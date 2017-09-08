Vincent Janssen to join Fenerbache; Costa deal off

Vincent Janssen‘s nightmare at Tottenham Hotspur is over. At least for one season.

Janssen, 23, has joined Turkish side Fenerbahce on a season-long loan deal after being told by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino that he was not part of his first team plans.

This move means that Diego Costa’s potential switch to Fenerbache is off as the manager of the Turkish giants had previously stated that the Chelsea striker may join on a short-term loan with talks ongoing but has since said the “outcome is negative for now” over the wantaway Spanish international joining.

Why are transfer still happening in Turkey? Their transfer window closes on Friday and Janssen flew to Istanbul to complete his medical and seal the move.

The Dutch international striker was left out of Spurs’ 25-man UEFA Champions League squad and turned down a Deadline Day move to newly-promoted Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion.

Understatement alert: Janssen’s goalscoring record since joining Spurs from AZ Alkmaar for $22.4 million last summer has been poor.

He has scored just two goals in the Premier League in 24 appearances, while he added four goals in 11 games in cup competitions. It is true that Janssen has been behind Harry Kane in the pecking order for the past 12 months but whenever he got a chance to start for Spurs he suffered some horrible misses and the pressure seemed too much for him to handle.

With a fresh start in Turkey he will play alongside his countryman Robin Van Persie and perhaps even another Spurs striker who struggled to find the back of the net, Roberto Soldado.

The majority of Tottenham’s fans wanted it to work out for Janssen but with Fernando Llorente arriving on Deadline Day from Swansea City it became abundantly clear that Kane has a new back-up and Janssen was surplus to requirements.

