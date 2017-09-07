Juventus, Monaco executives express support of PL transfer deadline move

One of the issues with the Premier League unilaterally making this move is that teams from other leagues can still buy players off of Premier League clubs until their transfer windows close. If other leagues though take the Premier League’s lead, they could move the transfer deadlines all in line.
“Our English colleagues have made a very good decision today for closing the transfer window before at the start of next season. I am much for that idea,” Vasilyev said.
Philippe Coutinho returns to Liverpool training: What now?
That’s the big question at Liverpool’s Melwood training ground as the Brazilian international returned to practice on Thursday ahead of Liverpool’s big matchup on Saturday at Manchester City.
Coutinho missed each of Liverpool’s first three Premier League games and the club’s two UEFA Champions League playoff matches with what manager Jurgen Klopp called a “back injury.” However, Coutinho, apparently injury-free, accepted a call-up to the Brazilian National Team and came off the bench twice for Brazil, scoring once.
Despite Coutinho’s absence, Liverpool has looked pretty impressive in the attack. The trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah combine incredible speed and technical ability that has broken down multiple defenses on their way to eight Premier League goals and 14 in all competitions.
It’s reported that Klopp is considering bringing Coutinho with him to Manchester City. If Coutinho is indeed fit, and can add even more to Liverpool’s attack, he should be welcomed back with open arms.
Steven Gerrard to manage Liverpool U-19s in UEFA Youth League
Steven Gerrard will get his first taste of European management this fall.
Liverpool named Gerrard as the head coach of the Liverpool Under-19 squad that will take part in the UEFA Youth League, a UEFA Champions League-style competition for youth teams of the clubs taking part in the main tournament. Like the senior side, Liverpool’s U-19s will face Maribor, Sevilla and Spartak Moscow in the UEFA Youth League.
Gerrard is currently the full-time Liverpool U-18s coach, re-joining the club last January after finishing his career with a two-year star on the LA Galaxy. He made his official managerial debut for the U-18s last month in a 1-1 draw with Derby’s U-18s.