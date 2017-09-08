More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Report: PL teams who voted against transfer window changes revealed

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT
With changes to the way the summer transfer works for Premier League clubs announced on Thursday from 2018 onwards, the attention has switched to which teams voted for and against the alterations.

From 2018 the transfer window to buy players will close on Thursday August 9 at 1 p.m. ET, two days before the 2018-19 season is scheduled to begin.

After transfer sagas dominated the early weeks of the season with Virgil Van Dijk, Philippe Coutinho, Alexis Sanchez and Gylfi Sigurdsson in limbo and not out on the pitch, the PL clubs got together over the international break and 14 voted in favor of having the summer transfer window end before the start of the season.

14 of the 20 PL members voted in favor of the decision, the exact number needed to enforce the change, but who were the five who didn’t want the changes? That’s right, five, because Burnley decided to abstain from voting altogether.

Sky Sports is reporting that Swansea City, Watford, Manchester City, Manchester United and Crystal Palace all voted against the transfer window shutting before the season started.

The other 14 PL clubs all voted in favor of shutting the window early in terms of additions to their squads, while they would still be able to sell players to other leagues where their window closes later in the summer.

That factor has led to criticism of the decision with other leagues in Europe potentially able to buy PL players without the PL clubs being able to bring in a replacement.

The other problem is that teams involved in the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League playoff rounds (see: Liverpool and Everton this season) will have to make their signings before they know whether or not they are in the group stages of those European competitions.

Overall the vibe from PL clubs and managers is that this is a good thing and most of the other European leagues will follow suit. Plus, a PL club does not have to sell to another team in Europe if it doesn’t want to after their window to buy a new player has ended.

Although that won’t stop situations similar to Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool occurring, those instances will likely be very rare.

Having a settled squad when the season kicks off is the ideal scenario for everyone.

Watch, Stream live: Premier League schedule – Week 4

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT
The Premier League season is back after the international break and there is plenty to look forward to in Week 4. Here’s how you can watch it all.



The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.



Kicking things off on Saturday Manchester City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) for a clash between title hopefuls. Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will both be looking to kick on after good starts to the season.

Arsenal then host Bournemouth (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Arsene Wenger already under pressure and at the same time Everton welcome Tottenham to Goodison Park (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com).

To round things off on Saturday Stoke City welcome Manchester United to the bet365 Stadium (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as the Potters aim to continue their good home record against the Red Devils in the PL.

 

Sunday sees Burnley welcome Crystal Palace to Turf Moor (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with rumors swirling about Frank De Boer‘s future, while Swansea host Newcastle United at the Liberty Stadium (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams buoyed by wins before the break.

Week 4 ends with a Monday night clash between West Ham and Huddersfield Town at the London Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as the Hammers finally get to play a home game. The Terriers will fancy causing another upset.

 





Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Chelsea– NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Manchester United — NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM

Monday
3 p.m. ET: West Ham vs. Huddersfield Town – NBCSN [STREAM]

2018 World Cup Power Rankings — 10 months B.W.C.

Photo by Matthias
By Andy EdwardsSep 8, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT
Can Germany become the first nation since Brazil (1958 and 1962) to repeat as World Cup winners? Can the Brazilians exorcise their demons of 7-1? Has the next wave of Spanish brilliance/impending dominance arrived?

Will Italy contend again after failing to advance from the group stage two tournaments in a row? Can one of the up-and-comers — Belgium, Colombia, Portugal or England — make good on years (decades, in England’s case) of promise and potential? What are the U.S. national team’s chances, assuming they manage to qualify?

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's 2018 World Cup coverage | USMNT | Premier League ]

These are just a handful of the questions at the forefront of so many folks’ minds, as we now sit just over 10 months from the start of the 2018 World Cup. Beginning today (10 months B.W.C.), and following every international break leading up to next summer’s tournament in Russia, the PST staff will be keeping tabs on these stories, and more, in our World Cup Power Rankings.

According to our esteemed panelists — Joe Prince-Wright, Nicholas Mendola, Kyle Bonn, Matt Reed, Dan Karell and yours truly — there are five or six sides with a genuine shot at being crowned world champions in July. As always, if you disagree with the final results, feel free to shout at all of the above, except me, on Twitter (links above).

