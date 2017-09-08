More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Liverpool explain why Philippe Coutinho out of squad v Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2017, 8:16 AM EDT
Philippe Coutinho will not return for Liverpool against Manchester City on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Coutinho, 25, was the subject of a month-long pursuit from Barcelona after they lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain but with Coutinho handing in a transfer request, the Brazilian did not get his move to the Nou Camp.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp revealed why he has decided to leave Coutinho — who is fit again as he made two substitute appearances for Brazil over the international break — out of the squad to face Man City.

“We had a very good talk and he was in a very good mood. Training was even better. But I had to make a decision. We have seven games in the next three weeks so there will never be time to train, really,” Klopp said. “We had this conversation and before he went to Brazil he couldn’t train for around three weeks so that means we have to now try to prepare him for the rest of the season.

“That is quite difficult with our fixtures and schedule. I decided to leave him out of the squad for City so we can use this four to five days for real and proper training. We got all the numbers from the Brazilian FA about the intensity of training and stuff like this, so it was all okay. He played twice for around 15-20 minutes and he could have played 15-20 minutes again in the City game, maybe longer, but it makes sense. He agreed completely and he didn’t say ‘I don’t need training and want to play’ it was a good conversation.”

FIFA open investigation after Dele Alli gesture

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT
FIFA have opened an investigation into Dele Alli flipping the bird during England’s 2-1 win over Slovakia last week.

Alli, 21, claims he showed his middle finger to former Tottenham teammate Kyle Walker, who was playing at right back for England in the 2018 World Cup qualifier, as a “joke with a good friend” and not at the referee.

The gesture came moments after Alli was barged into by Slovakia’s Martin Skrtel but referee Clement Turpin waved play on.

It is believed FIFA will not discuss a potential ban or fine for Alli until later in September, which could impact Alli’s involvement for England in their final Group F qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania as they edge towards qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

As for Alli, well, is this really surprising? He has a temper on him and was banned for four games at the end of the 2015-16 Premier League season after punching West Brom’s Claudio Yacob in the stomach off the ball.

He was also sent off for a dangerous tackle against Gent in the Europa League last season which means he will be suspended for Spurs’ opening three group games of the UEFA Champions League this season against Borussia Dortmund, APOEL Nicosia and Real Madrid.

The reigning two-time PFA Young Player of the Year has a hot streak which many believe has fueled his incredible rise to stardom.

Still, Alli flipping the bird at Walker was not his best decision, whatever camera angles become available as the FA hope to prove it was no directed at the referee, and he may now face a ban from FIFA for the offensive gesture.

Barca’s record signing Dembele is reportedly too out of shape to debut

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2017, 10:13 PM EDT
Somebody apparently forgot to advise Ousmane Dembele that he ought to do some cardio during his self-imposed sabbatical from Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele successfully forced a record transfer to Barcelona by sitting out BVB training, making Dortmund’s decision to sell him even easier.

But Barca coach Ernesto Valverde is in a predicament, according to Don Balon, which says the out-of-shape Dembele may not even be ready for a spot in Barca’s 18 despite his status as a record signing and the hopeful long-term replacement for Neymar.

Of course we don’t know whether Dembele was doing any training during his time away from BVB; He might’ve been running and winning four 5Ks a day.

Don Balon poses the millions and millions of dollars question in its post: Does Valverde risk making his board look awkward by sitting Dembele, or does he put the player in his 18 — or Starting XI — and send a message of which his players may not accept its political nature?

This is going to send Ousmane down a spot in our Dembele power rankings:

3. Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona
2. Moussa Dembele, Celtic
1. Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Hotspur

Arena wanted Jermaine Jones, but what do the stats say?

Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT
The steel in the midfield of the United States men’s national team was low if not altogether absent for the majority of their one-point international break.

Bruce Arena’s men fell 2-0 at home to Costa Rica before Bobby Wood helped them steal a point in Honduras at San Pedro Sula on Tuesday.

