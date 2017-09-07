More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Top Premier League story lines – Week 4

By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2017, 5:09 PM EDT
1 Comment

It’s back, friends, and the Premier League’s fourth week again finds a battle of giants on the docket.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Liverpool visits Man City as the league’s five UEFA Champions League sides eyeball their table positioning as well as European group stage debuts next week.

Elsewhere, Europa League entrants Arsenal and Everton have home matches while Swansea City’s big name signings should debut versus Rafa Benitez‘s embattled Newcastle United.

Fireworks exploding in the distance
Manchester City – Liverpool (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) STREAM ] 

Temporary towers soar Saturday at the Etihad Stadium when Pep Guardiola‘s City and Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds bid for second place or better in the Premier League. Both attack-minded sides have seven points, and harbor dreams of a title.

Both sides were hopeful of landing Virgil Van Dijk or another center back stud before Deadline Day, and this match faces the prospect of goals upon goals. Philippe Coutinho is back training for the Reds, and Klopp will have to find the best fit for his attack once the Brazilian is ready to enter the fold.

City is off to Feyenoord to start its UEFA Champions League campaign on Wednesday, the same day Liverpool hosts ex-City men Nolito, Jesus Navas, and Sevilla.

The much anticipated Emirates Stadium reception for Arsene Wenger
Arsenal – Bournemouth (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) STREAM ] 

The Gunners have one win in three matches to start the season, could not land any late transfer targets, and sold neither Alexis Sanchez nor Mesut Ozil. The #WengerOut brigade is at full throat, and who knows what’s cooking from the North London faithful as oft-rumored Wenger replacement Eddie Howe and Bournemouth hit the scene in search of its first points of the season.

Bournemouth broke Arsenal’s four-match Hex in a 3-3 draw at the Vitality Stadium in January. Could this be the day it finds love at the Emirates?

Nathan Ake of AFC Bournemouth and Olivier Giroud of Arsenal (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Early separation day for Spurs, Toffees
Everton – Tottenham Hotspur (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) STREAM ] 

On form, Spurs arguably deserve to be 3-0 but have followed up their strong performance at Newcastle with poor finishing days against Chelsea and Burnley. They also can’t afford to look past the Toffees and to their Wednesday’s UCL visit from Borussia Dortmund.

The Toffees have an extra day to prepare for Europa League, where they’ll look to the road and a Thursday trip to Atalanta. Everton received very little love from the Premier League schedule makers, and now face Spurs after a draw versus Man City and a loss to Chelsea leave it level with the visitors on four points.

Chelsea’s ex-Foxes return to the King Power Stadium
Leicester City – Chelsea (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) STREAM ] 

Danny Drinkwater and N'Golo Kante will get an interesting reception at the building where they completed one of the biggest surprises in football history, as the Blues’ engine room duo hits Leicester City. Chelsea has two wins from three matches, and would like to keep its title defense aspirations pointed in the right direction.

Breathing room, new additions welcome in Wales
Swansea City vs. Newcastle United (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) STREAM ] 

The similar vibes between these two clubs begins and ends with acquiring desperately needed wins before the international break. That’s because Swans had big success toward the end of the transfer window in landing a loan of Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches in addition to buying Wilfried Bony and Sam Clucas. Newcastle’s big 3-0 home win versus West Ham was burnished with… zero additions on Deadline Day. Rafa Benitez has his work cut out for him.

MLS Power Rankings — Week 26: Cup rematch’s collision course

Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Are we headed for an MLS Cup Final rematch for the first time since 2012?

Toronto FC remains red-hot, and 2016 champions Seattle Sounders have joined the Reds as teams in fine form.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

It’s been some time since we last visited the Power Rankings, and there are some huge movers.

Two preseason favorites are in the Bottom Six, while one team has shot up 11 spots and into the Top Five.

Here are PST’s latest MLS Power Rankings as we head into another busy weekend:

TEAM RANKING (Last Wk)

22 (20)

 

 

21 (18)

 

 

20 (15)

 Colorado Rapids: Last win came July 1,

Orlando City SC: Let’s focus on the people of Central Florida instead of talking about their soccer club: Stay safe from the storm, Orlando.

