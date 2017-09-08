More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
USMNT’s Yedlin set for Newcastle return; Benitez struggling

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT
DeAndre Yedlin has yet to appear for Newcastle United this season but that may change on Sunday against Swansa City (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Yedlin, 24, injured his hamstring in preseason and has missed the last month of action.

However, good news arrived on Friday as Newcastle’s assistant boss Francisco de Miguel Moreno (standing in for the injured Rafael Benitez, more on that below) confirmed that Yedlin has been back in full training and is likely to be in the squad for the trip to Swansea.

“DeAndre is working very well – he is working hard to get to the game. He has been training fully in the last three or four (sessions), so I think he has a good chance to come to the game,” Moreno, commonly known as ‘Paco’ said.

Yedlin was injured in a July friendly against Mainz 05 and missed the USA’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Honduras last week. News of his return will be welcomed by USMNT boss Bruce Arena.

As for his manager at Newcastle, Rafael Benitez, it is not great news for the Spaniard.

Newcastle confirmed that Benitez is recovering from an operation on his groin on Monday and he has been unable to travel to training all week from his home just outside Liverpool.

“We are a very close team behind the scenes so everyone is always happy to step in and help out wherever it’s needed,” Paco said. “We have all been in constant contact with Rafa as always and while he is very keen to be back on the training pitch, he is in good spirits. He is feeling better each day and we are looking forward to seeing him back shortly.”

The operation took place to clear up a groin issue Benitez had two years ago but it is believed he has been left with an infection.

Given his current state, Benitez may not even make the trip to Swansea on Sunday with a helicopter potentially lined up on Sunday morning for him if he is feeling comfortable enough to make the journey.

Following the lack of transfers at Newcastle in the final days of the window, many had questioned how much longer Benitez would remain in charge at Newcastle.

Their 3-0 win against West Ham before the international break calmed things down and the Magpies now have three points from their first three games back in the Premier League.

They may not have their manage on the sidelines on Sunday though.

Jose Mourinho reveals thoughts on transfer window changes

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT
His club may have been one of the five to vote against changing the summer transfer window dates, but Jose Mourinho appears to be a fan.

Sort of.

[ MORE: Liverpool on Coutinho ]

On Thursday it was announced that ahead of the 2018-19 Premier League season the window will be shut the Thursday before the opening weekend on August 9.

Following a host of big-name players — Philippe Coutinho, Virgil Van Dijk, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Diego Costa, Alexis Sanchez — not featuring for their teams in the opening weeks of the season, PL clubs have agreed to end the window before the start of the season.

Even though clubs from around Europe can still buy players from PL clubs, no incomings will be allowed. However, that factor worries Mourinho a little.

How does Mourinho feel about this? Speaking to reporters ahead of United’s clash with Stoke City on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) the Portuguese made his feelings clear.

“My thoughts are by coach point of view, Jose Mourinho as head coach, obviously I am in favor of that,” Mourinho said. “Because if I focus just on training process, of course I want to arrive at day one want to have my squad and players, I don’t want to be waiting for late decisions.”

“There is another perspective, a perspective where I can include myself. Where there is a decision that is not uniformed around Europe obviously we are open to an element of disadvantage to English clubs. That was the reason why Manchester United voted against because there is an element of disadvantage.”

Mourinho emphasized that he would like his squad together from Day One in preseason in an ideal world and that this change could allow business to be done a lot earlier in the summer, just as the Red Devils did this season.

However, he added that he expects United to stay strong and not sell any players to European clubs after the Premier League window closes.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte also echoed Mourinho’s sentiments on Friday in their respective press conferences with many stating the benefits outweigh the negative impacts of this change.

Vincent Janssen to join Fenerbahce; Costa deal off

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2017, 9:35 AM EDT
Vincent Janssen‘s nightmare at Tottenham Hotspur is over. At least for one season.

Janssen, 23, has joined Turkish side Fenerbahce on a season-long loan deal after being told by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino that he was not part of his first team plans.

This move means that Diego Costa’s potential switch to Fenerbache is off as the manager of the Turkish giants had previously stated that the Chelsea striker may join on a short-term loan with talks ongoing but has since said the “outcome is negative for now” over the wantaway Spanish international joining.

