCACAF WCQ

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

We already know that one team from CONCACAF has booked its place in next year’s World Cup, but two more automatic qualifying spots are up for grabs.

However, that number could be down to one by the end of Tuesday. Mexico has ensured its place in the field of 32 in Russia, but Costa Rica could join El Tri on the road to the World Cup with a win at the Estadio Nacional.

All eyes will be on San Pedro Sula though, as the U.S. Men’s National Team needs a win to keep its 2018 hopes alive. Bruce Arena and Co. cannot be eliminated with a loss, but it would certainly make the task of reaching Russia much, much more difficult.

Finally, a loss for Trinidad & Tobago could theoretically spell the end of their hopes of finishing in the top three.

Here’s a look at the CONCACAF table as things stand.

Mexico (QUALIFIED) — 17 points (+8 GD) Costa Rica — 14 points (+7 GD) USMNT — 8 points (+1 GD) Honduras — 8 points (-7 GD) Panama — 7 points (-1 GD) Trinidad & Tobago — 3 points (-8 GD)

Below is Tuesday’s schedule for Matchday 8 of CONCACAF WCQ.

Honduras vs. USMNT — 5:36 p.m. ET

Costa Rica vs. Mexico — 10:05 p.m. ET

Panama vs. Trinidad & Tobago — 10:05 p.m. ET