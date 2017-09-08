Transfer negotiator Law to depart Arsenal soon

Top Arsenal transfer chief Dick Law is preparing to leave the club after eight years in a Director of Football type role, albeit without the official title.

The club confirmed on Friday that the former scout and current transfer negotiator is set to step down due to family reasons. Law, formerly Arsenal’s chief scout in North and South America, took on the full-time role in 2009 to take over for David Dein. According to multiple reports in England, Law worked closely with manager Arsene Wenger and the two often saw eye to eye on transfer policy.

According to the Telegraph, the club has not decided whether to permanently replace Law yet, but chief executive Ivan Gazidis has set up an office at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground, potentially signaling a larger, more involved role in transfer policy and negotiation.

This past transfer window was a struggle, with the club thinning the squad but also failing to bring in top targets, including Kylian Mbappe who met at length with Arsene Wenger but chose Paris Saint-Germain instead. The Gunners have struggled to start the season, and January could be a key month if the club continues to flounder through the first half of the season.

To help replace Law, Arsenal reportedly brought in Team Sky legal expert Huss Fahmy in June, but only on a temporary basis.

Back in May, Law explained to The Independent what his job with the club is exactly. “The area that I manage is called football operations,” Law said. “My job is to help the CEO and manager, in conjunction with the contract team, with squad planning, contract negotiations, negotiations with agents, player transfers, either in or out of the club, and coordination with the Arsenal academy.