Team Points Best Worst
Germany 116 1 3
Brazil 115 1 2
France 106 2 4
Spain 105 1 5
Belgium 91 4 10
Colombia 84 6 9
Italy 75 5 16
Portugal 72 5 16
Uruguay 71 7 11
Switzerland 61 9 13
Mexico 54 10 16
England 52 9 15
Nigeria 33 12 NR
Chile 33 7 NR
Costa Rica 23 14 NR
Japan 20 9 NR
Ivory Coast 16 14 NR
Peru 16 13 NR
Poland 12 12 NR
South Korea 9 16 NR

As you’ve probably already noticed, the USMNT didn’t make the final top-20 list. Here’s everyone’s thoughts on the USMNT, and where they slot in among 2018 hopefuls:

JPW: USA rank — 30th. The last international break summed up just how much work needs to be done between now and next summer if the USMNT qualifies for the World Cup. Getting out of the group stage would seem like a big achievement as things stand.

NM: USA rank — 25th. The U.S. entered September ranked 30th in ELO, and 26th by FIFA, though not every team in front of them will be going to Russia, either. If I project a 32-team field, placing the U.S. with a seeded team, a European team, and probably an African side or South American side (The U.S. has been in a pot with Asian sides the last two draws). In most scenarios, barring hosts Russia being in the U.S. group, I’d expect this current bunch to fail to reach the group stage. Of the teams who may make the field, I’d put U.S. hopes ahead of most of the Asian sides, one or two European sides, and another couple of African qualifiers.

KB: The United States is currently ranked 26th in FIFA, and that’s with a Gold Cup win that included a number of B squads. I would not put this current US team anywhere near the Top 20 until it shows it can win consistently against even mid-level sides like Honduras or Panama.

AE: USA rank — 22nd. Once you move past the top five or so sides — you know, the ones that actually have a chance of winning the World Cup — everyone is fatally flawed in any number of ways. The USMNT is no different than the rest of these, but with one favorable exception: 14 of the 23 players on the most recent roster have World Cup experience, with the majority of those having been to multiple finals tournaments. If/when they qualify, they’ll leapfrog a half-dozen other sides without that experience, making them a fringe Round of 16 side, if they get there.

MR: USA rank — 25th. Let’s face it. It’s been a difficult week for the USMNT, and while the squad is still very much in the running for a trip to Russia next summer Bruce Arena and Co. are crawling into the World Cup at this point. Solely judging this team off of what I believe they can be versus what they are right now, I’d say the U.S. can and should be a top 20 team heading into 2018, however, watching these last two matches have reiterated several of my previous concerns, especially in the central midfield. I’d put the U.S. somewhere around 25 in the field of 32 World Cup teams, assuming a bid to Russia is in the cards.

DK: USA rank — 19th. I had the USA in No. 19 because I actually am taking a more positive look at the draw in Honduras. The USA lost this game in the last World Cup cycle under Klinsmann and coming back on the road in the Honduran heat in a World Cup qualifier with everything on the line takes guts and determination. Just as the fortunes turned with the famed “snow game” in Denver against Costa Rica, perhaps this could be a moment like that for this USMNT team that basically needs to win out to ensure safe passage to the World Cup

Ranking potential 2026 World Cup host cities in USA, Mexico, Canada

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
With a list of 44 potential stadiums, and 41 cities, now lined up as hosts for the 2026 World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada, the bid for the first 48-team World Cup in history is starting to take shape.

[ LIVE: Stream Premier League live

On Thursday a list of the 41 cities who had submitted their “official declaration of interest” to be a host city was released for the World Cup.

Of course, there is still a long way to go until the winning bid is confirmed for the tournament but the joint-bid from the three largest countries in North America is the overwhelming favorite to be backed by FIFA.

Aside from exactly how the tournament would be scheduled in terms of where group games would be played to cut down on travel, most of the noise around this potential tournament (the second on U.S. soil, first in Canada and third in Mexico) is positive.

As a reminder it is proposed the U.S. will host 60 of the 80 matches with Canada and Mexico given 10 games each, which seems a little too U.S. centric for most.

