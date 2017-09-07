Watch: LAFC unveils new stadium renderings

Los Angeles Football Club is preparing for its inaugural season in Major League Soccer, and fans of the club got a sneak peak of what their team’s home will look like.

LAFC released on Thursday new renderings of the interior design of the 22,000-seat Banc of California Stadium, which is currently under construction but set to be finished in time for the 2018 MLS season. The video features both bleacher and seat-back seating in an English-style setup, with four separate stands. The main stands feature a slight curve in the upper deck and all four sides have roofs to protect from what will likely be the midday or evening sun.

Along with hiring Bob Bradley to be the club’s first coach and signing Carlos Vela to be the team’s first Designated Player, LAFC announced its latest signing last week, bringing Argentine Rodrigo Pacheco in from Lanus. Pacheco will play the rest of the 2017 season on-loan with Orange County SC in the United Soccer League.

Watch the new stadium renderings below: