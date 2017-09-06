An “event” led Kylian Mbappe to transfer to Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe said on Wednesday that he was content to stay with Monaco for another season until an “event” happened.

Speaking at his introductory press conference with Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe hinted at why he decided ultimately to leave Monaco this summer, though he didn’t clarify what the event was. It’s more than likely the “event” was Neymar’s $260 million transfer to PSG, which set off a domino of transfers across Europe.

“To be honest, I was looking to stay in Monaco,” Mbappe said. “This is the speech that I held at all the clubs I met at the end of the season.

“Something happened, which made me change my position and I wanted to leave. I reflected, my parents and my lawyers made me weigh the pros and cons and I decided to join the PSG, because it is the project that will allow me to learn while winning. Because learning is fine, but you also have to win, you only have one career. I’m a hungry for titles, a competitor and I want to win right now. “

After scoring for France in the international break, Mbappe can make his PSG debut on Friday at Metz. With Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani, PSG has one of the more fearsome attacking trident’s in the world, and are set up for a deep run in the UEFA Champions League.