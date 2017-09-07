Watch: LAFC unveils new stadium renderings

Los Angeles Football Club is preparing for its inaugural season in Major League Soccer, and fans of the club got a sneak peak of what their team’s home will look like.
LAFC released on Thursday new renderings of the interior design of the 22,000-seat Banc of California Stadium, which is currently under construction but set to be finished in time for the 2018 MLS season. The video features both bleacher and seat-back seating in an English-style setup, with four separate stands. The main stands feature a slight curve in the upper deck and all four sides have roofs to protect from what will likely be the midday or evening sun.
Along with hiring Bob Bradley to be the club’s first coach and signing Carlos Vela to be the team’s first Designated Player, LAFC announced its latest signing last week, bringing Argentine Rodrigo Pacheco in from Lanus. Pacheco will play the rest of the 2017 season on-loan with Orange County SC in the United Soccer League.
Watch the new stadium renderings below:
In the wake of the Premier League’s decision to end the 2018 summer transfer window before the season begins, others are taking notice across the rest of Europe.
Both Juventus CEO Guiseppe “Beppe” Marotta and Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev spoke in favor of the move, with Marotta even stating that he’d like the rest of Europe to come around to the idea.
“The Premier League’s decision to end the transfer window early is wise,” Marotta said. “Now we have to extend the discussion to a European level.”
One of the issues with the Premier League unilaterally making this move is that teams from other leagues can still buy players off of Premier League clubs until their transfer windows close. If other leagues though take the Premier League’s lead, they could move the transfer deadlines all in line.
“Our English colleagues have made a very good decision today for closing the transfer window before at the start of next season. I am much for that idea,” Vasilyev said.
What happens now with Philippe Coutinho?
That’s the big question at Liverpool’s Melwood training ground as the Brazilian international returned to practice on Thursday ahead of Liverpool’s big matchup on Saturday at Manchester City.
Coutinho missed each of Liverpool’s first three Premier League games and the club’s two UEFA Champions League playoff matches with what manager Jurgen Klopp called a “back injury.” However, Coutinho, apparently injury-free, accepted a call-up to the Brazilian National Team and came off the bench twice for Brazil, scoring once.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]
It’s possible that Klopp didn’t play Coutinho due to the 25-year-old’s transfer request, which went unheeded. Now that the club has held onto him, will Klopp put Coutinho back in the lineup?
Despite Coutinho’s absence, Liverpool has looked pretty impressive in the attack. The trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah combine incredible speed and technical ability that has broken down multiple defenses on their way to eight Premier League goals and 14 in all competitions.
It’s reported that Klopp is considering bringing Coutinho with him to Manchester City. If Coutinho is indeed fit, and can add even more to Liverpool’s attack, he should be welcomed back with open arms.
Next season’s transfer deadline day festivities will be held prior to the start of the season for Premier League clubs.
That’s according to reports in England, which state that the Premier League clubs agreed at a monthly board meeting to move the summer transfer deadline day up to the Thursday before the start of the season, with a deadline of 5 p.m. that day.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]
According to The Telegraph, clubs will still be able to sell players to other leagues while their windows remain open.
Many managers, executives and fans complained about the last-minute panic-induced nature of the current transfer deadline day, causing some teams to be unsettled three weeks into the start of the season.
It’s an interesting move that may help intra-league transfers, but it could still be troublesome for some teams or managers if the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain attempt to sign a Premier League player once the season starts. Of course, the Premier League teams could play hardball and self-impose a deadline where they won’t sell once the season begins to foreign clubs, but players could still get unsettled by transfer speculation.
Steven Gerrard will get his first taste of European management this fall.
Liverpool named Gerrard as the head coach of the Liverpool Under-19 squad that will take part in the UEFA Youth League, a UEFA Champions League-style competition for youth teams of the clubs taking part in the main tournament. Like the senior side, Liverpool’s U-19s will face Maribor, Sevilla and Spartak Moscow in the UEFA Youth League.
[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]
Gerrard is currently the full-time Liverpool U-18s coach, re-joining the club last January after finishing his career with a two-year star on the LA Galaxy. He made his official managerial debut for the U-18s last month in a 1-1 draw with Derby’s U-18s.
Gerrard of course played in two UEFA Champions League finals, winning in 2005 after a three-goal comeback over AC Milan.