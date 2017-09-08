Premier League preview: Stoke City vs. Manchester United

Manchester United puts the Premier League’s only remaining perfect record on the line as they travel to bet365 Stadium to take on Stoke City Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET live on NBC or live online at NBCSports.com.
Jose Mourinho has the Red Devils rocking through three games, clobbering West Ham, Swansea City, and Leicester City. Manchester United doesn’t face a top four finisher from last season until Liverpool in mid-October, so it behooves Mourinho to pick up as many points as possible for the inevitable gauntlet run.
The Red Devils have few injury concerns, with Luke Shaw possibly on his way back and Marcus Rashford hoping to make the United squad after playing well for England over the international break.
On the other side, Mark Hughes got through the international break with little to no problems, with only Maxim Chupo-Moting a question mark for the game. Kevin Wimmer could make his debut for the club with Ryan Shawcross struggling with a back injury.
What they’re saying
Jose Mourinho on being over-confident from good start: “Extra confidence is very dangerous and fear is even more dangerous. I think fear we don’t have for sure, confidence we have, but we have to make sure the right level of confidence is there.”
Mark Hughes on Manchester United: “United have areas that are a little loose, positionally, and we’ll try to exploit it. The best way is to get about them and ask questions.”
Video Preview
Prediction
Mark Hughes always puts up a good fight against Manchester United, but I think the Red Devils are in too good of form to fall in this fixture. This will be a good test for Jose Mourinho’s squad to see if they have what it takes to turn draws into wins. This year is different from last, but they will slip up sometime, and will concede their first goal of the season in a 1-1 draw.
Time is a luxury that has so far escaped Crystal Palace boss Frank De Boer thus far in his managerial career.
After spending six years as the boss of Ajax, the Dutch legend was fired at Inter not three months into his tenure in Italy, and has already come under fire at Crystal Palace after three defeats in three to start the season.
“It always takes time, you don’t have to panic suddenly,” De Boer said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Palace’s visit to Burnley on Sunday. “Normally you have 10 games and we are at seven or eight including pre-season and the Carabao Cup.”
The plea is similar to his time at Inter, when he started the season well, with three wins in his first five including a defeat of Italian giants Juventus. However, things turned sour as the team lost four of five through October – all by one goal – and De Boer was fired after a 1-0 loss to Sampdoria.
“This project needed more time to be carried out,” De Boer said on Twitter after he was relieved of his duties. “I want to thank all the fans for all the support you’ve given me over these months.”
“It’s a project and you don’t suddenly throw this overboard when you have a bad start,” De Boer said Friday, citing other moments of history to prove his point. “I have been in professional football now for 30 years and sometimes it takes more time. I remember for example Louis Van Gaal when he started at Bayern Munich. He lost the first few games and then he was a Champions League finalist. Giovanni van Bronckhorst lost seven games with Feyenoord. That year he won the cup and the next, the title.”
Both teams have picked up two wins and a draw through three league games thus far, but both will be without players who have proven key in the past. Philippe Coutinho will miss out, Jurgen Klopp confirmed, as the Liverpool star returns to fitness after missing the first few league games towards the end of the transfer window. Klopp said Coutinho probably could have played off the substitutes bench, but that he preferred to rest him this week and then play the Brazilian in the starting lineup.
On the other side, Raheem Sterling is suspended for City after receiving his red card last time out for celebrating a winning goal with fans who had entered the pitch. Defender Vincent Kompany is also injured, as the Belgian continues to struggle with a myriad of injury problems that have plagued the most recent few years of his career.
One man who could feature is new Liverpool signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who came to Liverpool on a permanent basis from Arsenal at the deadline, and has yet to play for the Reds.
What they’re saying
Pep Guardiola on playing Liverpool: “Every time I play Jurgen’s teams I learn a lot. Top manager, top club, top players. It will be a nice game tomorrow.”
Jurgen Klopp on his managing style: “I really am a relaxed person – the opposite of how I am during the game. It’s my job to be part of the game. You need to adapt as a player to my coaching style. Usually when a manager shouts as loud as I do, he’s angry – but I’m not angry, I’m just emotional and very loud!”
Video Preview
Prediction
Both these teams are on attacking highs now, and both have occasionally shaky defenses, so this should be an incredibly entertaining match. Manchester City has the depth, while Liverpool has the form. At the moment, all things seem to cancel out, and the best bet is a high-flying 3-3 draw with plenty of entertainment. Look for goals!
Top Arsenal transfer chief Dick Law is preparing to leave the club after eight years in a Director of Football type role, albeit without the official title.
The club confirmed on Friday that the former scout and current transfer negotiator is set to step down due to family reasons. Law, formerly Arsenal’s chief scout in North and South America, took on the full-time role in 2009 to take over for David Dein. According to multiple reports in England, Law worked closely with manager Arsene Wenger and the two often saw eye to eye on transfer policy.
According to the Telegraph, the club has not decided whether to permanently replace Law yet, but chief executive Ivan Gazidis has set up an office at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground, potentially signaling a larger, more involved role in transfer policy and negotiation.
This past transfer window was a struggle, with the club thinning the squad but also failing to bring in top targets, including Kylian Mbappe who met at length with Arsene Wenger but chose Paris Saint-Germain instead. The Gunners have struggled to start the season, and January could be a key month if the club continues to flounder through the first half of the season.
To help replace Law, Arsenal reportedly brought in Team Sky legal expert Huss Fahmy in June, but only on a temporary basis.
Back in May, Law explained to The Independent what his job with the club is exactly. “The area that I manage is called football operations,” Law said. “My job is to help the CEO and manager, in conjunction with the contract team, with squad planning, contract negotiations, negotiations with agents, player transfers, either in or out of the club, and coordination with the Arsenal academy.