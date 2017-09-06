Jose Mourinho: Neymar transfer “changed everything”

Jose Mourinho is patting himself on the back for getting his transfer business done early in the window.
Manchester United spent a reported $190 million on signing Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof, but Mourinho believes that the club would have had to spend even more had the transfers come after Neymar’s $260 million move.
“I think we were very clever,” Mourinho told the Times UK. “We thought that something could happen that could change the market forever. Normally the last part of the market is less expensive, but this season, after Neymar [left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record £199 million deal], everything changed — and changed for the worse in terms of prices. I think Lukaku on August 31 would have been £150 million. Matic would have been £60 million or £70 million. Neymar changed everything. If the biggest transfer in history had still been Pogba, I think Philippe Coutinho [the Liverpool playmaker] would now be in Barcelona at £101 million.
“People look to the £200 million figure now. Now the players of £20 million became £40 million, the players of £40 million became £60 million and everything changed. Lukaku and Matic, now, would have cost us £200 million in total. But because we did it in the first part of the summer, it was much less. I think we did well in financial terms and well in preparation terms, getting them before the season started. That is not crucial but it is important.”
Mourinho has a right to be happy about his work in the transfer market. He was able to bring in three players to improve the team’s spine and Man United is flying high with three wins out of three to lead the Premier League.
Now it remains to be seen whether Man United can keep up the strong performances throughout the rest of the season, giving Mourinho his fourth Premier League title.
Andres Iniesta became the latest current or former Barcelona player to publicly refute comments from club executives.
Iniesta said Wednesday that there is no agreement in place over a potential contract extension to keep him at the club, contradicting Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu’s claim in a pair of interviews that there is an agreement in place for a rolling contract. Iniesta’s contract expires next June.
This contradiction follows the two occasions that Barcelona proudly announced Lionel Messi had signed a new contract, only for Messi to reveal there is a verbal agreement but he had yet to put pen to paper. Former winger Neymar also has had harsh words for the club’s board of directors following his massive move this summer to Paris Saint-Germain.
If Barcelona loses Messi and Iniesta too in the next 10 months, it will be a PR nightmare for a club that was at the top of the world over the past decade.
With Hurricane Irma charging west on a path towards Florida, sports teams are taking notice.
The Orlando Pride is the latest club to reschedule a match, moving its originally scheduled game on Saturday against the Seattle Reign to Thursday. It will take place following an Orlando City B match on Thursday afternoon.
Orlando City’s MLS squad is in the midst of a four-game road trip, with its next home game not scheduled until September 27.
The Pride’s decision to move its game-time ahead of the storm follows the NASL’s decision to postpone Puerto Rico FC’s match against the New York Cosmos on Saturday.
Kylian Mbappe said on Wednesday that he was content to stay with Monaco for another season until an “event” happened.
Speaking at his introductory press conference with Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe hinted at why he decided ultimately to leave Monaco this summer, though he didn’t clarify what the event was. It’s more than likely the “event” was Neymar’s $260 million transfer to PSG, which set off a domino of transfers across Europe.
“To be honest, I was looking to stay in Monaco,” Mbappe said. “This is the speech that I held at all the clubs I met at the end of the season.
“Something happened, which made me change my position and I wanted to leave. I reflected, my parents and my lawyers made me weigh the pros and cons and I decided to join the PSG, because it is the project that will allow me to learn while winning. Because learning is fine, but you also have to win, you only have one career. I’m a hungry for titles, a competitor and I want to win right now. “
After scoring for France in the international break, Mbappe can make his PSG debut on Friday at Metz. With Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani, PSG has one of the more fearsome attacking trident’s in the world, and are set up for a deep run in the UEFA Champions League.
Leicester City made one last-minute signing just before the transfer window closed last month.
Unfortunately for the club, that was the only deadline it made.
According to a report from the BBC, Leicester City completed the $28.7 million signing of Adrien Silva from Sporting Clube de Portugal on transfer deadline day but missed the deadline to register him as a Leicester City player with FIFA by 14 seconds. Leicester City has reportedly appealed FIFA’s decision that leaves Silva in limbo until January.
Adrien Silva, a French-born Portuguese international who has represented his father’s homeland and country where he was raised at Euro 2016 and the 2017 Confederations Cup, was brought in as a replacement for Danny Drinkwater, who left for Chelsea in a reported $45.6 million move just before the transfer window shut.
The initial decision by FIFA is a blow to both Leicester City and Silva. Leicester City is now without a likely starter for at least half the season while Silva, who is hoping to keep his place in Portugal’s starting XI, will be out of form for the next three months.