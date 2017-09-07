More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

MLS Preview: Atlanta United opens new stadium; Fire clash with Red Bulls

By Daniel KarellSep 7, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On a busy week of MLS action, let’s take a deep dive at this weekend’s top three matchups.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Atlanta United vs. FC Dallas — Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET

After six months at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta United finally get to take the field at its permanent home stadium.

Mercedez-Benz stadium plays host to Atlanta United against FC Dallas as the two teams battle for playoff places in their respective conferences. Both teams are sitting in the last playoff places available and need to get wins to get back on track.

Atlanta United is winless in its last four, but the club get Designated Player Miguel Almiron back from international duty. He and Josef Martinez will be hoping Yamil Asad can find them in space to bring the Atlanta fans to their feet.

FC Dallas on the other hand are winless in its last seven games but have drawn two of its last three matches, maybe a sign of positive results on the horizon.

Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls — Saturday, 4 p.m. ET

The Fire returned to winning ways last Saturday with a 1-0 win on the road over the Montreal Impact and now they return home to face Jesse Marsch and the Red Bulls.

The Red Bulls sit just four points behind the Fire in the Eastern Conference Standings but have struggled on the road this season, winning just four times out of 12 games.

It will be interesting to watch how the midfield partnership of former Red Bulls midfielder Dax McCarty and Bastien Schweinsteiger deals with the Red Bulls’ high press and short passing system.

Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy — Sunday, 9 p.m. ET

For the second time in a little more than a month, Sigi Schmid and his LA Galaxy side face his former club, the Sounders.

Schmid won his first game as Galaxy manager last weekend with a 3-0 decision over the Colorado Rapids but it’s been tough sledding for a team that’s dealt with serious injuries across the lineup and international call-ups all season long.

Seattle meanwhile is unbeaten in its last five with two draws after three straight wins, and as an added boost, the club gets Jordan Morris and Clint Dempsey back from international duty with the U.S. Men’s National Team. It’s unclear whether Joevin Jones will play, after departing from the Sounders without permission to join up with the Trinidad and Tobago National Team.

Full MLS schedule (All Times E.T.)

Saturday

Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls — 4 p.m.
Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquales — 5 p.m.
New York City FC vs. Portland Timbers — 5:30 p.m.
D.C. United vs. Orlando City SC — 7 p.m.
New England Revolution vs. Montreal Impact — 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United vs. Philadelphia Union — 8 p.m.
Houston Dynamo vs. Colorado Rapids — 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake — 10 p.m.

Sunday

Columbus Crew vs. Sporting Kansas City — 1 p.m.
Atlanta United vs. FC Dallas — 3:30 p.m.
Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy — 9 p.m.

Steinhaus making history as Bundesliga’s 1st female referee

AP Photo/Julie Jacobson
Associated PressSep 7, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) Bibiana Steinhaus will make history in Germany on Sunday when she becomes the first woman to referee a Bundesliga game.

The German football federation announced on Thursday that the 38-year-old police officer is to take charge of Hertha Berlin’s home game against Werder Bremen, confirming her place among the league’s elite group of 24 referees.

“She deserves it through her great performances,” Bremen coach Alexander Nouri said.

[ MORE: World Cup prognoses for all confederations ]

Hoffenheim’s Julian Nagelsmann added, “I’m happy. It’s all the same to me if a man or a woman is refereeing – the main thing is that they do the job well.”

Steinhaus has already spent a decade refereeing in Germany’s second division and she has plenty of experience with many of the country’s top stars from taking charge of German Cup games, too.

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has already showed she may be treated differently to her male colleagues when he played a trick on her during the side’s cup tie at Chemnitzer FC in August.

Ribery untied one of her bootlaces as he pretended to put the ball in place for a free kick. Steinhaus passed it off by giving Ribery a couple of playful punches in response, but it is debatable whether the French forward would have attempted the same trick had he been dealing with a male referee.

