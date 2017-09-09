More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Klopp, Guardiola react to Mane red card, Man City blowout

Sadio Mane‘s high boot cost Liverpool its hopes for a comeback at Man City on Saturday, and means the Senegalese attacker will miss three matches for a straight red card.

Jurgen Klopp was furious with Jon Moss’ decision to send Mane off, and was nearly put in the stands himself.

Plenty of voters in our poll agreed that Mane should not have been sent off despite what — opinion alert — seemed a pretty straight-forward, letter-of-the-law dangerous play.

One thing is for sure, Klopp and we have differing interpretations of “high”:

“The referee was close to sending me to the stands so I had no power. I said to the fourth official that I didn’t think it was a red card. Hopefully it is not a serious injury but whatever happens it is unlucky. The foot was not that high, the goalkeeper came out to head the ball.”

Pep Guardiola wouldn’t commit to a verdict on Mane’s sending off (presumably he’s talking about impact on the match, though he could be referring to Ederson’s head injury):

“Mane didn’t see him, he was looking at the ball but the impact was huge. I don’t know if it was a red card. I didn’t speak about the decision when we had Kyle Walker sent off against Everton so I will not now.”

It seems we are not in the majority — it’s patently absurd to imagine that an elite footballer who lifts his foot to an unusual position isn’t aware of a charging goalkeeper — but City is in first place and the five-goal margin sinks the Reds down to zero for the season. Something tells me they’ll have a match or two along the way to fix that.

Guardiola and Klopp’s antithesis remains intriguing

MANCHESTER — Watching Manchester City vs. Liverpool was like listening to Pavarotti and Kiss. At the same time.

Fluid, patient, possession-based soccer vs. direct, pacey, thunderous soccer. Man City vs. Liverpool. Pep Guardiola vs. Jurgen Klopp.

Guardiola and Klopp, two of the most talented managers on the planet, are the antithesis of one another.

Before Saturday’s game defending seemed optional, as it always has done, for both of these managers. However, despite their clear attacking philosophies they both have vastly different ways to attack and, most importantly for them both, entertain.

Saturday’s meeting at the Etihad didn’t disappoint with goals but it certainly wasn’t the finely poised, end-to-end encounter we expected.

Guardiola’s men beat the 10-men of Liverpool 5-0 after Sadio Mane‘s red card in the first half helped swing the game on City’s favor.

In the 11 games they’ve managed against one another their record now reads five wins each and one draw. Stalemate. Yes, Klopp suffered his worst defeat as Liverpool boss on Saturday but Guardiola took little comfort in inflicting a painful defeat.

Stood on the edge of their respective boxes during the sunshine and showers at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, their intensity is similar. That said, they celebrated and despised completely different things on the sidelines.

Pep, dressed like a waiter at a beach club in white sneakers and a blue sweater, knelt down and held his head in disbelief when possession was given away cheaply early on as he waved his team wide like a composed conductor. Klopp, in his bright red trainers and black tracksuit, winced in agony when his team missed the chance to clip a long ball over the top.

The way they act on the sidelines vastly differs, with Jurgen Klopp joking with Man City fans as they complained Sadio Mane had taken a dive to win a free kick. He responded by taking off his glasses and offering them to said fan. Meanwhile Guardiola was more serious, arms folded and ushering over his players for a stern chat when he could, even as the goals poured in.

Even after the crushing defeat the respect remained. Guardiola didn’t rub further salt into Klopp’s wounds.

“It was one game at 11v11, it was equal, we both had chances, but the game was equal. Liverpool are so quick and fast,” Guardiola said. “After 10v11 it was a little bit easier for us, and we played the second half the way we wanted to. They didn’t do well. The game was open until the sending-off.”

Klopp seemed to agree with Guardiola. Finally, something similar.

“We had all we needed at 11v11. We had chances. The first goal is unnecessary, we were too laid back, not too smart. But the decisive decision in the whole game was the red card. I don’t think it was a red card, Sadio didn’t see the goalkeeper,” Klopp said. “It’s unlucky, an accident. The keeper comes out. You want to go for the ball. I hope people see it for what it is.”

