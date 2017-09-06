More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
La Liga president launches into tirade on PSG and Neymar

By Daniel KarellSep 6, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT
Having exhausted legal options, La Liga’s president Javier Tebas is going public with his frustrations over Neymar’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking at the SoccerEx conference in Manchester on Wednesday, Tebas made disparaging comments about PSG and Neymar in relation to the club potentially breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

“PSG are laughing at the system,’ Tebas said through a translator. “A Spanish journalist defined it, and I hope I am not being rude, as like they were peeing in the bed or the swimming pool. Well Neymar has gone on to the diving board and peed into the pool — it can’t be tolerated.”

It’s a shame that Tebas has to stoop to that level to express his feelings over the transfer, which shifts attention and sponsorship dollars from Spain to France. At the end of the day, PSG paid the agreed release clause for Neymar, and Barcelona had to let him leave.

If Tebas wants to be mad at anyone, he should direct his anger at Barcelona for not making the release clause higher, or he should lobby to rescind the rule that forces all players to have a release clause.

Kansas City named Soccer City USA by WalletHub

By Daniel KarellSep 6, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT
Ever wondered where the best city to be a soccer fan is in the United States? Well WalletHub has the answer.

After researching and comparing nearly 300 U.S. cities, WalletHub determined that Kansas City, Missouri is the best city in the United States to be a soccer fan. The top 15 cities all house Major League Soccer clubs and all of the top cities house at least two soccer teams, whether a combination of professional or college.

Rounding out the top five is Orlando, New York City, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon. While the research and study is inexact, it’s an interesting look at where the best places are to watch and enjoy life as a soccer fan.

A World Cup without Messi, Ronaldo? It’s possible in Russia

Associated PressSep 6, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT
MANCHESTER, England (AP) It’s getting anxious for teams and players fearing missing out on the World Cup.

By the time the draw for the finals is conducted in Moscow in December, even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could be facing up to spending next June on the beach rather than on the fields in Russia.

For now, only seven qualification slots have been filled by Belgium, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

Another 24 places are still vacant, after the latest rounds of qualifiers.

——

MESSI AND RONALDO

Time is running out for the two best players in world soccer over the last decade. Not just to win the World Cup for the first time, either, because Ronaldo and Messi might not even make the trip to Russia.

As things stand in Europe, Ronaldo’s Portugal is second in its qualifying group and the reigning European champions are facing a November play-off to gain a spot in the following month’s finals draw.

At least Portugal won both games in the last week. Argentina was held by both Uruguay and Venezuela in Jorge Sampaoli’s first games in charge, despite having Messi back from suspension.

Argentina still has time to move up from fifth to the fourth and final automatic qualification place. But the final two qualifiers next month for the two-time world champions are against Peru – currently fourth – and Ecuador – chasing Argentina in fifth place for the right to face New Zealand in a playoff.

CHAMPIONS COLLAPSE

The World Cup will be without African champion Cameroon. Copa America winner Chile could be absent too.

Cameroon’s qualification bid ended this week, while Chile is sixth in the South American standings and struggling to force its way into a playoff after losing to Bolivia on Tuesday. It’s barely two months since the Chileans were contesting the Confederations Cup final where they lost to Germany, and players are feeling the heat.

“You get tired of being criticized with reason and without reason,” Chile forward Alexis Sanchez wrote on Instagram. “You get tired of wanting to be defeated, you get tired of saying to yourself `Once more I’ll get up’ after crying after a defeat, and you get tired of telling the world and people who are with you, that everything is going well.”

AMERICANS CLING ON

The United States is in danger of missing its first World Cup since 1986 after a home loss to Costa Rica and a draw in Panama. Bruce Arena’s team is hanging onto fourth place by goal difference ahead of Honduras. The fourth-place team is still plunged into a playoff against Australia or Syria to qualify for Russia.

Next up in October for the Americans are a Panama side which is a point ahead of them in the third automatic qualification place and last-place Trinidad and Tobago. It’s the first time since 1989 that the qualification fate of the U.S. has been on the line going into the finale.

SYRIA’S BID

Several teams are still in contention to make their World Cup debuts in Russia: Burkina Faso, Panama, Uganda … and Syria.