 

LA Galaxy: The 3-0 win over Colorado, of course, ends a 9L-1T run. Need to scour the Earth for a third and fourth Dos Santos.
19 (21) Minnesota United: The Loons aren’t great, but have two wins in four and have you seen the bunch behind them?
18 (12) Philadelphia Union: Similar to D.C., the Loons have gone winless in five. The only saving grace? They host D.C. on Saturday.
  17 (3) FC Dallas: Like Sporting KC last season, the teams we deem the deepest in the league each Spring should bribe us to rescind the label.
16 (19) New England Revolution: There aren’t too many road heroes in MLS, but New England’s mark is especially deflating: zero wins, 10 losses, three ties. Coastal problems: Only San Jose has lost as many away days.
15 (22) DC United: See what happens when you sign good players? The Black-and-Red have three-straight wins, but still sit eight points back of sixth.
14 (17) San Jose Earthquakes: A good sextet of matches has the Quakes in the thick of the West’s playoff race. Marco Urena and Vako Qazaishvili are an under-appreciated duo.
13 (4) Chicago Fire: Saturday’s win at Montreal was just its third result since July 5, with only two wins in the bunch.
12 (14) Montreal Impact: Losers of two in-a-row since four-match win streak.
11 (5) Houston Dynamo: One loss in eight matches since July 1, but just three wins. Matches-in-hand on playoff rivals help the cause.
10 (13) Vancouver Whitecaps: Unspectacular but consistent, the ‘Caps haven’t lost back-to-back matches since March 18.
9 (7) New York Red Bulls: The 3-2 derby loss to NYC kickstarted a five-match downturn following four-match win streak.
8 (8) Atlanta United: The good? Just one loss since late June. The bad? Yet to win over last six weeks.
7 (8) Portland Timbers: We wouldn’t suggest betting on these fellas, for better or worse, but 4W-1L-2T since June 23, and the only loss was in Toronto.
6 (11) Columbus Crew: Unbeaten in four and angling for a home playoff match ahead of this weekend’s SKC test.
5 (16) Real Salt Lake: Nearly as hot as TFC, the Utah set may miss the playoffs thanks a horrible start and matches-in-hand for Vancouver, Houston, Dallas, and San Jose. If that happens, the West will exhale.
4 (5) Sporting KC: Losers of two of three, both on the road. A warning: SKC has only played three road matches in last eight, drawing the third.
3 (2)   New York City FC: Without Villa, Ring, and Herrera, Patrick Vieira’s men found a way past Sporting KC on Thursday.

2 (9) Seattle Sounders: Since losing at NYCFC on June 17, have six wins and five draws.
1 (1) Toronto FC: Since Sept. 7, 2016, Toronto is 22W-6L-12T, and their last loss came July 1. One of those losses came in PKs in the MLS Cup Final. The Reds are really, really good.

Fenerbahce holding out hope for Costa loan before Friday deadline

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Fenerbahce is hoping that Diego Costa‘s unrest at Chelsea could help it land an elite striker for a few months.

The Turkish powers are looking to take Costa on loan, a move the BBC says seems unlikely but possible due to Turkey’s transfer window running until Friday.

[ MORE: World Cup prognoses for all confederations ]

Costa, who turns 29 next month, is widely expected to move to Atletico Madrid once the Spanish club’s transfer ban is lifted in January.

Fener manager Aykut Kocaman admitted his club made an offer, and that talks were progressing well for some time. He said it now looks unlikely but added that talks continue between Chelsea, Costa, and Fener.

The Turkish club boasts Robin Van Persie, Roberto Soldado, Mathieu Valbuena, Martin Skrtel, and Mauricio Isla, and the addition of Costa would certainly help its chances of returning to the UEFA Champions League.

However unlikely, it’s worth monitoring as Friday progresses toward the deadline.

MLS Preview: Atlanta United opens new stadium; Fire clash with Red Bulls

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 7, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On a busy week of MLS action, let’s take a deep dive at this weekend’s top three matchups.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Atlanta United vs. FC Dallas — Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET

After six months at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta United finally get to take the field at its permanent home stadium.

Mercedez-Benz stadium plays host to Atlanta United against FC Dallas as the two teams battle for playoff places in their respective conferences. Both teams are sitting in the last playoff places available and need to get wins to get back on track.

Atlanta United is winless in its last four, but the club get Designated Player Miguel Almiron back from international duty. He and Josef Martinez will be hoping Yamil Asad can find them in space to bring the Atlanta fans to their feet.

