Philippe Coutinho returns to Liverpool training: What now?

By Daniel KarellSep 7, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT
What happens now with Philippe Coutinho?

That’s the big question at Liverpool’s Melwood training ground as the Brazilian international returned to practice on Thursday ahead of Liverpool’s big matchup on Saturday at Manchester City.

Coutinho missed each of Liverpool’s first three Premier League games and the club’s two UEFA Champions League playoff matches with what manager Jurgen Klopp called a “back injury.” However, Coutinho, apparently injury-free, accepted a call-up to the Brazilian National Team and came off the bench twice for Brazil, scoring once.

It’s possible that Klopp didn’t play Coutinho due to the 25-year-old’s transfer request, which went unheeded. Now that the club has held onto him, will Klopp put Coutinho back in the lineup?

Despite Coutinho’s absence, Liverpool has looked pretty impressive in the attack. The trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah combine incredible speed and technical ability that has broken down multiple defenses on their way to eight Premier League goals and 14 in all competitions.

It’s reported that Klopp is considering bringing Coutinho with him to Manchester City. If Coutinho is indeed fit, and can add even more to Liverpool’s attack, he should be welcomed back with open arms.

Reports: Premier League clubs agree to move up transfer deadline day

By Daniel KarellSep 7, 2017, 9:55 AM EDT
Next season’s transfer deadline day festivities will be held prior to the start of the season for Premier League clubs.

That’s according to reports in England, which state that the Premier League clubs agreed at a monthly board meeting to move the summer transfer deadline day up to the Thursday before the start of the season, with a deadline of 5 p.m. that day.

According to The Telegraph, clubs will still be able to sell players to other leagues while their windows remain open.

Many managers, executives and fans complained about the last-minute panic-induced nature of the current transfer deadline day, causing some teams to be unsettled three weeks into the start of the season.

It’s an interesting move that may help intra-league transfers, but it could still be troublesome for some teams or managers if the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain attempt to sign a Premier League player once the season starts. Of course, the Premier League teams could play hardball and self-impose a deadline where they won’t sell once the season begins to foreign clubs, but players could still get unsettled by transfer speculation.

Steven Gerrard to manage Liverpool U-19s in UEFA Youth League

By Daniel KarellSep 7, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT
Steven Gerrard will get his first taste of European management this fall.

Liverpool named Gerrard as the head coach of the Liverpool Under-19 squad that will take part in the UEFA Youth League, a UEFA Champions League-style competition for youth teams of the clubs taking part in the main tournament. Like the senior side, Liverpool’s U-19s will face Maribor, Sevilla and Spartak Moscow in the UEFA Youth League.

Gerrard is currently the full-time Liverpool U-18s coach, re-joining the club last January after finishing his career with a two-year star on the LA Galaxy. He made his official managerial debut for the U-18s last month in a 1-1 draw with Derby’s U-18s.

Gerrard of course played in two UEFA Champions League finals, winning in 2005 after a three-goal comeback over AC Milan.

Watch: Finishing touches put on Atletico Madrid’s new stadium

By Daniel KarellSep 7, 2017, 9:17 AM EDT
Atletico Madrid’s move to its new stadium is nearly complete.

During the international break, workers laid down the new grass that the team will play on starting on September 17, when Atleti hosts Malaga.

The club are moving from the legendary Vicente Calderon to the renovated Wanda Metropolitano stadium, a 68,000-seat stadium.

Here’s a look at a time-lapse video from the club as it puts the final touches on its new home.

Alexis Sanchez will return to his best at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger says

By Daniel KarellSep 7, 2017, 8:17 AM EDT
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is known for his unending faith in his players, and he hasn’t lost faith in Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez was minutes away from joining Manchester City last week as Arsenal tried to sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco, but Lemar declined and as a result, the Sanchez deal was off. That disappointment for Sanchez was compounded with a pair of frustrating international defeats for Chile.

But Wenger believes that Sanchez, who only played in his first Premier League game of the season – Arsenal’s 4-0 blasting at Liverpool – before the transfer window, will return to his best this season.

“I have no doubt about Alexis’ mind and mentality that people question,” Wenger said. “He needs to come back to full fitness, which he was not at Liverpool. It was his first game. He suffered, he had a negative experience now with Chile but he is strong mentally and hopefully he will be back very quickly to his best.”

Wenger also provided updates on a pair of injured players as well as his thoughts on a rumored proposal to close next year’s Premier League transfer window before the start of the season.

The Arsenal manager is a big proponent of closing the transfer window earlier, with numerous players not knowing whether they’re in or out of the team through the first few weeks of the season.

“Many things happen in the last second, and I regret that,” Wenger said. “That’s why I believe it’s important that we change that [transfer window] and close all that stuff before the championship starts.

“Even in the games, you sit there before the games and even in players’ minds they have no clarity. Are they in? Are they out? Are they half in? Are they half out? Are they tapped up in the afternoon of the game by people who want to get them out? It’s not the way to work and it’s uncomfortable. Every single manager in the league would agree that it’s time to kick that out before the season starts and not continue to have players in the dressing room who are half out and half in.”

Wenger also commented that Santi Cazorla is returning to running, nearly a year since his last match after suffering a lingering ankle injury that’s required multiple surgeries.

“The flexibility of his ankle looks good, his mobility is good and now it’s about getting back to full fitness without having any setbacks,” Wenger said. “It’s very difficult to predict when he will be available again. I think it’s very difficult to set a time. Not before Christmas, that’s why I didn’t involve him in the Europa League, but overall I hope that after Christmas he will be available.

“Yes [I think he’ll play at the highest level again],” added Wenger. “But he has not played for a year now. He’s had a few surgeries so you are always cautious to set a time or date, but overall, yes it looks positive.”