To qualify, Syria would have to beat Australia over two games in October and then overcome a CONCACAF opponent in a November playoff round.

When Syria drew in Iran on Tuesday in qualifying, there were celebrations home back in the capital Damascus. What makes Syria’s progress on the field even more remarkable is the team is playing as a civil war rages. That is also what makes the prospect of a Syrian team packed with government supporters appearing at the World Cup potentially problematic for critics of the President Bashir Assad’s regime.

FIFA rules say politics should be separated completely from the soccer.

A World Cup trip next June by Assad to Russia, Syria’s chief international ally, could rapidly become a sensitive issue for FIFA.

Without citing any country, the Asian Football Confederation opened an investigation on Wednesday into rule breaches linked to the need for national teams to respect political neutrality.

DUTCH DESPAIR

The Netherlands is facing missing a second straight major tournament, with even a place in the play-offs slipping out a sight. The 2010 World Cup finalists were dealt one of the hardest groups, but a 4-0 loss to leader France last week showed the size of the gulf between Dick Advocaat’s side and the continental powers. The Dutch are third in its group with two games remaining, three points behind its final group opponent, Sweden. Although France leads the group from Sweden, Les Bleus have carelessly dropped points in a late defeat to Sweden in June and a 0-0 home draw with lowly Luxembourg.

GERMAN FAN TROUBLE

Germany’s problem isn’t qualifying for Russia as the World Cup holders lead their group by five points with two games remaining. The issue is the behavior of fans.

There is abuse aimed often by their own player – Timo Werner – all over a dive by the striker in a German league game last season. Far more disturbing are the Nazi slogans that were chanted during a game in the Czech Republic last week and led to FIFA opening an investigation.

NO QATAR

Qatar’s qualification bid ended in failure last week, just like in every previous campaign. The significance this time is that the Gulf nation will now make its debut on soccer’s biggest stage when it hosts the World Cup in 2022.

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Rob Harris is at http://www.twitter.com/RobHarris and http://www.facebook.com/RobHarrisReports

Andres Iniesta denies contract extension is in place with Barcelona

By Daniel KarellSep 6, 2017, 11:01 AM EDT
Andres Iniesta became the latest current or former Barcelona player to publicly refute comments from club executives.

Iniesta said Wednesday that there is no agreement in place over a potential contract extension to keep him at the club, contradicting Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu’s claim in a pair of interviews that there is an agreement in place for a rolling contract. Iniesta’s contract expires next June.

This contradiction follows the two occasions that Barcelona proudly announced Lionel Messi had signed a new contract, only for Messi to reveal there is a verbal agreement but he had yet to put pen to paper. Former winger Neymar also has had harsh words for the club’s board of directors following his massive move this summer to Paris Saint-Germain.

If Barcelona loses Messi and Iniesta too in the next 10 months, it will be a PR nightmare for a club that was at the top of the world over the past decade.

Jose Mourinho: Neymar transfer “changed everything”

By Daniel KarellSep 6, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho is patting himself on the back for getting his transfer business done early in the window.

Manchester United spent a reported $190 million on signing Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof, but Mourinho believes that the club would have had to spend even more had the transfers come after Neymar’s $260 million move.

“I think we were very clever,” Mourinho told the Times UK. “We thought that something could happen that could change the market forever. Normally the last part of the market is less expensive, but this season, after Neymar [left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record £199 million deal], everything changed — and changed for the worse in terms of prices. I think Lukaku on August 31 would have been £150 million. Matic would have been £60 million or £70 million. Neymar changed everything. If the biggest transfer in history had still been Pogba, I think Philippe Coutinho [the Liverpool playmaker] would now be in Barcelona at £101 million.

“People look to the £200 million figure now. Now the players of £20 million became £40 million, the players of £40 million became £60 million and everything changed. Lukaku and Matic, now, would have cost us £200 million in total. But because we did it in the first part of the summer, it was much less. I think we did well in financial terms and well in preparation terms, getting them before the season started. That is not crucial but it is important.”

Mourinho has a right to be happy about his work in the transfer market. He was able to bring in three players to improve the team’s spine and Man United is flying high with three wins out of three to lead the Premier League.

Now it remains to be seen whether Man United can keep up the strong performances throughout the rest of the season, giving Mourinho his fourth Premier League title.