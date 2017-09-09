Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Kane breaks out at Goodison

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Kane bags two

“Wondercross” opens scoring

Eriksen joins Bendtner in history

Harry Kane bagged a brace and Christian Eriksen also scored as Tottenham Hotspur cruised past Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Spurs move fifth on seven points with the win, while Everton is 15th with four points as its murderer’s row of opponents stretches into September.

Dele Alli chested down a cross and laid off for Christian Eriksen, but the Dane’s rip bounded wide of the Everton goal.

Toby Alderweireld chopped down Sandro Ramirez to join Everton back Ashley Williams as defenders booked within the first 15 minutes.

And it’s no longer August, meaning Kane was free to find the back of the net. The traveling crowd saw Kane’s cross resemble a perfect swooping finish as Spurs went up 1-0 in the 29th minute.

Dele crossed beyond Ashley Williams, and Ben Davies‘ shot rebounded to Eriksen for a close range finish.

32 – Christian Eriksen is now the joint-highest scoring Dane in @premierleague history, with 32 goals (level with Nicklas Bendtner). Great. pic.twitter.com/PhocUfWnTr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 9, 2017

Everton backstop Jordan Pickford was livid with his defenders’ ignorance of Kane, who side-footed Davies’ left-sided cross home.

