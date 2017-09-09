Messi bags hat trick, Dembele debuts as Barca rout Espanyol (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Lionel Messi scored a hat trick and Ousmane Dembele set up a goal in his debut for Barcelona in a comfortable 5-0 win over crosstown rival Espanyol on Saturday.

Messi struck twice in the first half, and leads the Spanish league with five goals. Gerard Pique headed in a fourth goal.

GOOOOAAAAL: Few want to score goals against @RCDEspanyol as much as @3gerardpique, and he's gotten his today. #BarcaEspanyol pic.twitter.com/AzCoF0XsiZ — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 9, 2017

After going on as a second-half substitute, Dembele didn’t take long to help his team when he passed for Luis Suarez to round off the rout in the 90th.

A third win in as many rounds left Barcelona atop of the standings, with two more points than second-place Sevilla and four more points than defending champion Real Madrid in sixth.

Messi opened the scoring at Camp Nou when he received a pass from Ivan Rakitic in what appeared to be an offside position. With no call coming from the referee, Messi dribbled around a defender and fired home.

GOOOOAAAAL: There may have been a missed offside call, but a bit of beautiful work from Leo Messi puts @FCBarcelona up 1-0. #BarcaEspanyol pic.twitter.com/jZ1j4AMWmX — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 9, 2017

“They told me that the first goal could be offside, (…) but we did a lot to create several chances,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said.

He got his second by sliding to redirect Jordi Alba’s pass by goalkeeper Pau Lopez. Messi started the attack but lost the ball, only for it to take two deflections off defenders before falling to Alba in the area.

GOOOOAAAAL: Leo Messi again! Two goals in nine minutes, and @FCBarcelona are in total control. #BarcaEspanyol pic.twitter.com/xmdErTYHNM — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 9, 2017

After Espanyol forward Pablo Piatti hit the post, Messi made it a treble with a left-footed strike to slot in another pass from Alba.

🎩GOOOOAAAAL🎩: Leo Messi completes his Catalan Derby hat-trick, and worries about @FCBarcelona seem like a distant memory. #BarcaEspanyol pic.twitter.com/uD0P7Fg6zJ — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 9, 2017

Dembele went on moments later to a round of applause from his new supporters. Barcelona paid a club-record sum to Borussia Dortmund for the 20-year-old France forward. With add-ons, his transfer could reach $173 million.

Dembele showed his speed when he raced down the right side on a quick counterattack and crossed for Suarez to score.

Suarez was making his league debut this season after missing the first two matches with a leg injury.