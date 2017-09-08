Jose Mourinho reveals thoughts on transfer window changes

His club may have been one of the five to vote against changing the summer transfer window dates, but Jose Mourinho appears to be a fan.

Sort of.

[ MORE: Liverpool on Coutinho ]

On Thursday it was announced that ahead of the 2018-19 Premier League season the window will be shut the Thursday before the opening weekend on August 9.

Following a host of big-name players — Philippe Coutinho, Virgil Van Dijk, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Diego Costa, Alexis Sanchez — not featuring for their teams in the opening weeks of the season, PL clubs have agreed to end the window before the start of the season.

Even though clubs from around Europe can still buy players from PL clubs, no incomings will be allowed. However, that factor worries Mourinho a little.

How does Mourinho feel about this? Speaking to reporters ahead of United’s clash with Stoke City on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) the Portuguese made his feelings clear.

“My thoughts are by coach point of view, Jose Mourinho as head coach, obviously I am in favor of that,” Mourinho said. “Because if I focus just on training process, of course I want to arrive at day one want to have my squad and players, I don’t want to be waiting for late decisions.” “There is another perspective, a perspective where I can include myself. Where there is a decision that is not uniformed around Europe obviously we are open to an element of disadvantage to English clubs. That was the reason why Manchester United voted against because there is an element of disadvantage.”

Mourinho emphasized that he would like his squad together from Day One in preseason in an ideal world and that this change could allow business to be done a lot earlier in the summer, just as the Red Devils did this season.

However, he added that he expects United to stay strong and not sell any players to European clubs after the Premier League window closes.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte also echoed Mourinho’s sentiments on Friday in their respective press conferences with many stating the benefits outweigh the negative impacts of this change.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports