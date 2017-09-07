Fenerbahce holding out hope for Costa loan before Friday deadline

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

On a busy week of MLS action, let’s take a deep dive at this weekend’s top three matchups.

Atlanta United vs. FC Dallas — Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET

After six months at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta United finally get to take the field at its permanent home stadium.

Mercedez-Benz stadium plays host to Atlanta United against FC Dallas as the two teams battle for playoff places in their respective conferences. Both teams are sitting in the last playoff places available and need to get wins to get back on track.

Atlanta United is winless in its last four, but the club get Designated Player Miguel Almiron back from international duty. He and Josef Martinez will be hoping Yamil Asad can find them in space to bring the Atlanta fans to their feet.

10 – @ATLUTD's @YamilAsad11 is one of eight @MLS players this season with at least 10 assists. Visionary. — OptaJack (@OptaJack) August 26, 2017

FC Dallas on the other hand are winless in its last seven games but have drawn two of its last three matches, maybe a sign of positive results on the horizon.

Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls — Saturday, 4 p.m. ET

The Fire returned to winning ways last Saturday with a 1-0 win on the road over the Montreal Impact and now they return home to face Jesse Marsch and the Red Bulls.

The Red Bulls sit just four points behind the Fire in the Eastern Conference Standings but have struggled on the road this season, winning just four times out of 12 games.

8 – The Red Bulls have lost 8 of their 12 away @MLS games this season (4W). Last year, they only lost 7 of their 17 away games (3W-7D). Slip — OptaJack (@OptaJack) September 3, 2017

It will be interesting to watch how the midfield partnership of former Red Bulls midfielder Dax McCarty and Bastien Schweinsteiger deals with the Red Bulls’ high press and short passing system.

Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy — Sunday, 9 p.m. ET

For the second time in a little more than a month, Sigi Schmid and his LA Galaxy side face his former club, the Sounders.

Schmid won his first game as Galaxy manager last weekend with a 3-0 decision over the Colorado Rapids but it’s been tough sledding for a team that’s dealt with serious injuries across the lineup and international call-ups all season long.

Seattle meanwhile is unbeaten in its last five with two draws after three straight wins, and as an added boost, the club gets Jordan Morris and Clint Dempsey back from international duty with the U.S. Men’s National Team. It’s unclear whether Joevin Jones will play, after departing from the Sounders without permission to join up with the Trinidad and Tobago National Team.

5 – @SoundersFC have allowed multiple goals in just one of their last nine @MLS home games, including five shutouts. Formidable. — OptaJack (@OptaJack) August 28, 2017

Full MLS schedule (All Times E.T.)

Saturday

Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls — 4 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquales — 5 p.m.

New York City FC vs. Portland Timbers — 5:30 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Orlando City SC — 7 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. Montreal Impact — 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Philadelphia Union — 8 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Colorado Rapids — 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake — 10 p.m.

Sunday

Columbus Crew vs. Sporting Kansas City — 1 p.m.

Atlanta United vs. FC Dallas — 3:30 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy — 9 p.m.