Why are transfer still happening in Turkey? Their transfer window closes on Friday and Janssen flew to Istanbul to complete his medical and seal the move.

The Dutch international striker was left out of Spurs’ 25-man UEFA Champions League squad and turned down a Deadline Day move to newly-promoted Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion.

Understatement alert: Janssen’s goalscoring record since joining Spurs from AZ Alkmaar for $22.4 million last summer has been poor.

He has scored just two goals in the Premier League in 24 appearances, while he added four goals in 11 games in cup competitions. It is true that Janssen has been behind Harry Kane in the pecking order for the past 12 months but whenever he got a chance to start for Spurs he suffered some horrible misses and the pressure seemed too much for him to handle.

With a fresh start in Turkey he will play alongside his countryman Robin Van Persie and perhaps even another Spurs striker who struggled to find the back of the net, Roberto Soldado.

The majority of Tottenham’s fans wanted it to work out for Janssen but with Fernando Llorente arriving on Deadline Day from Swansea City it became abundantly clear that Kane has a new back-up and Janssen was surplus to requirements.

Kompany out injured for Man City; Hazard to return for Chelsea

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2017, 8:50 AM EDT
Manchester City have been dealt a major blow ahead of their clash against Liverpool on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that captain Vincent Kompany will not play against Liverpool after the Belgian center back suffered a calf injury during international duty.

“I do not think  will be available tomorrow. I am sad for Kompany. The last seven, eight, nine games last season he played no problem, but we will get him fit as soon as possible,” Guardiola said.

Kompany, 31, had looked to have put his long line of injuries behind him but just three games into the new campaign a familiar problem has developed.

Guardiola confirmed Tosin Adarabioyo and Eliaquim Mangala will be available to slot into the team if needed when questioned about why City didn’t sign a new center back in the transfer window, while John Stones is likely to slot in alongside Nicolas Otamendi against Liverpool.

While there is bad news for one title hopeful in Man City, good news has arrived for Antonio Conte and Chelsea.

The Italian manager confirmed Eden Hazard will return against Leicester City on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold, online via NBCSports.com) after missing the opening month of the season with an ankle injury.

Hazard, 26, injured his ankle while on international duty with Belgium in June and required surgery but Conte confirmed Hazard is available this weekend.

“He is improving a lot and I think now I can count on him. I have to decide the right minutes but he is available,” Conte said.

Despite not playing for Chelsea this season Hazard did appear for Belgium against Gibraltar and Greece over the international break and he is now available for the reigning champs as they head to the King Power Stadium.

This is a huge bonus for Chelsea as their chief attacking talent returns.

Liverpool explain why Philippe Coutinho out of squad v Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2017, 8:16 AM EDT
Philippe Coutinho will not return for Liverpool against Manchester City on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Coutinho, 25, was the subject of a month-long pursuit from Barcelona after they lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain but with Coutinho handing in a transfer request and said to be suffering from a back injury, the Brazilian did not get his move to the Nou Camp.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp revealed why he has decided to leave Coutinho — who is fit again as he made two substitute appearances for Brazil over the international break — out of the squad to face Man City.

“We had a very good talk and he was in a very good mood. Training was even better. But I had to make a decision. We have seven games in the next three weeks so there will never be time to train, really,” Klopp said. “We had this conversation and before he went to Brazil he couldn’t train for around three weeks so that means we have to now try to prepare him for the rest of the season.

“That is quite difficult with our fixtures and schedule. I decided to leave him out of the squad for City so we can use this four to five days for real and proper training. We got all the numbers from the Brazilian FA about the intensity of training and stuff like this, so it was all okay. He played twice for around 15-20 minutes and he could have played 15-20 minutes again in the City game, maybe longer, but it makes sense. He agreed completely and he didn’t say ‘I don’t need training and want to play’ it was a good conversation.”

Yes, fitness may be a concern but this is more likely a ploy from Klopp to carefully reintegrate Coutinho back into first team action and send out a message that he has to be back up to speed and earn his place in the team.

Despite his obvious talents for Liverpool, the Reds are doing just fine going forward without him as Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah continue to rip it up with seven points from nine to open the season and a place in the UEFA Champions League group stage sealed.

That said, Coutinho’s importance to Liverpool is clear and making sure he is okay mentally, as well as physically, will be key in how both parties move forward.