[ MORE: Should USMNT go 3 at the back? ]

The daughter of a ref, Steinhaus began by officiating women’s games for the DFB in 1999. Steinhaus then became a FIFA referee in 2005 and earned her place in the second division in 2007, as the first female ref in German professional football.

Steinhaus has handled women’s World Cups and European Championships, along with the 2012 Olympic women’s final between the United States and Japan. Last June, she took charge of the women’s Champions League final between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain.

Male players have mostly treated Steinhaus with respect, but any incidents involving her receive greater attention.

Defender Peter Niemeyer, who was playing for Hertha at the time, accidentally swiped her breast when he meant to pat her on the shoulder during a game in 2010.

In 2015, after Steinhaus sent off Kerem Demirbay, the then-Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder reportedly told her: “Women have no place in men’s football.”

Demirbay was roundly criticized for the remark and handed a three-game ban with two further games suspended. Duesseldorf also made Demirbay referee a girls’ game to ensure he understood the message.

Demirbay apologized both publicly and to Steinhaus directly for his comment, and said he was “very happy that she accepted my apology.”

The two will likely meet again this season if Steinhaus takes charge of any games involving his current club, Hoffenheim.

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga

Watch: LAFC unveils new stadium renderings

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 7, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Los Angeles Football Club is preparing for its inaugural season in Major League Soccer, and fans of the club got a sneak peak of what their team’s home will look like.

LAFC released on Thursday new renderings of the interior design of the 22,000-seat Banc of California Stadium, which is currently under construction but set to be finished in time for the 2018 MLS season. The video features both bleacher and seat-back seating in an English-style setup, with four separate stands. The main stands feature a slight curve in the upper deck and all four sides have roofs to protect from what will likely be the midday or evening sun.

Along with hiring Bob Bradley to be the club’s first coach and signing Carlos Vela to be the team’s first Designated Player, LAFC announced its latest signing last week, bringing Argentine Rodrigo Pacheco in from Lanus. Pacheco will play the rest of the 2017 season on-loan with Orange County SC in the United Soccer League.

Watch the new stadium renderings below:

Juventus, Monaco executives express support of PL transfer deadline move

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 7, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the wake of the Premier League’s decision to end the 2018 summer transfer window before the season begins, others are taking notice across the rest of Europe.

Both Juventus CEO Guiseppe “Beppe” Marotta and Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev spoke in favor of the move, with Marotta even stating that he’d like the rest of Europe to come around to the idea.

“The Premier League’s decision to end the transfer window early is wise,” Marotta said. “Now we have to extend the discussion to a European level.”

One of the issues with the Premier League unilaterally making this move is that teams from other leagues can still buy players off of Premier League clubs until their transfer windows close. If other leagues though take the Premier League’s lead, they could move the transfer deadlines all in line.

“Our English colleagues have made a very good decision today for closing the transfer window before at the start of next season. I am much for that idea,” Vasilyev said.

Philippe Coutinho returns to Liverpool training: What now?

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 7, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

What happens now with Philippe Coutinho?

That’s the big question at Liverpool’s Melwood training ground as the Brazilian international returned to practice on Thursday ahead of Liverpool’s big matchup on Saturday at Manchester City.

Coutinho missed each of Liverpool’s first three Premier League games and the club’s two UEFA Champions League playoff matches with what manager Jurgen Klopp called a “back injury.” However, Coutinho, apparently injury-free, accepted a call-up to the Brazilian National Team and came off the bench twice for Brazil, scoring once.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

It’s possible that Klopp didn’t play Coutinho due to the 25-year-old’s transfer request, which went unheeded. Now that the club has held onto him, will Klopp put Coutinho back in the lineup?

Despite Coutinho’s absence, Liverpool has looked pretty impressive in the attack. The trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah combine incredible speed and technical ability that has broken down multiple defenses on their way to eight Premier League goals and 14 in all competitions.

It’s reported that Klopp is considering bringing Coutinho with him to Manchester City. If Coutinho is indeed fit, and can add even more to Liverpool’s attack, he should be welcomed back with open arms.