An “event” led Kylian Mbappe to transfer to Paris Saint-Germain

By Daniel KarellSep 6, 2017, 8:55 AM EDT
Kylian Mbappe said on Wednesday that he was content to stay with Monaco for another season until an “event” happened.

Speaking at his introductory press conference with Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe hinted at why he decided ultimately to leave Monaco this summer, though he didn’t clarify what the event was. It’s more than likely the “event” was Neymar’s $260 million transfer to PSG, which set off a domino of transfers across Europe.

“To be honest, I was looking to stay in Monaco,” Mbappe said. “This is the speech that I held at all the clubs I met at the end of the season.
“Something happened, which made me change my position and I wanted to leave. I reflected, my parents and my lawyers made me weigh the pros and cons and I decided to join the PSG, because it is the project that will allow me to learn while winning. Because learning is fine, but you also have to win, you only have one career. I’m a hungry for titles, a competitor and I want to win right now. “
After scoring for France in the international break, Mbappe can make his PSG debut on Friday at Metz. With Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani, PSG has one of the more fearsome attacking trident’s in the world, and are set up for a deep run in the UEFA Champions League.

Report: Leicester City miss deadline to register Adrien Silva by 14 seconds

By Daniel KarellSep 6, 2017, 8:06 AM EDT
Leicester City made one last-minute signing just before the transfer window closed last month.

Unfortunately for the club, that was the only deadline it made.

According to a report from the BBC, Leicester City completed the $28.7 million signing of Adrien Silva from Sporting Clube de Portugal on transfer deadline day but missed the deadline to register him as a Leicester City player with FIFA by 14 seconds. Leicester City has reportedly appealed FIFA’s decision that leaves Silva in limbo until January.

Adrien Silva, a French-born Portuguese international who has represented his father’s homeland and country where he was raised at Euro 2016 and the 2017 Confederations Cup, was brought in as a replacement for Danny Drinkwater, who left for Chelsea in a reported $45.6 million move just before the transfer window shut.

The initial decision by FIFA is a blow to both Leicester City and Silva. Leicester City is now without a likely starter for at least half the season while Silva, who is hoping to keep his place in Portugal’s starting XI, will be out of form for the next three months.

Panama passes USMNT; World Cup scenarios

By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2017, 12:12 AM EDT
This international break could hardly have gone worse for the United States men’s national team.

A home loss to Costa Rica was met Tuesday by an anything-but-encouraging 1-1 draw at Honduras, and CONCACAF’s other results put the U.S. outside the automatic qualifying places ahead of its final two matches of qualifying (home to Panama and away to Trinidad and Tobago).

Now a loss at home to Panama would limit the Americans hopes of qualifying for the World Cup to a playoff versus Australia or Syria at best, and that loss would need to be coupled by outdueling Honduras on points and goal differential during the final round.

Even a draw against Panama is problematic thanks to Los Canaleros moving past the USMNT on goal differential.

Costa Rica 1-1 Mexico

Los Ticos are not quite joining their visitors in the World Cup, but are a point away thanks to Marco Urena’s 83rd minute bullet equalizer. A Cristian Gamboa own goal has CRC waiting until October to punch its ticket to Russia.

Panama 3-0 Trinidad and Tobago

Gabriel Torres and Abdiel Arroyo goals joined a T&T own goal in moving Panama into third place with 10 points ahead of Los Canaleros‘ October 6 visit to Orlando.

STANDINGS

Mexico — 17 pts, +8 GD
Costa Rica — 15 pts, +7 GD
Panama — 10 pts, +2 GD (three automatic WC spots)
USMNT — 9 pts, +1 GD (playoff vs. Syria/Australia winner)
Honduras — 9 pts, -7 GD
Trinidad and Tobago — 3 pts, -11 GD

WHAT’S LEFT

The Yanks can pull two points ahead of Panama with a win in Orlando to kick off the next round of qualifying, and would be three points and a healthy amount of goal differential clear of Honduras should it win and see Costa Rica win at home vs. Honduras.

If the U.S. loses to Panama, it cannot finish in an automatic qualifying spot.

Oct. 6
USMNT vs. Panama
Costa Rica vs. Honduras
Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Oct. 10
Trinidad and Tobago vs. USMNT
Panama vs. Costa Rica
Honduras vs. Mexico

 

Leicester may not be able to use $29m Silva until January

By Nicholas MendolaSep 5, 2017, 10:48 PM EDT
Leicester City’s sale of Danny Drinkwater was made easier to stomach by the $29 million purchase of Adrien Silva from Sporting CP.

Cue the indigestion.

Silva, 28, may not be able to play for Leicester until January after FIFA rejected documentation supporting the sale. Leicester requested a two-hour extension to complete the paperwork on Deadline Day.

According to the BBC, “If FIFA decides Silva’s registration was not completed in time he will be ineligible, but the Premier League club will be required to pay his wages.”

There’s no question that Leicester owns the players’ rights, and both the Foxes and Sporting are trying to find the correct documentation to ease FIFA’s fears.

It just takes a look at last season to see how one hole can affect a club, as Leicester’s first half was horrible without N'Golo Kante and second half quite good once Wilfried Ndidi filled the Frenchman’s shoes in the middle of the pitch.

CONMEBOL wrap: Peru surges, Chile flops, Argentina messes up

By Nicholas MendolaSep 5, 2017, 10:05 PM EDT
2 Comments

Matchday 16 of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying did not go according to script, thanks largely to already-eliminated teams.

Bolivia upset Chile in La Paz, while Venezuela went into Argentina and stole a point from Lionel Messi’s desperate and embattled Albiceleste.

Peru moved into the Top Four, ahead of Argentina on tiebreakers, while Uruguay was the lone top team to seize its opportunity on the night.

Argentina 1-1 Venezuela

Jhon Murillo gave the visitors a shock 51st minute lead, only to hand it back via an own goal three minutes later. Argentina completed 398 more passes than Venezuela, and converted 92 percent of its 569 passes. It’s dominance extended to shots — 17-5 — but not to goals, despite four shots from Mauro Icardi and three each for Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala.

Bolivia 1-0 Chile

Juan Arce’s 58th minute penalty kick was part of a bizarre night that saw under fire Chile manage just three shot attempts to the hosts’ 11. The Chileans had most of the ball but couldn’t get the job done and now sit outside the top five with a visit from Ecuador and trip to Brazil remaining on the docket.

Ecuador 1-2 Peru

The goals came in a flurry, as Edison Flores and Paolo Hurtado finished chances in the 72nd and 74th minutes to make it 2-0 before Enner Valencia scored shortly after Peru went down to 10 men. Ecuador drops four points back of the Top Four with a trip to Chile before a visit from Argentina. Ouch.

Paraguay 1-2 Uruguay

A Federico Valverde goal was joined by a Paraguay own goal as the visitors took a 2-0 lead late. Angel Romero scored in the 88th minute, but Paraguay couldn’t level the score and sits three points back of the Top Four. Uruguay’s 27 points are now second, but just three points ahead of fourth and fifth.

Colombia 1-1 Brazil

Already-qualified Brazil got a Willian goal in first half stoppage, but conceded a Radamel Falcao goal after the break to split the spoils. Los Cafeteros sit third with 26 points.