For 32-team World Cups there are usually 10-12 host stadiums but with an extra 16 teams to take part in the 2026 World Cup it is probably necessary to have at least 18-20 stadiums. And as we have seen with Gold Cup and Copa America Centenario tournaments in recent years held in the U.S. tournaments have been spread around as much as possible, so maybe there will be 20-25 host stadiums.

Now we know who wants to host World Cup games — six stadiums were submitted from Canada, three from Mexico and 35 from the USA — below is a ranking of the potential host cities based on the following factors:

  • Current soccer culture
  • Their readiness to host World Cup matches
  • How popular the host stadium would be
  • Location infrastructure

Agree? Disagree?

  1. East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
  2. Mexico City, Estadio Azteca
  3. Pasadena, California, Rose Bowl
  4. Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium
  5. Toronto, BMO Field
  6. Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  7. Vancouver, Canada, BC Place
  8. Chicago, Soldier Field
  9. Houston, NRG Stadium
  10. Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
  11. Foxborough, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium
  12. Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
  13. Landover, Maryland, FedEx Field
  14. Montreal, Olympic Stadium
  15. Seattle, CenturyLink Field
  16. Denver, Sports Authority Field
  17. Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium
  18. Las Vegas, Raiders stadium under construction
  19. Guadalajara, Estadio Chivas
  20. Monterrey, Estadio Rayados
  21. Inglewood, California, LA Stadium at Hollywood Park
  22. Orlando, Florida, Camping World Stadium
  23. Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium
  24. Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium
  25. Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank of America Stadium
  26. New Orleans, Superdome
  27. Kansas City, Missouri, Arrowhead Stadium
  28. Tampa, Florida, Raymond James Stadium
  29. Jacksonville, Florida, EverBank Field
  30. Glendale, Arizona, University of Phoenix Stadium
  31. Dallas, Cotton Bowl
  32. Cincinnati, Paul Brown Stadium
  33. Baltimore, M&T Bank Stadium
  34. Pittsburgh, Heinz Field
  35. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
  36. Detroit, Ford Field
  37. Ottawa, Ontario, TD Place
  38. Salt Lake City, Rice-Eccles Stadium
  39. San Antonio, Alamodome
  40. Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium
  41. Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium
  42. Edmonton, Alberta, Commonwealth Stadium
  43. Regina, Saskatchewan, Mosaic Stadium
  44. Birmingham, Alabama, Legion Field

USMNT’s Yedlin set for Newcastle return; Benitez struggling

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT
DeAndre Yedlin has yet to appear for Newcastle United this season but that may change on Sunday against Swansa City (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Yedlin, 24, injured his hamstring in preseason and has missed the last month of action.

[ LIVE: Stream Premier League live

However, good news arrived on Friday as Newcastle’s assistant boss Francisco de Miguel Moreno (standing in for the injured Rafael Benitez, more on that below) confirmed that Yedlin has been back in full training and is likely to be in the squad for the trip to Swansea.

“DeAndre is working very well – he is working hard to get to the game. He has been training fully in the last three or four (sessions), so I think he has a good chance to come to the game,” Moreno, commonly known as ‘Paco’ said.

Yedlin was injured in a July friendly against Mainz 05 and missed the USA’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Honduras last week. News of his return will be welcomed by USMNT boss Bruce Arena.

As for his manager at Newcastle, Rafael Benitez, it is not great news for the Spaniard.

Newcastle confirmed that Benitez is recovering from an operation on his groin on Monday and he has been unable to travel to training all week from his home just outside Liverpool.

“We are a very close team behind the scenes so everyone is always happy to step in and help out wherever it’s needed,” Paco said. “We have all been in constant contact with Rafa as always and while he is very keen to be back on the training pitch, he is in good spirits. He is feeling better each day and we are looking forward to seeing him back shortly.”

The operation took place to clear up a groin issue Benitez had two years ago but it is believed he has been left with an infection.

Given his current state, Benitez may not even make the trip to Swansea on Sunday with a helicopter potentially lined up on Sunday morning for him if he is feeling comfortable enough to make the journey.

Following the lack of transfers at Newcastle in the final days of the window, many had questioned how much longer Benitez would remain in charge at Newcastle.

Their 3-0 win against West Ham before the international break calmed things down and the Magpies now have three points from their first three games back in the Premier League.

They may not have their manage on the sidelines on Sunday though.