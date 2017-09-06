More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco

Panama passes USMNT; World Cup scenarios

By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2017, 12:12 AM EDT
Leave a comment

This international break could’ve hardly gone worse for the United States men’s national team.

A home loss to Costa Rica was met Tuesday by an anything-but-encouraging 1-1 draw at Honduras, and CONCACAF’s other results put the U.S. outside the automatic qualifying places ahead of its final two matches of qualifying (home to Panama and away to Trinidad and Tobago).

[ USMNT: Recap | Player ratings | 3 things ]

Now a loss at home to Panama would limit the Americans hopes of qualifying for the World Cup to a playoff versus Australia or Syria at best, and that loss would need to be coupled by outdueling Honduras on points and goal differential during the final round.

Even a draw against Panama is problematic thanks to Los Canaleros moving past the USMNT on goal differential.

Costa Rica 1-1 Mexico

Los Ticos are not quite joining their visitors in the World Cup, but are a point away thanks to Marco Urena’s 83rd minute bullet equalizer. A Cristian Gamboa own goal has CRC waiting until October to punch its ticket to Russia.

Panama 3-0 Trinidad and Tobago

Gabriel Torres and Abdiel Arroyo goals joined a T&T own goal in moving Panama into third place with 10 points ahead of Los Canaleros‘ October 6 visit to Orlando.

STANDINGS

Mexico — 17 pts, +8 GD
Costa Rica — 15 pts, +7 GD
Panama — 10 pts, +2 GD (three automatic WC spots)
USMNT — 9 pts, +1 GD (playoff vs. Syria/Australia winner)
Honduras — 9 pts, -7 GD
Trinidad and Tobago — 3 pts, -11 GD

WHAT’S LEFT

The Yanks can pull two points ahead of Panama with a win in Orlando to kick off the next round of qualifying, and would be three points and a healthy amount of goal differential clear of Honduras should it win and see Costa Rica win at home vs. Honduras.

If the U.S. loses to Panama, it cannot finish in an automatic qualifying spot.

Oct. 6
USMNT vs. Panama
Costa Rica vs. Honduras
Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Oct. 10
Trinidad and Tobago vs. USMNT
Panama vs. Costa Rica
Honduras vs. Mexico

 

Leicester may not be able to use $29m Silva until January

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 5, 2017, 10:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Leicester City’s sale of Danny Drinkwater was made easier to stomach by the $29 million purchase of Adrien Silva from Sporting CP.

Cue the indigestion.

Silva, 28, may not be able to play for Leicester until January after FIFA rejected documentation supporting the sale. Leicester requested a two-hour extension to complete the paperwork on Deadline Day.

[ USMNT: Recap | Player ratings | 3 things ]

According to the BBC, “If FIFA decides Silva’s registration was not completed in time he will be ineligible, but the Premier League club will be required to pay his wages.”

There’s no question that Leicester owns the players’ rights, and both the Foxes and Sporting are trying to find the correct documentation to ease FIFA’s fears.

It just takes a look at last season to see how one hole can affect a club, as Leicester’s first half was horrible without N'Golo Kante and second half quite good once Wilfried Ndidi filled the Frenchman’s shoes in the middle of the pitch.

CONMEBOL wrap: Peru surges, Chile flops, Argentina messes up

AP Photo/Juan Karita
By Nicholas MendolaSep 5, 2017, 10:05 PM EDT
1 Comment

Matchday 16 of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying did not go according to script, thanks largely to already-eliminated teams.

Bolivia upset Chile in La Paz, while Venezuela went into Argentina and stole a point from Lionel Messi’s desperate and embattled Albiceleste.

[ USMNT: RecapPlayer ratings | 3 things ]

Peru moved into the Top Four, ahead of Argentina on tiebreakers, while Uruguay was the lone top team to seize its opportunity on the night.

Argentina 1-1 Venezuela

Jhon Murillo gave the visitors a shock 51st minute lead, only to hand it back via an own goal three minutes later. Argentina completed 398 more passes than Venezuela, and converted 92 percent of its 569 passes. It’s dominance extended to shots — 17-5 — but not to goals, despite four shots from Mauro Icardi and three each for Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala.

Bolivia 1-0 Chile

Juan Arce’s 58th minute penalty kick was part of a bizarre night that saw under fire Chile manage just three shot attempts to the hosts’ 11. The Chileans had most of the ball but couldn’t get the job done and now sit outside the top five with a visit from Ecuador and trip to Brazil remaining on the docket.

Ecuador 1-2 Peru

The goals came in a flurry, as Edison Flores and Paolo Hurtado finished chances in the 72nd and 74th minutes to make it 2-0 before Enner Valencia scored shortly after Peru went down to 10 men. Ecuador drops four points back of the Top Four with a trip to Chile before a visit from Argentina. Ouch.

Paraguay 1-2 Uruguay

A Federico Valverde goal was joined by a Paraguay own goal as the visitors took a 2-0 lead late. Angel Romero scored in the 88th minute, but Paraguay couldn’t level the score and sits three points back of the Top Four. Uruguay’s 27 points are now second, but just three points ahead of fourth and fifth.

Colombia 1-1 Brazil

Already-qualified Brazil got a Willian goal in first half stoppage, but conceded a Radamel Falcao goal after the break to split the spoils. Los Cafeteros sit third with 26 points.

