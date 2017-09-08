More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

PSG vs. Metz turning into a bad miss highlight reel

By Kyle BonnSep 8, 2017, 4:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Newly fortified Paris Saint-Germain is visiting the northeast of France to take on FC Metz, and with the score tied at 1-1 at halftime, it’s already turned into a bad miss highlight reel fit for yakety sax background music.

Who else but Edinson Cavani is at the forefront, having scored the only PSG goal of the evening but also owning two glaring mistakes in front of net.

First, in the 10th minute, Cavani had a Julian Draxler rebound ricoche directly to him in front of a wide open net, but instead all he could do was pound the ball straight into the goalkeeper floundering in front of him from the Draxler save. He was no more than three feet off the line, but somehow failed to find the back of the net.

http://dai.ly/x600vul

Cavani wasn’t done yet. In the 22nd minute, he managed to add another to the collection when he was one-on-one with the goalkeeper again, but failed to get it around Elji Kawashima and instead blasted the ball off the post.

The Uruguayan would eventually net PSG’s first in the 31st minute, but that wasn’t the end of the ugly showing, which apparently was contagious and migrated to the other side. Metz striker Emmanuel Riviere, formerly of Newcastle United, submitted his own resume by chasing down a rebound off Alphonse Areola, but with the net wide open and Areola slow to recover, he rifled the off-balance chance over the post.

Then, the referee got in on the act. With Metz challenging the Ligue 1 juggernaut hard just out of halftime, promiscuous former Tottenham midfielder Benoit Assou-Ekotto slid into Kylian Mbappe studs down and dispossessed the teenager, but with an impressive four-roll follow-through, Mbappe did enough to convince the referee to send Assou-Ekotto off with a straight red card.

That left Metz a man down, for which they were hopelessly outmatched. PSG scored three goals in the next 25 minutes, and that was all she wrote for the home side. Mbappe picked up a debut goal, Neymar scored, and Cavani grabbed a second.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks, previews

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Premier League is back after the international break. Hurrah.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Stoke City vs. Man United – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Swansea vs. Newcastle United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Everton vs. Tottenham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Southampton vs. Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Leicester vs. Chelsea – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Manchester City vs. Liverpool – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Brighton vs. West Brom – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]  

West Ham vs. Huddersfield Town – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Watch, Stream live: Premier League schedule – Week 4

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Premier League season is back after the international break and there is plenty to look forward to in Week 4. Here’s how you can watch it all.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

Kicking things off on Saturday Manchester City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) for a clash between title hopefuls. Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will both be looking to kick on after good starts to the season.

Arsenal then host Bournemouth (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Arsene Wenger already under pressure and at the same time Everton welcome Tottenham to Goodison Park (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com).

To round things off on Saturday Stoke City welcome Manchester United to the bet365 Stadium (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as the Potters aim to continue their good home record against the Red Devils in the PL.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

Sunday sees Burnley welcome Crystal Palace to Turf Moor (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with rumors swirling about Frank De Boer‘s future, while Swansea host Newcastle United at the Liberty Stadium (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams buoyed by wins before the break.

Week 4 ends with a Monday night clash between West Ham and Huddersfield Town at the London Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as the Hammers finally get to play a home game. The Terriers will fancy causing another upset.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Chelsea– NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Manchester United — NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM

Monday
3 p.m. ET: West Ham vs. Huddersfield Town – NBCSN [STREAM]

2018 World Cup Power Rankings — 10 months B.W.C.

Photo by Matthias
By Andy EdwardsSep 8, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Can Germany become the first nation since Brazil (1958 and 1962) to repeat as World Cup winners? Can the Brazilians exorcise their demons of 7-1? Has the next wave of Spanish brilliance/impending dominance arrived?

Will Italy contend again after failing to advance from the group stage two tournaments in a row? Can one of the up-and-comers — Belgium, Colombia, Portugal or England — make good on years (decades, in England’s case) of promise and potential? What are the U.S. national team’s chances, assuming they manage to qualify?

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s 2018 World Cup coverage | USMNT | Premier League ]

These are just a handful of the questions at the forefront of so many folks’ minds, as we now sit just over 10 months from the start of the 2018 World Cup. Beginning today (10 months B.W.C.), and following every international break leading up to next summer’s tournament in Russia, the PST staff will be keeping tabs on these stories, and more, in our World Cup Power Rankings.

According to our esteemed panelists — Joe Prince-Wright, Nicholas Mendola, Kyle Bonn, Matt Reed, Dan Karell and yours truly — there are five or six sides with a genuine shot at being crowned world champions in July. As always, if you disagree with the final results, feel free to shout at all of the above, except me, on Twitter (links above).

Team Points Best Worst
Germany 116 1 3
Brazil 115 1 2
France 106 2 4
Spain 105 1 5
Belgium 91 4 10
Colombia 84 6 9
Italy 75 5 16
Portugal 72 5 16
Uruguay 71 7 11
Switzerland 61 9 13
Mexico 54 10 16
England 52 9 15
Nigeria 33 12 NR
Chile 33 7 NR
Costa Rica 23 14 NR
Japan 20 9 NR
Ivory Coast 16 14 NR
Peru 16 13 NR
Poland 12 12 NR
South Korea 9 16 NR

As you’ve probably already noticed, the USMNT didn’t make the final top-20 list. Here’s everyone’s thoughts on the USMNT, and where they slot in among 2018 hopefuls:

JPW: USA rank — 30th. The last international break summed up just how much work needs to be done between now and next summer if the USMNT qualifies for the World Cup. Getting out of the group stage would seem like a big achievement as things stand.

