AT HALF: Kane scores accidental wonder goal; Arsenal cruising (video)

Manchester City thumped Liverpool to open the day’s action, and a pair of Premier League powers are threatening to do the same during five 10 a.m. ET kickoffs.

Leicester City 0-1 Chelsea — [STREAM]

Aerial wonder Alvaro Morata, it turns out, is unsurprisingly thriving in the Premier League.

Everton 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur — [STREAM]

Harry Kane‘s August is over, which of course means his variety of unlucky, saved, or otherwise foiled quality attempts has given way to a cross that looped past Jordan Pickford. It looked really nice, though. Christian Eriksen made it 2-0, and Dele Alli got a little too fancy with a stoppage time attempt that should have had the score line 3-0 at the break.

Arsenal 2-0 Bournemouth — [STREAM]

Danny Welbeck has a goal and an assist, the latter setting up an Alexandre Lacazette blast, as Arsenal hasn’t given the home crowd reason to pile on… yet.

Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 West Bromwich Albion — [STREAM]

The Gulls finally have their first Premier League goal, courtesy longtime Ingolstadt man Pascal Gross.

Southampton 0-1 Watford — [STREAM]

Abdoulaye Doucoure has the Hornets leading at a surprised St. Mary’s.

