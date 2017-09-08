More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: PL teams who voted against transfer window changes revealed

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT
1 Comment

With changes to the way the summer transfer works for Premier League clubs announced on Thursday from 2018 onwards, the attention has switched to which teams voted for and against the alterations.

From 2018 the transfer window to buy players will close on Thursday August 9 at 1 p.m. ET, two days before the 2018-19 season is scheduled to begin.

After transfer sagas dominated the early weeks of the season with Virgil Van Dijk, Philippe Coutinho, Alexis Sanchez and Gylfi Sigurdsson in limbo and not out on the pitch, the PL clubs got together over the international break and 14 voted in favor of having the summer transfer window end before the start of the season.

14 of the 20 PL members voted in favor of the decision, the exact number needed to enforce the change, but who were the five who didn’t want the changes? That’s right, five, because Burnley decided to abstain from voting altogether.

Sky Sports is reporting that Swansea City, Watford, Manchester City, Manchester United and Crystal Palace all voted against the transfer window shutting before the season started.

The other 14 PL clubs all voted in favor of shutting the window early in terms of additions to their squads, while they would still be able to sell players to other leagues where their window closes later in the summer.

That factor has led to criticism of the decision with other leagues in Europe potentially able to buy PL players without the PL clubs being able to bring in a replacement.

The other problem is that teams involved in the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League playoff rounds (see: Liverpool and Everton this season) will have to make their signings before they know whether or not they are in the group stages of those European competitions.

Overall the vibe from PL clubs and managers is that this is a good thing and most of the other European leagues will follow suit. Plus, a PL club does not have to sell to another team in Europe if it doesn’t want to after their window to buy a new player has ended.

Although that won’t stop situations similar to Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool occurring, those instances will likely be very rare.

Having a settled squad when the season kicks off is the ideal scenario for everyone.

Transfer negotiator Law to depart Arsenal soon

By Kyle BonnSep 8, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Top Arsenal transfer chief Dick Law is preparing to leave the club after eight years in a Director of Football type role, albeit without the official title.

The club confirmed on Friday that the former scout and current transfer negotiator is set to step down due to family reasons. Law, formerly Arsenal’s chief scout in North and South America, took on the full-time role in 2009 to take over for David Dein. According to multiple reports in England, Law worked closely with manager Arsene Wenger and the two often saw eye to eye on transfer policy.

According to the Telegraph, the club has not decided whether to permanently replace Law yet, but chief executive Ivan Gazidis has set up an office at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground, potentially signaling a larger, more involved role in transfer policy and negotiation.

This past transfer window was a struggle, with the club thinning the squad but also failing to bring in top targets, including Kylian Mbappe who met at length with Arsene Wenger but chose Paris Saint-Germain instead. The Gunners have struggled to start the season, and January could be a key month if the club continues to flounder through the first half of the season.

To help replace Law, Arsenal reportedly brought in Team Sky legal expert Huss Fahmy in June, but only on a temporary basis.

Back in May, Law explained to The Independent what his job with the club is exactly. “The area that I manage is called football operations,” Law said. “My job is to help the CEO and manager, in conjunction with the contract team, with squad planning, contract negotiations, negotiations with agents, player transfers, either in or out of the club, and coordination with the Arsenal academy.

VIDEO: Future Liverpool midfielder Keita scores screamer

By Kyle BonnSep 8, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool has already completed the future purchase of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, but for now, he continues to ply his trade in the Bundesliga, and today he gave his side a road lead they would not relinquish by blazing a howitzer into the back of the net.

With the game scoreless through an hour, and Keita already having completed six successful dribbles, the 22-year-old African latched onto a quick free-kick from Marcel Sabitzer and ripped a heat-seeker on net. The shot swerved away from Hamburg goalkeeper Christian Mathenia, stinging his hands, but ultimately finding its way to its initial target.

Keita finished the match with an 85% pass completion rating, the six completed dribbles, and a very solid WhoScored match rating of 8.84. The goal is Keita’s first of the league season, although he did also score in Leipzig’s 5-0 demolition of 6th tier club Dorfmerkingen in the DFB-Pokal.

The game would eventually feature a second impressive goal less than 10 minutes later as Timo Werner turned on the afterburners to take a Hamburg corner and streak down the other end of the field past two defenders and eventually finishing into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead. That goal is notable as it’s Werner’s third goal of the Bundesliga season in just three matches, also with one in the DFB-Pokal.

Liverpool’s new $83 million man is known for his strength and on-ball technical ability in midfield, but today he showed an added bonus the Reds will receive for the premium price.

PSG vs. Metz turning into a bad miss highlight reel

By Kyle BonnSep 8, 2017, 4:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Newly fortified Paris Saint-Germain is visiting the northeast of France to take on FC Metz, and with the score tied at 1-1 at halftime, it’s already turned into a bad miss highlight reel fit for yakety sax background music.

Who else but Edinson Cavani is at the forefront, having scored the only PSG goal of the evening but also owning two glaring mistakes in front of net.

First, in the 10th minute, Cavani had a Julian Draxler rebound ricoche directly to him in front of a wide open net, but instead all he could do was pound the ball straight into the goalkeeper floundering in front of him from the Draxler save. He was no more than three feet off the line, but somehow failed to find the back of the net.

Cavani wasn’t done yet. In the 22nd minute, he managed to add another to the collection when he was one-on-one with the goalkeeper again, but failed to get it around Elji Kawashima and instead blasted the ball off the post.

The Uruguayan would eventually net PSG’s first in the 31st minute, but that wasn’t the end of the ugly showing, which apparently was contagious and migrated to the other side. Metz striker Emmanuel Riviere, formerly of Newcastle United, submitted his own resume by chasing down a rebound off Alphonse Areola, but with the net wide open and Areola slow to recover, he rifled the off-balance chance over the post.

Then, the referee got in on the act. With Metz challenging the Ligue 1 juggernaut hard just out of halftime, promiscuous former Tottenham midfielder Benoit Assou-Ekotto slid into Kylian Mbappe studs down and dispossessed the teenager, but with an impressive four-roll follow-through, Mbappe did enough to convince the referee to send Assou-Ekotto off with a straight red card.

That left Metz a man down, for which they were hopelessly outmatched. PSG scored three goals in the next 25 minutes, and that was all she wrote for the home side. Mbappe picked up a debut goal, Neymar scored, and Cavani grabbed a second. The final score read 5-1 with Lucas finishing it off in the dying minutes.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks, previews

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Premier League is back after the international break. Hurrah.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Stoke City vs. Man United – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Swansea vs. Newcastle United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Everton vs. Tottenham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Southampton vs. Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Leicester vs. Chelsea – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Manchester City vs. Liverpool – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Brighton vs. West Brom – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]  

West Ham vs. Huddersfield Town – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM