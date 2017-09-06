More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Is 3 the answer? Formation options for USMNT in key October battles

By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team controls its own destiny when it comes to World Cup qualifying, a fact that has been in its corner since the beginning of the Hex and even its 0-2 start.

Matches remain at home against Panama, the team currently occupying the final automatic spot in Russia, and on the road against Trinidad and Tobago. The Yanks drew Panama on the road and waxed T&T at home, but that was before this week’s setbacks put the U.S. under World Cup qualifying pressure it hasn’t faced in years.

Even worse? A draw against stingy Panama, which has only allowed five goals in eight Hex matches, would leave the Yanks requiring a win and help in order to slide into third.

The United States has picked up just two points from its five matches against the teams ahead of it on the table, a home draw with Panama and a road point at Mexico. The Yanks have also kept just two clean sheets, and those came in 6-0 and 2-0 home wins over Honduras and Trinidad and Tobago.

The biggest problem, by far, is defense. Whether set pieces, counterattacking, or even the run of play, the U.S. has allowed 11 goals in the Hex. And clean sheets against Panama have been hard to come by, with 1-1 draws in the last four competitive matches between the two.

So is the answer three at the back?

It’s a small sample size, but the U.S. looked bright in recent matches against Mexico and late in the Honduras draw when it moved to three defenders at the back. Arena used Tim Ream, Omar Gonzalez, and Geoff Cameron in the 1-1 draw at Mexico, flanking them with DaMarcus Beasley and DeAndre Yedlin. Against Honduras, there was Cameron, Gonzalez, and Matt Besler in the middle.

A 3-5-2 or even a 3-6-1 with Jozy Altidore or Bobby Wood up top would give the Yanks a plethora of midfielders, a position which has been lonely if not awful over the last two qualifiers (Alejandro Bedoya, Danny Williams, or even — gasping while ducking — Jermaine Jones would be welcome respites from the soft play of the middle section).

John Brooks’ thigh injury will keep him out of October’s qualifiers, but Yedlin should return to return Graham Zusi to backup status. Timmy Chandler continues to perform very well for Eintracht Frankfurt, but Arena has said he doesn’t want to call up players who haven’t been involved with the team. That’s problematic because he’s the one who hasn’t taken a look at the right-sided Bundesliga player, who’s had struggles in the U.S. shirt but played the third-most minutes for a mid-table German side (Might wanna look, Bruce).

Also, I believe that Arena should be forced to watch Zusi and Gonzalez on Honduras’ goal every morning when his alarm goes off and then during the final two hours before he announces his lineups for Panama and T&T.

Alas, that’s digression.

Arena loves the 4-4-2, so it seems likely three at the back remains a break glass in case of emergency tactic. But humoring the idea, would you rather have Fabian Johnson at left back — if we see Jorge Villafana again, oh my — left mid, or left wing back? To me that’s the question.

Here’s a 3-5-2:

Wood — Altidore

Johnson — Pulisic — Bradley — Bedoya — Yedlin

Besler — Cameron — Ream

Howard

And a 4-4-2:

Wood — Altidore

Pulisic
Nagbe — Arriola
Bradley

Johnson — Besler — Cameron — Yedlin

Howard

And, for fun, a 4-4-2 if Arena breaks from his routine of only using guys who’ve been in his call-ups:

Wood — Altidore

Pulisic
Chandler — Arriola
Bradley

Johnson — Besler — Cameron — Yedlin

Howard

Orlando’s Johnson arrested for domestic battery, suspended by MLS

By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT
Canadian national teamer and Orlando City SC midfielder Will Johnson has been arrested and charged with domestic abuse after an incident with his wife very early Wednesday morning.

Major League Soccer has suspended Johnson, and both the league and club released statements both backing the investigation and suspension.

Johnson, 30, is in his first season with the Lions after stops with Toronto FC, Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake, Chicago Fire, Heerenveen, and De Graafschap.

According to The Orlando Sentinel’s Alicia DelGallo:

In a verbal and sworn written statement, Childs Johnson said the couple of nearly five years is going through a divorce. During a verbal argument Tuesday, Johnson tackled his wife, according to the statement, “wrapping both of his arms completely around her waist.”