It was Michael Bradley with Darlington Nagbe, Christian Pulisic, and Fabian Johnson on Friday, and then Bradley, Nagbe, Pulisic, and Kellyn Acosta on Tuesday.

Missing from that mix was combustible veteran Jermaine Jones, out with injury and apparently very much wanted by Arena.

From MLSSoccer.com:

“I know I came from a long-time injury, I got injured with the toe, so me and [US head coach Bruce Arena] we talked and everything is okay. If I’m 100 percent fit I want to focus first on the Galaxy, get that playoff spot, then focus in October on making the national team roster.”

The 69-times capped Jones has four goals for the national team including a stunning blast against Portugal at the 2014 World Cup.

With Jones, who’s been injured for much of this year, the U.S. has one draw and two losses in World Cup qualifiers.

He was also one of the side’s better players in the Copa America Centenario, although he picked up his only red card as a USMNT player when he was sent off against Ecuador.

Jones had been talismanic for Colorado and New England, but how has his presence affected the USMNT since he debuted under Bob Bradley in 2010.

All data via Transfermarkt

With Jones (tournament play): 17W-4D-12L
Without Jones (tournament play): 21W-5D-5L

But hold on, should Jones be punished for not being called up for Gold Cup action since 2011, let’s take another look at those marks without those weakened tournaments (B Teams or not).

With Jones (tournament play exc. Gold Cups): 13W-4D-10L
Without Jones (tournaments exc. Gold Cups): 7W-3D-3L

Jones played every minute of one of the United States’ top World Cup performances in 2014 (1W-1D-2L) as well as the CONCACAF Cup loss to Mexico. He also played in five Copa America matches (3W-2L) while missing the elimination match versus Argentina with a red card suspension.

That leaves us World Cup qualifying with and without Jones, and let’s only look at Hex matches to eliminate the weaker teams (Sorry 12-1 aggregate wins over St. Vincent, though he played one and missed the other).

With Jones (Hex): 5W-2D-3L
Without Jones (Hex): 4W-3D-1L

Finally what about versus Panama, and Trinidad and Tobago? The Yanks did win in Panama without Jones in the 2013 Hex and drew in T&T with him in the last round of qualifying.

I’m a big Jones supporter, but even in the face of these numbers I find it hard to make the argument that his first international action with this group since March should be in must-win qualifiers with the nation’s soccer reputation on the line.

‘Unfair’ for FIFA to annul World Cup qualifier over crooked ref

Photo by Anesh Debiky / Gallo Images/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 7, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT
SOMERSET WEST, South Africa (AP) The South African Football Association says FIFA’s decision to order a World Cup qualifier against Senegal to be replayed because of match-fixing by a crooked referee is unprecedented and unfair.

SAFA is considering appealing FIFA’s order that the 2-1 win over Senegal in November last year is annulled and the game is replayed because Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey was found guilty of manipulating the match.

Lamptey was banned for life. Although there are no complaints over his punishment, FIFA has effectively also penalized South Africa – and it could end its hopes of making it to the World Cup next year – despite confirming that neither team had any role in or knowledge of the fixing.

The case, not seen before in top-level soccer, centers on Lamptey’s decision to give South Africa a penalty for a non-existent handball against Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The ball clearly struck Koulibaly on the knee and dropped to the ground. South Africa, which didn’t even appeal for a penalty, scored from the spot kick and went on to win.

It’s thought that Lamptey was acting on the orders of match-fixers organizing illegal betting scams. FIFA has not provided full details of the case against the referee but says that its findings against Lamptey took into account “reports of irregular betting activities from various international betting monitoring companies.”

The upshot is South Africa has been stripped of its only win so far in the final round of qualifying in Africa.

SAFA senior legal counsel Norman Arendse says FIFA’s move is unfair for a number of reasons and constitutes a “miscarriage of justice.”