FC Dallas on the other hand are winless in its last seven games but have drawn two of its last three matches, maybe a sign of positive results on the horizon.

Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls — Saturday, 4 p.m. ET

The Fire returned to winning ways last Saturday with a 1-0 win on the road over the Montreal Impact and now they return home to face Jesse Marsch and the Red Bulls.

The Red Bulls sit just four points behind the Fire in the Eastern Conference Standings but have struggled on the road this season, winning just four times out of 12 games.

It will be interesting to watch how the midfield partnership of former Red Bulls midfielder Dax McCarty and Bastien Schweinsteiger deals with the Red Bulls’ high press and short passing system.

Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy — Sunday, 9 p.m. ET

For the second time in a little more than a month, Sigi Schmid and his LA Galaxy side face his former club, the Sounders.

Schmid won his first game as Galaxy manager last weekend with a 3-0 decision over the Colorado Rapids but it’s been tough sledding for a team that’s dealt with serious injuries across the lineup and international call-ups all season long.

Seattle meanwhile is unbeaten in its last five with two draws after three straight wins, and as an added boost, the club gets Jordan Morris and Clint Dempsey back from international duty with the U.S. Men’s National Team. It’s unclear whether Joevin Jones will play, after departing from the Sounders without permission to join up with the Trinidad and Tobago National Team.

Full MLS schedule (All Times E.T.)

Saturday

Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls — 4 p.m.
Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquales — 5 p.m.
New York City FC vs. Portland Timbers — 5:30 p.m.
D.C. United vs. Orlando City SC — 7 p.m.
New England Revolution vs. Montreal Impact — 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United vs. Philadelphia Union — 8 p.m.
Houston Dynamo vs. Colorado Rapids — 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake — 10 p.m.

Sunday

Columbus Crew vs. Sporting Kansas City — 1 p.m.
Atlanta United vs. FC Dallas — 3:30 p.m.
Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy — 9 p.m.

Steinhaus making history as Bundesliga’s 1st female referee

AP Photo/Julie Jacobson
Associated PressSep 7, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT
1 Comment

BERLIN (AP) Bibiana Steinhaus will make history in Germany on Sunday when she becomes the first woman to referee a Bundesliga game.

The German football federation announced on Thursday that the 38-year-old police officer is to take charge of Hertha Berlin’s home game against Werder Bremen, confirming her place among the league’s elite group of 24 referees.

“She deserves it through her great performances,” Bremen coach Alexander Nouri said.

[ MORE: World Cup prognoses for all confederations ]

Hoffenheim’s Julian Nagelsmann added, “I’m happy. It’s all the same to me if a man or a woman is refereeing – the main thing is that they do the job well.”

Steinhaus has already spent a decade refereeing in Germany’s second division and she has plenty of experience with many of the country’s top stars from taking charge of German Cup games, too.

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has already showed she may be treated differently to her male colleagues when he played a trick on her during the side’s cup tie at Chemnitzer FC in August.

Ribery untied one of her bootlaces as he pretended to put the ball in place for a free kick. Steinhaus passed it off by giving Ribery a couple of playful punches in response, but it is debatable whether the French forward would have attempted the same trick had he been dealing with a male referee.

[ MORE: Should USMNT go 3 at the back? ]

The daughter of a ref, Steinhaus began by officiating women’s games for the DFB in 1999. Steinhaus then became a FIFA referee in 2005 and earned her place in the second division in 2007, as the first female ref in German professional football.

Steinhaus has handled women’s World Cups and European Championships, along with the 2012 Olympic women’s final between the United States and Japan. Last June, she took charge of the women’s Champions League final between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain.

Male players have mostly treated Steinhaus with respect, but any incidents involving her receive greater attention.

Defender Peter Niemeyer, who was playing for Hertha at the time, accidentally swiped her breast when he meant to pat her on the shoulder during a game in 2010.

In 2015, after Steinhaus sent off Kerem Demirbay, the then-Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder reportedly told her: “Women have no place in men’s football.”

Demirbay was roundly criticized for the remark and handed a three-game ban with two further games suspended. Duesseldorf also made Demirbay referee a girls’ game to ensure he understood the message.

Demirbay apologized both publicly and to Steinhaus directly for his comment, and said he was “very happy that she accepted my apology.”

The two will likely meet again this season if Steinhaus takes charge of any games involving his current club, Hoffenheim.

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga