Getty Images

Kompany out injured for Man City; Hazard to return for Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2017, 8:50 AM EDT
Manchester City have been dealt a major blow ahead of their clash against Liverpool on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that captain Vincent Kompany will not play against Liverpool after the Belgian center back suffered a calf injury during international duty.

“I do not think  will be available tomorrow. I am sad for Kompany. The last seven, eight, nine games last season he played no problem, but we will get him fit as soon as possible,” Guardiola said.

Kompany, 31, had looked to have put his long line of injuries behind him but just three games into the new campaign a familiar problem has developed.

Guardiola confirmed Tosin Adarabioyo and Eliaquim Mangala will be available to slot into the team if needed when questioned about why City didn’t sign a new center back in the transfer window, while John Stones is likely to slot in alongside Nicolas Otamendi against Liverpool.

While there is bad news for one title hopeful in Man City, good news has arrived for Antonio Conte and Chelsea.

The Italian manager confirmed Eden Hazard will return against Leicester City on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) after missing the opening month of the season with an ankle injury.

Hazard, 26, injured his ankle while on international duty with Belgium in June and required surgery but Conte confirmed Hazard is available this weekend.

“He is improving a lot and I think now I can count on him. I have to decide the right minutes but he is available,” Conte said.

Despite not playing for Chelsea this season Hazard did appear for Belgium against Gibraltar and Greece over the international break and he is now available for the reigning champs as they head to the King Power Stadium.

This is a huge bonus for Chelsea as their chief attacking talent returns.

Vincent Janssen to join Fenerbache; Costa deal off

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2017, 9:35 AM EDT
Vincent Janssen‘s nightmare at Tottenham Hotspur is over. At least for one season.

Janssen, 23, has joined Turkish side Fenerbahce on a season-long loan deal after being told by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino that he was not part of his first team plans.

This move means that Diego Costa’s potential switch to Fenerbache is off as the manager of the Turkish giants had previously stated that the Chelsea striker may join on a short-term loan with talks ongoing but has since said the “outcome is negative for now” over the wantaway Spanish international joining.

Why are transfer still happening in Turkey? Their transfer window closes on Friday and Janssen flew to Istanbul to complete his medical and seal the move.

The Dutch international striker was left out of Spurs’ 25-man UEFA Champions League squad and turned down a Deadline Day move to newly-promoted Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion.

Understatement alert: Janssen’s goalscoring record since joining Spurs from AZ Alkmaar for $22.4 million last summer has been poor.

He has scored just two goals in the Premier League in 24 appearances, while he added four goals in 11 games in cup competitions. It is true that Janssen has been behind Harry Kane in the pecking order for the past 12 months but whenever he got a chance to start for Spurs he suffered some horrible misses and the pressure seemed too much for him to handle.

With a fresh start in Turkey he will play alongside his countryman Robin Van Persie and perhaps even another Spurs striker who struggled to find the back of the net, Roberto Soldado.

The majority of Tottenham’s fans wanted it to work out for Janssen but with Fernando Llorente arriving on Deadline Day from Swansea City it became abundantly clear that Kane has a new back-up and Janssen was surplus to requirements.

Liverpool explain why Philippe Coutinho out of squad v Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2017, 8:16 AM EDT
Philippe Coutinho will not return for Liverpool against Manchester City on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Coutinho, 25, was the subject of a month-long pursuit from Barcelona after they lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain but with Coutinho handing in a transfer request and said to be suffering from a back injury, the Brazilian did not get his move to the Nou Camp.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp revealed why he has decided to leave Coutinho — who is fit again as he made two substitute appearances for Brazil over the international break — out of the squad to face Man City.

“We had a very good talk and he was in a very good mood. Training was even better. But I had to make a decision. We have seven games in the next three weeks so there will never be time to train, really,” Klopp said. “We had this conversation and before he went to Brazil he couldn’t train for around three weeks so that means we have to now try to prepare him for the rest of the season.

“That is quite difficult with our fixtures and schedule. I decided to leave him out of the squad for City so we can use this four to five days for real and proper training. We got all the numbers from the Brazilian FA about the intensity of training and stuff like this, so it was all okay. He played twice for around 15-20 minutes and he could have played 15-20 minutes again in the City game, maybe longer, but it makes sense. He agreed completely and he didn’t say ‘I don’t need training and want to play’ it was a good conversation.”

Yes, fitness may be a concern but this is more likely a ploy from Klopp to carefully reintegrate Coutinho back into first team action and send out a message that he has to be back up to speed and earn his place in the team.

Despite his obvious talents for Liverpool, the Reds are doing just fine going forward without him as Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah continue to rip it up with seven points from nine to open the season and a place in the UEFA Champions League group stage sealed.

That said, Coutinho’s importance to Liverpool is clear and making sure he is okay mentally, as well as physically, will be key in how both parties move forward.

FIFA open investigation after Dele Alli gesture

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT
FIFA have opened an investigation into Dele Alli flipping the bird during England’s 2-1 win over Slovakia last week.

Alli, 21, claims he showed his middle finger to former Tottenham teammate Kyle Walker, who was playing at right back for England in the 2018 World Cup qualifier, as a “joke with a good friend” and not at the referee.

The gesture came moments after Alli was barged into by Slovakia’s Martin Skrtel but referee Clement Turpin waved play on.

It is believed FIFA will not discuss a potential ban or fine for Alli until later in September, which could impact Alli’s involvement for England in their final Group F qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania as they edge towards qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

As for Alli, well, is this really surprising? He has a temper on him and was banned for four games at the end of the 2015-16 Premier League season after punching West Brom’s Claudio Yacob in the stomach off the ball.

He was also sent off for a dangerous tackle against Gent in the Europa League last season which means he will be suspended for Spurs’ opening three group games of the UEFA Champions League this season against Borussia Dortmund, APOEL Nicosia and Real Madrid.

The reigning two-time PFA Young Player of the Year has a hot streak which many believe has fueled his incredible rise to stardom.

Still, Alli flipping the bird at Walker was not his best decision, whatever camera angles become available as the FA hope to prove it was no directed at the referee, and he may now face a ban from FIFA for the offensive gesture.

Barca’s record signing Dembele is reportedly too out of shape to debut

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2017, 10:13 PM EDT
Somebody apparently forgot to advise Ousmane Dembele that he ought to do some cardio during his self-imposed sabbatical from Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele successfully forced a record transfer to Barcelona by sitting out BVB training, making Dortmund’s decision to sell him even easier.

But Barca coach Ernesto Valverde is in a predicament, according to Don Balon, which says the out-of-shape Dembele may not even be ready for a spot in Barca’s 18 despite his status as a record signing and the hopeful long-term replacement for Neymar.

Of course we don’t know whether Dembele was doing any training during his time away from BVB; He might’ve been running and winning four 5Ks a day.

Don Balon poses the millions and millions of dollars question in its post: Does Valverde risk making his board look awkward by sitting Dembele, or does he put the player in his 18 — or Starting XI — and send a message of which his players may not accept its political nature?

This is going to send Ousmane down a spot in our Dembele power rankings:

3. Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona
2. Moussa Dembele, Celtic
1. Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Hotspur