More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Dave Howarth/PA via AP

Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Kane breaks out at Goodison

By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Harry Kane bagged a brace and Christian Eriksen also scored as Tottenham Hotspur cruised past Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Spurs move fifth on seven points with the win, while Everton is 15th with four points as its murderer’s row of opponents stretches into September.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Dele Alli chested down a cross and laid off for Christian Eriksen, but the Dane’s rip bounded wide of the Everton goal.

Toby Alderweireld chopped down Sandro Ramirez to join Everton back Ashley Williams as defenders booked within the first 15 minutes.

And it’s no longer August, meaning Kane was free to find the back of the net. The traveling crowd saw Kane’s cross resemble a perfect swooping finish as Spurs went up 1-0 in the 29th minute.

Dele crossed beyond Ashley Williams, and Ben Davies‘ shot rebounded to Eriksen for a close range finish.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Everton backstop Jordan Pickford was livid with his defenders’ ignorance of Kane, who side-footed Davies’ left-sided cross home.

Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth: Gunners snap out of funk, cruise

By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Welbeck stars for under fire Wenger
  • Begovic faces near-constant heat
  • Cherries fall to 0-4

Danny Welbeck scored a pair of goals and Alexandre Lacazette buried a bullet as Arsenal responded to its critics with a dominant 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

Welbeck also assisted Lacazette’s goal, rewarding Arsene Wenger for another start. The Gunners rise ninth with six points, while Bournemouth remains one of three winless teams before West Ham and Crystal Palace play their fourth matches of the young season.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Aaron Ramsey sent an overlapping Sead Kolasinac past Harry Arter, and the Serbian Hulk chipped a pass that Welbeck headed across Asmir Begovic and in for a 1-0 lead.

A Mesut Ozil free kick drawn by Welbeck was saved by a diving Begovic.

It was Lacazette who’d put the Gunners up 2-0, though, working a 1-2 with Welbeck which ended with a bullet past Begovic.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Jermain Defoe headed off the post from a Jordon Ibe cross as Bournemouth tried to get back into the match.

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea: Blues hang on to win

By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Morata opens scoring
  • Kante scores vs. old mates
  • Vardy draws, converts PK

Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante staked Chelsea to a two-goal lead, and the Blues held on tight for a 2-1 win over Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Chelsea goes third with the win, nabbing nine points since an Opening Day loss to Burnley.

Jamie Vardy won and scored a penalty kick for Leicester, which sits 17th with three points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Riyad Mahrez played Jamie Vardy through to trouble Thibaut Courtois with a 25th minute shot that dragged wide of the diving keeper and the far post.

Alvaro Morata had a 34th minute chance blocked by a sliding Wes Morgan as Chelsea bid to take an away lead.

N’Golo Kante has sprung a few counters at the King Power Stadium, but it was his Chelsea giveaway sprung a three-man counter for Leicester. Riyad Mahrez slid the ball to Islam Slimani, but Thibaut Courtois made a terrific stop.

Morata scored moments later, rising over Morgan to meet Cesar Azpilicuta’s cross with a header beyond the reach of Kasper Schmeichel.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Schmeichel will have wanted to do better with Kante’s goal, hit low and across goal from 25 yards.

Thibaut Courtois’ sliding clearing attempt cleaned out Vardy, who converted a penalty kick chance to bring the Foxes back within one.

Harry Maguire was fortunate not to concede what might’ve been a knockout blow PK with an 82nd minute handball.

Willian had a late shot smothered by Schmeichel, as Leicester remained alive into four minutes of stoppage time.

Brighton 3-1 West Brom: Seagulls grab first PL win

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Brighton seal first PL win
  • Gross scores twice, either side of HT
  • West Brom suffer first defeat of season
  • Seagulls on four points

Brighton & Hove Albion won for the first time in Premier League history as they beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at The Amex on Saturday.

Pascal Gross struck either side of half time for Brighton’s first PL goals, then Tomer Hemed put them 3-0 up as Chris Hughton‘s side won at the fourth-attempt despite James Morrison‘s consolation.

The Seagulls are soaring.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

There was a nervous start to the game from both teams as West Brom, somewhat predictably, sat back and soaked up the pressure.

Brighton tried to get things going with Shane Duffy having a goal correctly chalked off for offside as Chris Hughton saw his side clock up five hours without a PL goal and Gareth Barry went close for West Brom but Matt Ryan saved well.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Right on half time Brighton’s first PL goal finally arrived. A fine cross from the right arrived from Solly March and it found Gross who struck the ball as he hit the floor and the ball hit the back of the net.

Relief for the Seagulls who led 1-0 at the break thanks to Gross’ first goal for the club since he arrived from Ingolstadt.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Buoyed by his goal, Gross then got another at the start of the second half with a low strike after a surging run. He didn’t get much power on the effort but he caught Foster out. 2-0 to the Seagulls.

Brighton were in dreamland.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ] 

It soon got better for the Seagulls as Gross then turned into the provider as his fine cross to the near post was headed home bravely by Hemed. The Israeli international made it 3-0.

West Brom pulled a goal back to set up a somewhat nervy finish with Morrison’s shot just creeping over the line to make it 3-1, but Brighton easily held on for a landmark victory.

Southampton 0-2 Watford: Hornets sting Saints

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Doucoure, Janmaat score from distance
  • Saints suffer first defeat of season
  • Watford up to fourth in PL table
  • Zero shots on target for Saints

Watford continued their fine start to the season with a 2-0 win away at Southampton.

Long-distance strikes in each half from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Daryl Janmaat did the damage with Saints yet again putting in another lackluster attacking display with no goals scored in three of their first four Premier League games of the season.

Southampton tasted defeat in the PL for the first time under Mauricio Pellegrino, while Marco Silva remains unbeaten in the league as Watford boss with two wins and two draws from four games with two away wins on the spin on the South Coast.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

The home side struggled to create anything of note in a tepid first half display with Watford controlling midfield and the game.

Jose Holebas curled a free kick close but Marco Silva’s side didn’t break through until the 40th minute, but it was certainly worth the wait.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Watford then took the lead with a long-throw causing havoc and Doucoure smashing home from 25 yards out on the half volley to give the Hornets the lead. 1-0.

They almost made it 2-0 soon after with Richarlison‘s shot deflected into the side-netting. And before the break Doucoure again tried his luck after a fine flick from Andre Gray but this time his effort was over the bar as Southampton’s fans booed their team off at the break.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Ryan Bertrand had a shot deflected wide at the start of the second half as Southampton pushed hard to get back into the game.

But it was Watford he grabbed the second goal of the game as Saints failed to clear their lines properly and allowed Janmaat way too much time to line up a long range effort which beat Fraser Forster too easily. 2-0 to the Hornets.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ] 

Saints brought on both Charlie Austin and Shane Long after going 2-0 down but it made little different to the outcome as Pellegrino’s side were incredibly lackluster throughout.