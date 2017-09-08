Premier League preview: Stoke City vs. Manchester United

Man United has scored 10 goals and conceded 0, both leading the PL

Last season Stoke City winless in 12 games vs. top 6 clubs

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has 5 assists in first 3 matches of season, equaling PL record

Manchester United puts the Premier League’s only remaining perfect record on the line as they travel to bet365 Stadium to take on Stoke City Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET live on NBC or live online at NBCSports.com.

Jose Mourinho has the Red Devils rocking through three games, clobbering West Ham, Swansea City, and Leicester City. Manchester United doesn’t face a top four finisher from last season until Liverpool in mid-October, so it behooves Mourinho to pick up as many points as possible for the inevitable gauntlet run.

The Red Devils have few injury concerns, with Luke Shaw possibly on his way back and Marcus Rashford hoping to make the United squad after playing well for England over the international break.

On the other side, Mark Hughes got through the international break with little to no problems, with only Maxim Chupo-Moting a question mark for the game. Kevin Wimmer could make his debut for the club with Ryan Shawcross struggling with a back injury.

What they’re saying

Jose Mourinho on being over-confident from good start: “Extra confidence is very dangerous and fear is even more dangerous. I think fear we don’t have for sure, confidence we have, but we have to make sure the right level of confidence is there.”

Mark Hughes on Manchester United: “United have areas that are a little loose, positionally, and we’ll try to exploit it. The best way is to get about them and ask questions.”

Video Preview

Prediction

Mark Hughes always puts up a good fight against Manchester United, but I think the Red Devils are in too good of form to fall in this fixture. This will be a good test for Jose Mourinho’s squad to see if they have what it takes to turn draws into wins. This year is different from last, but they will slip up sometime, and will concede their first goal of the season in a 1-1 draw.