Childs Johnson fell to the ground and hit the right side of her head on the brick patio. She also scraped her right knee, left hand and right arm. Her mother was present for the incident and the deputy said she corroborated the story. The children were not present for the incident, according to the report.

The report says Childs Johnson doesn’t plan on pressing charges against Johnson, but is willing to testify in court.

World Cup qualifier to be replayed after ruling on match fixing

By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT
Africa’s Group D table could be flipped upside down, almost literally, after FIFA ordered a replay of a November 2016 match.

Referee Joseph Lamptey was banned for life for match manipulation in South Africa’s 2-1 win over Senegal last year, a match which included an absolutely awful penalty call.

This makes for a high stakes match in November’s international break. From FIFA:

“This decision follows the confirmation of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to upholdthe lifetime ban of match referee, Jospeh Lamptey, for match manipulation, the ruling imposed by the FIFA Disciplinary and Appeal Committees.”

The win is the lone victory for South Africa in the group and strips Bafana Bafana of three points which could propel Senegal atop Group D. Only the first place team in each CAF group makes it to Russia.

Senegal is otherwise unbeaten, having drawn twice and beaten Cape Verde. Here’s how the table looked before the ruling:

Burkina Faso — 6 pts, +2 GD
Cape Verde — 6 pts, -2 GD
Senegal — 5 pts, +1 GD
South Africa — 4 pts, -1 GD

Now the table opens up incredibly well for Senegal, though the Lions of Teranga will have to play South Africa twice in the November window.

The table now sits this way:

Burkina Faso — 6 pts, +2 GD, 2 to play
Cape Verde — 6 pts, -2 GD, 2 to play
Senegal — 5 pts, Even GD, 3 to play
South Africa — 1 pt, -2 GD, 3 to play

Senegal goes to Cape Verde on Oct. 7, while South Africa hosts Burkina Faso.

On Nov. 6, Burkina Faso hosts Cape Verde and South Africa visits Senegal, while the replayed fixture will be held in South Africa a few days later.

It’s a huge ruling for Senegal and crushing for South Africa.

Wenger: Failing to sell Sanchez could cost Arsenal nearly $183 million

By Daniel KarellSep 6, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT
The failure to sell Alexis Sanchez with one year left on his contract could cost Arsenal more than $91 million in the short term and $91 million in the long term.

That’s according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who said that the club missed out on recouping funds for Sanchez while admitting it would cost another $91 million to sign a significant player as a replacement. Sanchez can leave Arsenal on a free transfer next summer should the Gunners not sell him at a likely discounted rate in January.

“You take a Sánchez into the final year of his contract, you sacrifice 60-70million income and at the end of the season you will have to buy somebody for that amount of money,” Wenger said, via beIN Sports. “It has a huge price so at some stage you have to make a decision, you have to sacrifice one or two.”

Sanchez is coming off a rough week, having not been able to complete a proposed move to Manchester City compounded by two straight defeats with the Chilean National Team, suffering criticism from the Chilean fans and press. And just before the international break, Sanchez’s first appearance this season for Arsenal came in its 4-0 mauling from Liverpool.

In a post on his Instagram page, Sanchez hit out at the team’s critics.

“You get tired of being criticized with reason and without reason, you get tired of wanting to be defeated, you get tired of saying to yourself “I’ll get up again” after crying after a defeat, and you get tired of telling the world and people who are with you, that everything is going well,” Sanchez wrote. “And the worst, that no one ever realizes how that makes you feel … I have the back of Chile and it is a huge responsibility, that’s why I’m sorry that journalists and bad people criticize without understanding.”

It will be interesting to see whether Sanchez’s anger and disappointment affect his play, or whether he can put it behind him and lead Arsenal back up the Premier League table.

Kansas City named Soccer City USA by WalletHub

By Daniel KarellSep 6, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT
Ever wondered where the best city to be a soccer fan is in the United States? Well WalletHub has the answer.

After researching and comparing nearly 300 U.S. cities, WalletHub determined that Kansas City, Missouri is the best city in the United States to be a soccer fan. The top 15 cities all house Major League Soccer clubs and all of the top cities house at least two soccer teams, whether a combination of professional or college.

Source: WalletHub
Rounding out the top five is Orlando, New York City, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon. While the research and study is inexact, it’s an interesting look at where the best places are to watch and enjoy life as a soccer fan.