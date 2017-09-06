Report: Leicester City miss deadline to register Adrien Silva by 14 seconds

Leicester City made one last-minute signing just before the transfer window closed last month.

Unfortunately for the club, that was the only deadline it made.

According to a report from the BBC, Leicester City completed the $28.7 million signing of Adrien Silva from Sporting Clube de Portugal on transfer deadline day but missed the deadline to register him as a Leicester City player with FIFA by 14 seconds. Leicester City has reportedly appealed FIFA’s decision that leaves Silva in limbo until January.

Right I've firmed it up…FIFA have indeed rejected Adrien Silva registration, Leicester appealing. They missed the deadline by 14 SECONDS. — Steve Crossman (@Steve_Crossman) September 6, 2017

Adrien Silva, a French-born Portuguese international who has represented his father’s homeland and country where he was raised at Euro 2016 and the 2017 Confederations Cup, was brought in as a replacement for Danny Drinkwater, who left for Chelsea in a reported $45.6 million move just before the transfer window shut.

The initial decision by FIFA is a blow to both Leicester City and Silva. Leicester City is now without a likely starter for at least half the season while Silva, who is hoping to keep his place in Portugal’s starting XI, will be out of form for the next three months.