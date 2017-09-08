Watch, Stream live: Premier League schedule – Week 4

The Premier League season is back after the international break and there is plenty to look forward to in Week 4. Here’s how you can watch it all.
[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]
The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.
Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.
Kicking things off on Saturday Manchester City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) for a clash between title hopefuls. Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will both be looking to kick on after good starts to the season.
Arsenal then host Bournemouth (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Arsene Wenger already under pressure and at the same time Everton welcome Tottenham to Goodison Park (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com).
To round things off on Saturday Stoke City welcome Manchester United to the bet365 Stadium (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as the Potters aim to continue their good home record against the Red Devils in the PL.
[ STREAM: Premier League live here ]
Sunday sees Burnley welcome Crystal Palace to Turf Moor (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with rumors swirling about Frank De Boer‘s future, while Swansea host Newcastle United at the Liberty Stadium (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams buoyed by wins before the break.
Week 4 ends with a Monday night clash between West Ham and Huddersfield Town at the London Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as the Hammers finally get to play a home game. The Terriers will fancy causing another upset.
[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]
You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,
If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.
Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.
FULL TV SCHEDULE
Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Chelsea– NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Manchester United — NBC [STREAM]
Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]
Monday
3 p.m. ET: West Ham vs. Huddersfield Town – NBCSN [STREAM]