NM: USA rank — 25th. The U.S. entered September ranked 30th in ELO, and 26th by FIFA, though not every team in front of them will be going to Russia, either. If I project a 32-team field, placing the U.S. with a seeded team, a European team, and probably an African side or South American side (The U.S. has been in a pot with Asian sides the last two draws). In most scenarios, barring hosts Russia being in the U.S. group, I’d expect this current bunch to fail to reach the group stage. Of the teams who may make the field, I’d put U.S. hopes ahead of most of the Asian sides, one or two European sides, and another couple of African qualifiers.

KB: The United States is currently ranked 26th in FIFA, and that’s with a Gold Cup win that included a number of B squads. I would not put this current US team anywhere near the Top 20 until it shows it can win consistently against even mid-level sides like Honduras or Panama.

AE: USA rank — 22nd. Once you move past the top five or so sides — you know, the ones that actually have a chance of winning the World Cup — everyone is fatally flawed in any number of ways. The USMNT is no different than the rest of these, but with one favorable exception: 14 of the 23 players on the most recent roster have World Cup experience, with the majority of those having been to multiple finals tournaments. If/when they qualify, they’ll leapfrog a half-dozen other sides without that experience, making them a fringe Round of 16 side, if they get there.

MR: USA rank — 25th. Let’s face it. It’s been a difficult week for the USMNT, and while the squad is still very much in the running for a trip to Russia next summer Bruce Arena and Co. are crawling into the World Cup at this point. Solely judging this team off of what I believe they can be versus what they are right now, I’d say the U.S. can and should be a top 20 team heading into 2018, however, watching these last two matches have reiterated several of my previous concerns, especially in the central midfield. I’d put the U.S. somewhere around 25 in the field of 32 World Cup teams, assuming a bid to Russia is in the cards.

DK: USA rank — 19th. I had the USA in No. 19 because I actually am taking a more positive look at the draw in Honduras. The USA lost this game in the last World Cup cycle under Klinsmann and coming back on the road in the Honduran heat in a World Cup qualifier with everything on the line takes guts and determination. Just as the fortunes turned with the famed “snow game” in Denver against Costa Rica, perhaps this could be a moment like that for this USMNT team that basically needs to win out to ensure safe passage to the World Cup

Ranking potential 2026 World Cup host cities in USA, Mexico, Canada

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

With a list of 44 potential stadiums, and 41 cities, now lined up as hosts for the 2026 World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada, the bid for the first 48-team World Cup in history is starting to take shape.

[ LIVE: Stream Premier League live

On Thursday a list of the 41 cities who had submitted their “official declaration of interest” to be a host city was released for the World Cup.

Of course, there is still a long way to go until the winning bid is confirmed for the tournament but the joint-bid from the three largest countries in North America is the overwhelming favorite to be backed by FIFA.

Aside from exactly how the tournament would be scheduled in terms of where group games would be played to cut down on travel, most of the noise around this potential tournament (the second on U.S. soil, first in Canada and third in Mexico) is positive.

As a reminder it is proposed the U.S. will host 60 of the 80 matches with Canada and Mexico given 10 games each, which seems a little too U.S. centric for most.

For 32-team World Cups there are usually 10-12 host stadiums but with an extra 16 teams to take part in the 2026 World Cup it is probably necessary to have at least 18-20 stadiums. And as we have seen with Gold Cup and Copa America Centenario tournaments in recent years held in the U.S. tournaments have been spread around as much as possible, so maybe there will be 20-25 host stadiums.

Now we know who wants to host World Cup games — six stadiums were submitted from Canada, three from Mexico and 35 from the USA — below is a ranking of the potential host cities based on the following factors:

  • Current soccer culture
  • Their readiness to host World Cup matches
  • How popular the host stadium would be
  • Location infrastructure

Agree? Disagree?

  1. East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
  2. Mexico City, Estadio Azteca
  3. Pasadena, California, Rose Bowl
  4. Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium
  5. Toronto, BMO Field
  6. Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  7. Vancouver, Canada, BC Place
  8. Chicago, Soldier Field
  9. Houston, NRG Stadium
  10. Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
  11. Foxborough, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium
  12. Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
  13. Landover, Maryland, FedEx Field
  14. Montreal, Olympic Stadium
  15. Seattle, CenturyLink Field
  16. Denver, Sports Authority Field
  17. Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium
  18. Las Vegas, Raiders stadium under construction
  19. Guadalajara, Estadio Chivas
  20. Monterrey, Estadio Rayados
  21. Inglewood, California, LA Stadium at Hollywood Park
  22. Orlando, Florida, Camping World Stadium
  23. Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium
  24. Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium
  25. Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank of America Stadium
  26. New Orleans, Superdome
  27. Kansas City, Missouri, Arrowhead Stadium
  28. Tampa, Florida, Raymond James Stadium
  29. Jacksonville, Florida, EverBank Field
  30. Glendale, Arizona, University of Phoenix Stadium
  31. Dallas, Cotton Bowl
  32. Cincinnati, Paul Brown Stadium
  33. Baltimore, M&T Bank Stadium
  34. Pittsburgh, Heinz Field
  35. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
  36. Detroit, Ford Field
  37. Ottawa, Ontario, TD Place
  38. Salt Lake City, Rice-Eccles Stadium
  39. San Antonio, Alamodome
  40. Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium
  41. Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium
  42. Edmonton, Alberta, Commonwealth Stadium
  43. Regina, Saskatchewan, Mosaic Stadium
  44. Birmingham, Alabama, Legion Field