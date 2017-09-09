More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Arsene Wenger: Alexis Sanchez will “win the fans back”

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has backed Alexis Sanchez to have the Gunners faithful on his side very soon.

[ MORE: 3 things on Man City-Liverpool ]

Sanchez, 28, started on the bench for Arsenal’s 3-0 victory against Bournemouth on Saturday and he watched on as fellow strikers Danny Welbeck (twice) and Alexandre Lacazette scored.

When he came off the bench Sanchez was widely booed by the home fans at the Emirates Stadium as he is yet to sign a new contract and has less than 12 months left on his current deal at Arsenal. A move to Manchester City fell through on transfer deadline day and now he is with Arsenal until at least January 1.

The Chilean forward, who traveled to South America last week to compete in 2018 World Cup qualifiers after a abdominal injury, started in Arsenal’s 4-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Premier League before the international break, but wasn’t deemed fit enough to start against Bournemouth.

Speaking to the media, Wenger confirmed that Sanchez was rested as he continues to work his way back to full-fitness and he believes the fans will get behind him shortly.

“Alexis Sanchez is very focused on the Premier league and the Europa League and he wants to do well. He is still a bit short physically. He will be quickly back to his best,” Wenger said. “It was a serious performance, we played well all over the pitch. Alexis Sanchez will win the fans back, and win them back very quickly. We want to do well in Europe and we will put out a team that can win the game on Thursday.”

The Gunners have a grueling stretch of seven games in 17 days starting with a tough test against FC Koln on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League.

Sanchez, Arsenal’s leading goalscorer last season with 30 in all competitions, will be needed between now and January when the speculation around his future will ramp up once again.

He has the choice to agree a free transfer to a non-English team from January onwards but of course there’s still the chance he could remain at Arsenal and sign a new deal.

The Arsenal fans booing him may curtail any plans Sanchez has to stick around at the Emirates Stadium beyond this season…

Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth: Gunners snap out of funk, cruise

By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Welbeck stars for under fire Wenger
  • Begovic faces near-constant heat
  • Cherries fall to 0-4

Danny Welbeck scored a pair of goals and Alexandre Lacazette buried a bullet as Arsenal responded to its critics with a dominant 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

Welbeck also assisted Lacazette’s goal, rewarding Arsene Wenger for another start. The Gunners rise ninth with six points, while Bournemouth remains one of three winless teams before West Ham and Crystal Palace play their fourth matches of the young season.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Aaron Ramsey sent an overlapping Sead Kolasinac past Harry Arter, and the Serbian Hulk chipped a pass that Welbeck headed across Asmir Begovic and in for a 1-0 lead.

A Mesut Ozil free kick drawn by Welbeck was saved by a diving Begovic.

It was Lacazette who’d put the Gunners up 2-0, though, working a 1-2 with Welbeck which ended with a bullet past Begovic.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Jermain Defoe headed off the post from a Jordon Ibe cross as Bournemouth tried to get back into the match.

Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Kane breaks out at Goodison

Dave Howarth/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Harry Kane bagged a brace and Christian Eriksen also scored as Tottenham Hotspur cruised past Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Spurs move fifth on seven points with the win, while Everton is 15th with four points as its murderer’s row of opponents stretches into September.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Dele Alli chested down a cross and laid off for Christian Eriksen, but the Dane’s rip bounded wide of the Everton goal.

Toby Alderweireld chopped down Sandro Ramirez to join Everton back Ashley Williams as defenders booked within the first 15 minutes.

And it’s no longer August, meaning Kane was free to find the back of the net. The traveling crowd saw Kane’s cross resemble a perfect swooping finish as Spurs went up 1-0 in the 29th minute.

Dele crossed beyond Ashley Williams, and Ben Davies‘ shot rebounded to Eriksen for a close range finish.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Everton backstop Jordan Pickford was livid with his defenders’ ignorance of Kane, who side-footed Davies’ left-sided cross home.

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea: Blues hang on to win

By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Morata opens scoring
  • Kante scores vs. old mates
  • Vardy draws, converts PK

Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante staked Chelsea to a two-goal lead, and the Blues held on tight for a 2-1 win over Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Chelsea goes third with the win, nabbing nine points since an Opening Day loss to Burnley.

Jamie Vardy won and scored a penalty kick for Leicester, which sits 17th with three points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Riyad Mahrez played Jamie Vardy through to trouble Thibaut Courtois with a 25th minute shot that dragged wide of the diving keeper and the far post.

Alvaro Morata had a 34th minute chance blocked by a sliding Wes Morgan as Chelsea bid to take an away lead.

N’Golo Kante has sprung a few counters at the King Power Stadium, but it was his Chelsea giveaway sprung a three-man counter for Leicester. Riyad Mahrez slid the ball to Islam Slimani, but Thibaut Courtois made a terrific stop.

Morata scored moments later, rising over Morgan to meet Cesar Azpilicuta’s cross with a header beyond the reach of Kasper Schmeichel.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Schmeichel will have wanted to do better with Kante’s goal, hit low and across goal from 25 yards.

Thibaut Courtois’ sliding clearing attempt cleaned out Vardy, who converted a penalty kick chance to bring the Foxes back within one.

Harry Maguire was fortunate not to concede what might’ve been a knockout blow PK with an 82nd minute handball.

Willian had a late shot smothered by Schmeichel, as Leicester remained alive into four minutes of stoppage time.

Brighton 3-1 West Brom: Seagulls grab first PL win

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Brighton seal first PL win
  • Gross scores twice, either side of HT
  • West Brom suffer first defeat of season
  • Seagulls on four points

Brighton & Hove Albion won for the first time in Premier League history as they beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at The Amex on Saturday.

Pascal Gross struck either side of half time for Brighton’s first PL goals, then Tomer Hemed put them 3-0 up as Chris Hughton‘s side won at the fourth-attempt despite James Morrison‘s consolation.

The Seagulls are soaring.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

There was a nervous start to the game from both teams as West Brom, somewhat predictably, sat back and soaked up the pressure.

Brighton tried to get things going with Shane Duffy having a goal correctly chalked off for offside as Chris Hughton saw his side clock up five hours without a PL goal and Gareth Barry went close for West Brom but Matt Ryan saved well.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Right on half time Brighton’s first PL goal finally arrived. A fine cross from the right arrived from Solly March and it found Gross who struck the ball as he hit the floor and the ball hit the back of the net.

Relief for the Seagulls who led 1-0 at the break thanks to Gross’ first goal for the club since he arrived from Ingolstadt.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Buoyed by his goal, Gross then got another at the start of the second half with a low strike after a surging run. He didn’t get much power on the effort but he caught Foster out. 2-0 to the Seagulls.

Brighton were in dreamland.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ] 

It soon got better for the Seagulls as Gross then turned into the provider as his fine cross to the near post was headed home bravely by Hemed. The Israeli international made it 3-0.

West Brom pulled a goal back to set up a somewhat nervy finish with Morrison’s shot just creeping over the line to make it 3-1, but Brighton easily held on for a landmark victory.