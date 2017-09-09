More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

AT HALF: Kane scores accidental wonder goal; Arsenal cruising (video)

By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 10:51 AM EDT
Manchester City thumped Liverpool to open the day’s action, and a pair of Premier League powers are threatening to do the same during five 10 a.m. ET kickoffs.

Leicester City 0-1 Chelsea [STREAM]

Aerial wonder Alvaro Morata, it turns out, is unsurprisingly thriving in the Premier League.

Everton 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur — [STREAM]

Harry Kane‘s August is over, which of course means his variety of unlucky, saved, or otherwise foiled quality attempts has given way to a cross that looped past Jordan Pickford. It looked really nice, though. Christian Eriksen made it 2-0, and Dele Alli got a little too fancy with a stoppage time attempt that should have had the score line 3-0 at the break.

Arsenal 2-0 Bournemouth — [STREAM]

Danny Welbeck has a goal and an assist, the latter setting up an Alexandre Lacazette blast, as Arsenal hasn’t given the home crowd reason to pile on… yet.

Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 West Bromwich Albion — [STREAM]

The Gulls finally have their first Premier League goal, courtesy longtime Ingolstadt man Pascal Gross.

Southampton 0-1 Watford — [STREAM]

Abdoulaye Doucoure has the Hornets leading at a surprised St. Mary’s.

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea: Blues hang on to win

By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT
  • Morata opens scoring
  • Kante scores vs. old mates
  • Vardy draws, converts PK

Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante staked Chelsea to a two-goal lead, and the Blues held on tight for a 2-1 win over Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Chelsea goes third with the win, nabbing nine points since an Opening Day loss to Burnley.

Jamie Vardy won and scored a penalty kick for Leicester, which sits 17th with three points.

Riyad Mahrez played Jamie Vardy through to trouble Thibaut Courtois with a 25th minute shot that dragged wide of the diving keeper and the far post.

Alvaro Morata had a 34th minute chance blocked by a sliding Wes Morgan as Chelsea bid to take an away lead.

N’Golo Kante has sprung a few counters at the King Power Stadium, but it was his Chelsea giveaway sprung a three-man counter for Leicester. Riyad Mahrez slid the ball to Islam Slimani, but Thibaut Courtois made a terrific stop.

Morata scored moments later, rising over Morgan to meet Cesar Azpilicuta’s cross with a header beyond the reach of Kasper Schmeichel.

Schmeichel will have wanted to do better with Kante’s goal, hit low and across goal from 25 yards.

Thibaut Courtois’ sliding clearing attempt cleaned out Vardy, who converted a penalty kick chance to bring the Foxes back within one.

Harry Maguire was fortunate not to concede what might’ve been a knockout blow PK with an 82nd minute handball.

Willian had a late shot smothered by Schmeichel, as Leicester remained alive into four minutes of stoppage time.

Brighton 3-1 West Brom: Seagulls grab first PL win

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT
  • Brighton seal first PL win
  • Gross scores twice, either side of HT
  • West Brom suffer first defeat of season
  • Seagulls on four points

Brighton & Hove Albion won for the first time in Premier League history as they beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at The Amex on Saturday.

Pascal Gross struck either side of half time for Brighton’s first PL goals, then Tomer Hemed put them 3-0 up as Chris Hughton‘s side won at the fourth-attempt despite James Morrison‘s consolation.

The Seagulls are soaring.

There was a nervous start to the game from both teams as West Brom, somewhat predictably, sat back and soaked up the pressure.

Brighton tried to get things going with Shane Duffy having a goal correctly chalked off for offside as Chris Hughton saw his side clock up five hours without a PL goal and Gareth Barry went close for West Brom but Matt Ryan saved well.

Right on half time Brighton’s first PL goal finally arrived. A fine cross from the right arrived from Solly March and it found Gross who struck the ball as he hit the floor and the ball hit the back of the net.

Relief for the Seagulls who led 1-0 at the break thanks to Gross’ first goal for the club since he arrived from Ingolstadt.

Buoyed by his goal, Gross then got another at the start of the second half with a low strike after a surging run. He didn’t get much power on the effort but he caught Foster out. 2-0 to the Seagulls.

Brighton were in dreamland.

It soon got better for the Seagulls as Gross then turned into the provider as his fine cross to the near post was headed home bravely by Hemed. The Israeli international made it 3-0.

West Brom pulled a goal back to set up a somewhat nervy finish with Morrison’s shot just creeping over the line to make it 3-1, but Brighton easily held on for a landmark victory.

Southampton 0-2 Watford: Hornets sting Saints

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT
  • Doucoure, Janmaat score from distance
  • Saints suffer first defeat of season
  • Watford up to fourth in PL table
  • Zero shots on target for Saints

Watford continued their fine start to the season with a 2-0 win away at Southampton.

Long-distance strikes in each half from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Daryl Janmaat did the damage with Saints yet again putting in another lackluster attacking display with no goals scored in three of their first four Premier League games of the season.

Southampton tasted defeat in the PL for the first time under Mauricio Pellegrino, while Marco Silva remains unbeaten in the league as Watford boss with two wins and two draws from four games with two away wins on the spin on the South Coast.

The home side struggled to create anything of note in a tepid first half display with Watford controlling midfield and the game.

Jose Holebas curled a free kick close but Marco Silva’s side didn’t break through until the 40th minute, but it was certainly worth the wait.

Watford then took the lead with a long-throw causing havoc and Doucoure smashing home from 25 yards out on the half volley to give the Hornets the lead. 1-0.

They almost made it 2-0 soon after with Richarlison‘s shot deflected into the side-netting. And before the break Doucoure again tried his luck after a fine flick from Andre Gray but this time his effort was over the bar as Southampton’s fans booed their team off at the break.

Ryan Bertrand had a shot deflected wide at the start of the second half as Southampton pushed hard to get back into the game.

But it was Watford he grabbed the second goal of the game as Saints failed to clear their lines properly and allowed Janmaat way too much time to line up a long range effort which beat Fraser Forster too easily. 2-0 to the Hornets.

Saints brought on both Charlie Austin and Shane Long after going 2-0 down but it made little different to the outcome as Pellegrino’s side were incredibly lackluster throughout.

STREAM: Manchester United aims to stay top at Stoke (Lineups, Link)

Getty Images / Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT
Manchester United brings its perfect start to Stoke City for a match-up with one of its legendary strikers in Potters boss Mark Hughes (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

[ LIVE: Stoke City-Man Utd ]

Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will look to keep up their hot play for United, while Romelu Lukaku again leads the line.

As for Stoke, USMNT man Geoff Cameron is in a back three with Kurt Zouma and Kevin Wimmer.

LINEUPS

Stoke City: Butland; Cameron, Zouma, Wimmer; Diouf, Fletcher, Allen, Pieters; Shaqiri, Jese; Choupo-Moting. Subs: Grant, Berahino, Tymon, Martins Indi, Adam, Crouch, Ramadan.

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Darmian; Matic, Pogba, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Blind, Smalling, Carrick, Mata, Lingard, Martial.