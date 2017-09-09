Bundesliga wrap: Bayern upset; Dortmund held

The Bundesliga giants did not fare well in Week 3 of the new season.
Below is a quick look at all of the action from around Germany on Saturday, while you can see the latest stats and schedule by clicking on the link above.
Hoffenheim 2-0 Bayern Munich
The reigning champs were dealt a shock defeat at Hoffenheim as Carlo Ancelotti’s side conceded a goal in each half to suffer their first defeat of the season. Mark Uth scored both the goals for Hoffenheim who move up to second place in the table.
Augsburg 3-0 Koln
Iceland forward Alfred Finnbogason broke out for a hat trick, giving the hosts a 1-1-1 start to the season and dropping Koln to 0-3.
Freiburg 0-0 Borussia Dortmund
The shots on goal were 27-5, but Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund couldn’t find a way past Freiburg and dropped their first points of the season.
Elsewhere
Hamburg 0-2 RB Leipzig — Keita, Werner score Friday
Wolfsburg 1-1 Hannover 96
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Mainz 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Hertha Berlin vs. Werder Bremen — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Schalke vs. Stuttgart — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Borussia Dortmund
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|7
|1899 Hoffenheim
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|7
|Hannover 96
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|7
|RB Leipzig
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|1-0-0
|1-0-1
|6
|Bayern Munich
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|1-0-0
|1-0-1
|6
|Hamburger SV
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|1-0-1
|1-0-0
|6
|FC Augsburg
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|1-1-0
|0-0-1
|4
|Mönchengladbach
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
|4
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0-0-1
|1-1-0
|4
|VfL Wolfsburg
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|0-1-1
|1-0-0
|4
|FC Schalke 04
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|3
|FSV Mainz 05
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1-0-1
|0-0-1
|3
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|3
|VfB Stuttgart
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|3
|SC Freiburg
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0-2-0
|0-0-1
|2
|Bayer Leverkusen
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|0-1-0
|0-0-2
|1
|Werder Bremen
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|0
|1. FC Köln
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|0-0-1
|0-0-2
|0