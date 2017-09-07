MLS Power Rankings — Week 26: Cup rematch’s collision course

Are we headed for an MLS Cup Final rematch for the first time since 2012?
Toronto FC remains red-hot, and 2016 champions Seattle Sounders have joined the Reds as teams in fine form.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]
It’s been some time since we last visited the Power Rankings, and there are some huge movers.
Two preseason favorites are in the Bottom Six, while one team has shot up 11 spots and into the Top Five.
Here are PST’s latest MLS Power Rankings as we head into another busy weekend:
|TEAM
|RANKING (Last Wk)
|22 (20)
21 (18)
20 (15)
|Colorado Rapids: Last win came July 1,
Orlando City SC: Let’s focus on the people of Central Florida instead of talking about their soccer club: Stay safe from the storm, Orlando.
LA Galaxy: The 3-0 win over Colorado, of course, ends a 9L-1T run. Need to scour the Earth for a third and fourth Dos Santos.
|19 (21)
|Minnesota United: The Loons aren’t great, but have two wins in four and have you seen the bunch behind them?
|18 (12)
|Philadelphia Union: Similar to D.C., the Loons have gone winless in five. The only saving grace? They host D.C. on Saturday.
|17 (3)
|FC Dallas: Like Sporting KC last season, the teams we deem the deepest in the league each Spring should bribe us to rescind the label.
|16 (19)
|New England Revolution: There aren’t too many road heroes in MLS, but New England’s mark is especially deflating: zero wins, 10 losses, three ties. Coastal problems: Only San Jose has lost as many away days.
|15 (22)
|DC United: See what happens when you sign good players? The Black-and-Red have three-straight wins, but still sit eight points back of sixth.
|14 (17)
|San Jose Earthquakes: A good sextet of matches has the Quakes in the thick of the West’s playoff race. Marco Urena and Vako Qazaishvili are an under-appreciated duo.
|13 (4)
|Chicago Fire: Saturday’s win at Montreal was just its third result since July 5, with only two wins in the bunch.
|12 (14)
|Montreal Impact: Losers of two in-a-row since four-match win streak.
|11 (5)
|Houston Dynamo: One loss in eight matches since July 1, but just three wins. Matches-in-hand on playoff rivals help the cause.
|10 (13)
|Vancouver Whitecaps: Unspectacular but consistent, the ‘Caps haven’t lost back-to-back matches since March 18.
|9 (7)
|New York Red Bulls: The 3-2 derby loss to NYC kickstarted a five-match downturn following four-match win streak.
|8 (8)
|Atlanta United: The good? Just one loss since late June. The bad? Yet to win over last six weeks.
|7 (8)
|Portland Timbers: We wouldn’t suggest betting on these fellas, for better or worse, but 4W-1L-2T since June 23, and the only loss was in Toronto.
|6 (11)
|Columbus Crew: Unbeaten in four and angling for a home playoff match ahead of this weekend’s SKC test.
|5 (16)
|Real Salt Lake: Nearly as hot as TFC, the Utah set may miss the playoffs thanks a horrible start and matches-in-hand for Vancouver, Houston, Dallas, and San Jose. If that happens, the West will exhale.
|4 (5)
|Sporting KC: Losers of two of three, both on the road. A warning: SKC has only played three road matches in last eight, drawing the third.
|3 (2)
|New York City FC: Without Villa, Ring, and Herrera, Patrick Vieira’s men found a way past Sporting KC on Thursday.
|2 (9)
|Seattle Sounders: Since losing at NYCFC on June 17, have six wins and five draws.
|1 (1)
|Toronto FC: Since Sept. 7, 2016, Toronto is 22W-6L-12T, and their last loss came July 1. One of those losses came in PKs in the MLS Cup Final. The Reds are really, really good.