What we can see is that neither has the “right way” to manage a team or situations but both are revered.

In an age where teams often play 4-3-3 and bunker in as a 4-5-1 for most of the game before launching counters when they can, Liverpool and Man City offer something totally different. They take risks, but in different ways.

“Both teams were not compact enough,” Klopp said. “We cannot have these situations [attacking] if City would have defended perfectly. You can defend not perfectly and still win 5-0. We were not compact enough.”

Yes, the spectacle took a hit on Saturday following Mane’s red card but Guardiola and Klopp are delivering on their promises and their flaws remain the same.

At heart they are both entertainers and that’s why they cannot not only respect one another but are also revered around the world for their approach. They may not always be perfect but they are true to their vastly contrasting philosophies.

Seeing it all play out on one pitch is, like Klopp and Guardiola, both manic and beautiful. At the same time.

Three things we learned from Man City’s win v. Liverpool

MANCHESTER — One moment helped to swing the game in Manchester City’s favor, but in truth they were too good for Liverpool on Saturday.

A goal from Sergio Aguero set Man City on their way and then two goals from Gabriel Jesus, after Sadio Mane‘s straight-red, either side of half time sealed the win for City with substitute Leroy Sane adding another two late on to rub salt in the wounds.

With the 5-0 win Pep Guardiola‘s men momentarily moved top of the Premier League table with 10 points from their opening four games, while Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool (who suffered their heaviest defeat since he took charge) remain on seven points after their first defeat of the campaign.

Here’s a look at what we learned from a one-sided encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

MANE’S RED CARD CORRECT

There is only one place to start. Yes, it was a red card.

Sadio Mane was sent off in the 37th minute (see video above) with Liverpool already 1-0 down. Sure, they may have already been trailing and Man City were clicking through the gears, but any hope Liverpool had of getting back in the game was dashed by Mane’s ridiculously rash challenge.

A day after he was named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for August after scoring in each of the first three games, Mane was the villain.

The margins were close but he had time to pull out of a high challenge with his foot raised.

As the ball was clipped over the top he raced clear but Ederson too raced off his line and got their first. Mane could have pulled out of the challenge or continued with his head. He wasn’t brave enough and paid the price for having his foot shoulder high. Yes, Ederson did bring his head down but not enough to warrant Mane’s foot being that high.

Mane was in on goal but his exuberance got the better of him. It may not have been deliberate but it was clearly reckless. With Ederson stretchered off the pitch in a neck brace the contact was heavy and Mane, when he looks at it again, can have no real complaints with the decision.

After the red card Liverpool collapsed with their fragile defense (which saw Ragnar Klavan come in for Dejan Lovren) caving in as Jesus, Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne ran riot. Jurgen Klopp’s side will have to lick their wounds after suffering a first defeat of the season (and the heaviest since their 6-1 pummeling by Stoke City at the end of the 2014-15 season) but they can be comforted by the fact that they created good chances in the first half which Mohamed Salah should have done better with.

This was a reality check for Liverpool after they blitzed Arsenal before the international break and perhaps points to the madness of Klopp not strengthening his defense, Virgil Van Dijk aside, in the final days of the transfer window.

MAN CITY FLUID, BALANCED IN 3-5-2 LED BY KDB

Man City look so much better in a 3-5-2 formation. With Pep Guardiola spending big on two attacking full backs over the summer in Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy (particularly superb with his crosses from the left) this system gives them balance and allows the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva to roam free. And that they did.

De Bruyne was particularly superb, grabbing wonderful assists on City’s opening two goals and then launching the attack for the third.

Just over 12 months into the gig Guardiola has finally found his best team with KDB pulling the strings in a central role.

John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi still have their moments in defense, especially without Vincent Kompany around on Saturday to steady the ship, but Ederson, until his injury appears to give City’s defense confidence.

With Aguero and Gabriel Jesus combining menacingly in attack, it will be difficult to understand why Pep, who has been a master tinkerer in his time so far at City, would deviate far from this system and these players. Last season City’s big problem was beating the teams around them in the top six. They has just two wins versus the top six last season in 10 games, with only Arsenal below them in the top six “mini-league” in 2016-17. Just as everyone thought they would (thanks largely to a record summer spending spree) they are figuring things out.