Player ratings from the USMNT’s fortunate draw in Honduras

By Nicholas MendolaSep 5, 2017, 7:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States men’s national team nearly walked behind the 8-ball in terms of World Cup qualifying, but super sub Bobby Wood moved the Yanks’ chances of Russia closer to likelihood.

[ MORE: Honduras 1-1 USMNT | 3 things ]

Wood’s 85th minute goal, kept alive by Matt Besler and Jordan Morris, helped the Americans to an unlikely point after an insipid performance versus Honduras in a 1-1 draw at San Pedro Sula.

The Yanks will finish the international break outside the automatic qualifying places if Panama wins vs. Trinidad and Tobago later Tuesday.

How’d the men rate? Read on…

Starting XI

Brad Guzan — 5 — Sometimes, the keeper is just there.

DaMarcus Beasley (Off 62′) — 5 — The left side of the defense wasn’t great, but didn’t have a quarter of the problems and miscues of the right side.

Matt Besler — 6 — The best of the U.S. backs gets a bonus point for keeping the play alive after Acosta saw his free kick parried past the back post.

Omar Gonzalez — 2 — Woeful, but saved himself from the ‘1’ we had here with a game-saving late tackle and another good intervention.

Graham Zusi (Off 63′) — 2 — Almost a laughably bad day. Can’t be pardoned for what appeared to be an extreme lack of focus on Honduras’ opener, and he was often cooked for pace.

Michael Bradley — 5 — Nothing impressive from the maestro, as he completed just eight of a astonishingly low 13 passes according to CONCACAF.

Kellyn Acosta — 5 — One of the few players to consistently show desperation, an otherwise subpar performance was mostly redeemed by his late free kick that led to the equalizer.

Darlington Nagbe (Off 73′) — 3 — After an early dribble to set up a chance, Nagbe disappeared as Honduras bodied him out of the game.

Christian Pulisic — 5 — Dealt better with the constant fouling than Nagbe, but couldn’t quite put his imprint on the game aside from an early chance stymied by Luis Lopez.

Clint Dempsey — 4 — Surprisingly, the big game player’s most noticeable moments were petulant pull backs and fouls. Not a banner night in a starting role.

Jordan Morris — 6 — Deprived of service, the Seattle Sounders man produced the best chance of the first half and received an assist for heading the ball back to Wood.

Subs

Paul Arriola (On 62′) — 6 — Worked hard down the right and put his shoulders into Honduran players. It should’ve have been a sight for sore eyes, but it sure was.

Geoff Cameron (On 63′) — 6 — Perhaps the best part about his introduction into the game was that Omar Gonzalez calmed the bleep down. No surprise he rebounded from Friday’s rare awful performance.

Bobby Wood (On 73′) — 7 — Scored the equalizer and came within a shoelace of getting a chance at a winner. Should’ve started.

Honduras 1-1 USMNT: Wood leads heist as Yanks pilfer point

By Nicholas MendolaSep 5, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Yanks complete 82 passes
  • Quioto puts Catrachos ahead, 28′
  • Wood scores only U.S. shot on target

Houston Dynamo attacker Romell Quito roasted the U.S. defense for an early goal at San Pedro Sula, and the Americans didn’t look prepared to equalize for most of the remaining 62 minutes.

But substitute striker Bobby Wood poked a loose ball home in the 85th minute as the woeful Yanks rebounded to take a point from Honduras in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

The Yanks will finish the international break outside the automatic qualifying places if Panama wins vs. Trinidad and Tobago later Tuesday.

[ MORE: Player ratings | 3 things ]

The Yanks came out of the gate with purpose, almost earning a corner through Pulisic within 30 seconds and watching Jordan Morris drag an effort wide of the goal in the third minute.

Darlington Nagbe dribbled deep into the left of the attacking third before cutting back for Kellyn Acosta, who chipped an inviting cross toward the back post. Los Catrachos handled it, another promising sign from the Yanks.

Yet Graham Zusi was caught adventuring and DaMarcus Beasley needed to stoop to save Alberth Elis’ cross from reaching Romell Quioto atop the six.

[ MORE: South Korea, Saudi Arabia qualify ]

Then Zusi was cooked again by Quioto, and Gonzalez bungled his attempt to close down the Honduran striker. Guzan stayed home, Quioto had a lot of time to find the ball and kiss it off the post.

Quiet for most of the early play, Pulisic forced an in-tight save out of Luis Lopez.

Henry Figueroa hammered a free kick at Guzan that the Atlanta United man punched over the bar.

That was the first half. 1-0, Honduras.

The second half didn’t find much going for either side, though Honduras was promising more in the attack. Kellyn Acosta saw yellow for a petulant pull back, and the Yanks made two subs.

With about a half hour to play, Paul Arriola went in for DaMarcus Beasley and Geoff Cameron entered for the struggling Zusi as the U.S. went to three at the back.

Yet nothing was happening for Bruce Arena’s men. Honduras was content to waste time, and the United States was absent ideas.

The Yanks put in Bobby Wood, and had a half-chance through Clint Dempsey. Fortunately for the U.S., a terrific tackle from the otherwise poor Gonzalez stopped Honduras from a second goal, and Boniek Garcia blew a wide open chance at a third.

Wood found a loose ball after Acosta cranked a free kick that was parried away, and both Besler and Morris kept the chance alive. The Yanks suddenly and shockingly were in line for a point.

Figueroa took his second yellow deep into stoppage for a sending off.