USMNT’s Yedlin set for Newcastle return; Benitez struggling

DeAndre Yedlin has yet to appear for Newcastle United this season but that may change on Sunday against Swansa City (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Yedlin, 24, injured his hamstring in preseason and has missed the last month of action.

However, good news arrived on Friday as Newcastle’s assistant boss Francisco de Miguel Moreno (standing in for the injured Rafael Benitez, more on that below) confirmed that Yedlin has been back in full training and is likely to be in the squad for the trip to Swansea.

“DeAndre is working very well – he is working hard to get to the game. He has been training fully in the last three or four (sessions), so I think he has a good chance to come to the game,” Moreno, commonly known as ‘Paco’ said.

Yedlin was injured in a July friendly against Mainz 05 and missed the USA’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Honduras last week. News of his return will be welcomed by USMNT boss Bruce Arena.

As for his manager at Newcastle, Rafael Benitez, it is not great news for the Spaniard.

Newcastle confirmed that Benitez is recovering from an operation on his groin on Monday and he has been unable to travel to training all week from his home just outside Liverpool.

“We are a very close team behind the scenes so everyone is always happy to step in and help out wherever it’s needed,” Paco said. “We have all been in constant contact with Rafa as always and while he is very keen to be back on the training pitch, he is in good spirits. He is feeling better each day and we are looking forward to seeing him back shortly.”

The operation took place to clear up a groin issue Benitez had two years ago but it is believed he has been left with an infection.

Given his current state, Benitez may not even make the trip to Swansea on Sunday with a helicopter potentially lined up on Sunday morning for him if he is feeling comfortable enough to make the journey.

Following the lack of transfers at Newcastle in the final days of the window, many had questioned how much longer Benitez would remain in charge at Newcastle.

Their 3-0 win against West Ham before the international break calmed things down and the Magpies now have three points from their first three games back in the Premier League.

They may not have their manage on the sidelines on Sunday though.