Guardiola’s side have quietly gone 12 games without defeat in the Premier League, dating back to last season, and have also lost just once (at champions Chelsea) in their past 24 PL games. If that’s the kind of form they’ve had while they figure things out, then we are in for a treat now everything appears to be slotting into place.

AGUERO’S CLASS CONSTANT

Kevin de Bruyne didn’t really need to lift his head up as the ball dropped to him in midfield. He already knew where Aguero was heading to.

With his 124th Premier League the Argentine, 29, became the highest-scoring non-European in Premier League history. The way he nonchalantly rolled around Simon Mignolet and slotted home oozed class. You get the sense that Guardiola finally trusts in Aguero after spells of leaving him on the bench, even at the start of this season.

Starting up front with Gabriel Jesus the duo were distant early on, too stretched and too easy to mark. Pep Guardiola then signaled to Jesus to get closer to Aguero, moving past and underneath him. Within 60 seconds City went 1-0 up with Aguero’s goal.

Jesus scored twice, and had one disallowed for offside, while Aguero had another chalked off for a correct offside call. They ran riot.

The way Aguero then raced free in the second half but instead of rounding Mignolet, as he could have easily done, he squared to Jesus to slot home and make it 3-0.

Aguero has been greedy over the years. Which top striker hasn’t? But he is showing Pep, most importantly, that he is now more of well-rounded team player who can still score the goals City need.

Man City 5-0 Liverpool: 10-man Reds clobbered

Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Manchester City poured past 10-man Liverpool 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane had a goal and an assist each, Kevin De Bruyne had two assists, and Benjamin Mendy cued up Leroy Sane for City’s 77th minute goal.

City goes first for the moment with 10 points, while Liverpool remains on seven and sinks fifth on goal differential. For City boss Pep Guardiola, it’s a first win over Jurgen Klopp.

Sadio Mane was sent off for a 37th minute challenge on charging City goalkeeper Ederson, as the winger’s attempt to beat the keeper to a loose ball saw the keeper kicked in the face.

Liverpool won a corner within the first 90 seconds after Alberto Moreno had a go with Mohamed Salah‘s early square ball, but Ederson collected the corner.

At the other end, Gabriel Jesus turned a free kick wide of the goal post with a header. We were off.

Salah then nutmegged Nicolas Otamendi on the edge of the 18 and was cleaned out by the Argentine defender, giving Liverpool a dangerous free kick from the right edge of the 18.

It led to nothing and Kevin De Bruyne carried 50 yards to test Simon Mignolet with a low offering.

A spell of Liverpool possession was broken up by a De Bruyne-won free kick on the right edge of the 18 which put Trent Alexander-Arnold in the referee’s book, but the Reds held strong against City’s opportunity.

Aguero scored in his sixth-straight Etihad Stadium appearance versus Liverpool, rounding Mignolet from De Bruyne’s through ball to make it 1-0.

Fernandinho then saw yellow for hacking down a dribbling Sadio Mane in the 28th minute. It provided a promising 18-yard free kick, but Emre Can sent his offering wide of the far post.

Ederson denied Salah at the half-hour mark, as the Egyptian kept asking the City keeper questions.

A jitterbug dribble from Jesus forced Mignolet to concede a 35th minute corner, but John Stones missed his terrific chance to make it 2-0.

That’s when Mane clipped Ederson, and saw red. City had a goal pulled back for an offside Jesus moments after the match restarted, but then pounded ahead through another De Bruyne to Jesus goal.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain entered the match for a Liverpool debut, and promptly saw his team concede when Fernandinho found Aguero with a terrific pass and the Argentine deferred to his Brazilian teammate for a left-footed finish.

With the match done and dusted, as evidenced by the plethora of subs from each side ahead of this week’s UEFA Champions League matches, Mendy raced up the left of the pitch and found Sane for a class finish.

Sane found a sliding Aguero for what could’ve been 5-0 if not for a splayed Mignolet.

The youngster completed the scoring with a left-footed beauty from atop the 18.