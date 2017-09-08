FIFA open investigation after Dele Alli gesture

FIFA have opened an investigation into Dele Alli flipping the bird during England’s 2-1 win over Slovakia last week.

Alli, 21, claims he showed his middle finger to former Tottenham teammate Kyle Walker, who was playing at right back for England in the 2018 World Cup qualifier, as a “joke with a good friend” and not at the referee.

The gesture came moments after Alli was barged into by Slovakia’s Martin Skrtel but referee Clement Turpin waved play on.

It is believed FIFA will not discuss a potential ban or fine for Alli until later in September, which could impact Alli’s involvement for England in their final Group F qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania as they edge towards qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Just to clarify, the gesture tonight was a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker! Apologies for any offence caused! Great win 2nite — Dele (@dele_official) September 4, 2017

As for Alli, well, is this really surprising? He has a temper on him and was banned for four games at the end of the 2015-16 Premier League season after punching West Brom’s Claudio Yacob in the stomach off the ball.

He was also sent off for a dangerous tackle against Gent in the Europa League last season which means he will be suspended for Spurs’ opening three group games of the UEFA Champions League this season against Borussia Dortmund, APOEL Nicosia and Real Madrid.

The reigning two-time PFA Young Player of the Year has a hot streak which many believe has fueled his incredible rise to stardom.

Still, Alli flipping the bird at Walker was not his best decision, whatever camera angles become available as the FA hope to prove it was no directed at the referee, and he may now face a ban from FIFA for the offensive gesture.

