Alexis Sanchez will return to his best at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger says

By Daniel KarellSep 7, 2017, 8:17 AM EDT
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is known for his unending faith in his players, and he hasn’t lost faith in Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez was minutes away from joining Manchester City last week as Arsenal tried to sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco, but Lemar declined and as a result, the Sanchez deal was off. That disappointment for Sanchez was compounded with a pair of frustrating international defeats for Chile.

But Wenger believes that Sanchez, who only played in his first Premier League game of the season – Arsenal’s 4-0 blasting at Liverpool – before the transfer window, will return to his best this season.

“I have no doubt about Alexis’ mind and mentality that people question,” Wenger said. “He needs to come back to full fitness, which he was not at Liverpool. It was his first game. He suffered, he had a negative experience now with Chile but he is strong mentally and hopefully he will be back very quickly to his best.”

Wenger also provided updates on a pair of injured players as well as his thoughts on a rumored proposal to close next year’s Premier League transfer window before the start of the season.

The Arsenal manager is a big proponent of closing the transfer window earlier, with numerous players not knowing whether they’re in or out of the team through the first few weeks of the season.

“Many things happen in the last second, and I regret that,” Wenger said. “That’s why I believe it’s important that we change that [transfer window] and close all that stuff before the championship starts.

“Even in the games, you sit there before the games and even in players’ minds they have no clarity. Are they in? Are they out? Are they half in? Are they half out? Are they tapped up in the afternoon of the game by people who want to get them out? It’s not the way to work and it’s uncomfortable. Every single manager in the league would agree that it’s time to kick that out before the season starts and not continue to have players in the dressing room who are half out and half in.”

Wenger also commented that Santi Cazorla is returning to running, nearly a year since his last match after suffering a lingering ankle injury that’s required multiple surgeries.

“The flexibility of his ankle looks good, his mobility is good and now it’s about getting back to full fitness without having any setbacks,” Wenger said. “It’s very difficult to predict when he will be available again. I think it’s very difficult to set a time. Not before Christmas, that’s why I didn’t involve him in the Europa League, but overall I hope that after Christmas he will be available.

“Yes [I think he’ll play at the highest level again],” added Wenger. “But he has not played for a year now. He’s had a few surgeries so you are always cautious to set a time or date, but overall, yes it looks positive.”

Steven Gerrard to manage Liverpool U-19s in UEFA Youth League

By Daniel KarellSep 7, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT
Steven Gerrard will get his first taste of European management this fall.

Liverpool named Gerrard as the head coach of the Liverpool Under-19 squad that will take part in the UEFA Youth League, a UEFA Champions League-style competition for youth teams of the clubs taking part in the main tournament. Like the senior side, Liverpool’s U-19s will face Maribor, Sevilla and Spartak Moscow in the UEFA Youth League.

Gerrard is currently the full-time Liverpool U-18s coach, re-joining the club last January after finishing his career with a two-year star on the LA Galaxy. He made his official managerial debut for the U-18s last month in a 1-1 draw with Derby’s U-18s.

Gerrard of course played in two UEFA Champions League finals, winning in 2005 after a three-goal comeback over AC Milan.

Watch: Finishing touches put on Atletico Madrid’s new stadium

By Daniel KarellSep 7, 2017, 9:17 AM EDT
Atletico Madrid’s move to its new stadium is nearly complete.

During the international break, workers laid down the new grass that the team will play on starting on September 17, when Atleti hosts Malaga.

The club are moving from the legendary Vicente Calderon to the renovated Wanda Metropolitano stadium, a 68,000-seat stadium.

Here’s a look at a time-lapse video from the club as it puts the final touches on its new home.

MLS Snapshot: New York City FC 1-0 Sporting KC

By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2017, 11:13 PM EDT
The match in 100 words (or less)A first half which saw a whopping two shots on target, both from NYCFC, certainly lived down to expectations with Alex Ring, David Villa, Yangel Herrera, Rodney Wallace, Matt Besler, and Graham Zusi all still returning from international duty or injured on it. The Yankee Stadium Crowd was saved from the nils when Jack Harrison got the job done to keep the East’s two seed safe.

Three moments that mattered

13′ — Melia, Espinoza deny Harrison’s header — Frederic Brillant’s odd pop of Andrea Pirlo’s corner was covered at the back post by a goalkeeper and a veteran teammate.

45′ — Melia parries Moralez’s rip — Might as well show the second shot on target from the miserly half at Yankee Stadium.

85′ — Harrison breaks through — Once denied, not twice with a great finish across Melia, as the ex-Manchester United Academy man gave NYCFC its deserved three points.

One-time Bournemouth record transfer Mings gets new deal

afcb.co.uk
By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2017, 10:12 PM EDT
It was supposed to be much better for Tyrone Mings at Bournemouth, but the player and his club hope health and a new deal will help him deliver on his promise.

Mings, 24, was a record transfer for Bournemouth from Ipswich Town in 2015, but torn ligaments in his knee less than 15 minutes into his debut and missed 13 months.

He was also banned five games for a stamp on Zlatan Ibrahimovic in March 2017, which came in the same game Ibrahimovic claimed Mings “jumped into my elbow.

From AFCB.co.uk:

“The first two years of my time wasn’t an easy one, with trying to get in the team and getting injured on my debut.

“But I came out of it the other end, had a bit of a run in the team last year and feel like I am in a good place now. I’m over the moon to be staying.”

Here’s hoping for better from the English back, who can play centrally or on the left side.