Mourinho pins blame on Hughes after handshake snub

Lopsided wins was the order of the day in the Premier League on Saturday as plenty of the big boys came back from the international break firing on all cylinders.

Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool — RECAP

Manchester City had a 1-0 lead on Sergio Aguero’s history-making goal — he now has more PL markers than any other non-European player — when Sadio Mane‘s high boot took both he and Man City goalkeeper Ederson out of the game. With Liverpool down a man, Man City feasted with a pair each from Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane.

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea — RECAP

It was anything but easy for Chelsea despite building a 2-0 lead on goals from Alvaro Morata and ex-Foxes star N'Golo Kante. Old reliable Jamie Vardy drew and scored a penalty kick, and Chelsea had to hold on for all three points at the King Power Stadium.

Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur — RECAP

Harry Kane scored twice but may not have been Man of the Match as teammate Christian Eriksen put on a mesmerizing display and joined Nicklas Bendtner on the most goals for Danish players in the Premier League. Everton’s murderous run of fixtures to start the season continues next week when Wayne Rooney returns to Manchester United next weekend.

Stoke City 2-2 Manchester United – RECAP

Jose Mourinho’s men dropped their first points of the season as they fought back from 1-0 down at Stoke City to lead 2-1, but then Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored his second of the game to grab the Potters a point. Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku were on the scoresheet for United who remain unbeaten and top of the Premier League, but only on goal difference ahead of crosstown rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth — RECAP

Well that’s more like it, Gooners: Arsene Wenger‘s man came out of the gates with pride and skill, getting two goals and an assist from Danny Welbeck in a breakout win. Alexandre Lacazette scored a beauty, too, as the Gunners moved back into the top half of the table.

Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 West Bromwich Albion — RECAP

Ex-Ingolstadt man Pascal Gross scored the first Premier League goal in Brighton history, then added another as part of a two-goal win at the Amex on Saturday. Tomer Hemed nabbed Brighton’s third goal, and James Morrison scored for West Brom.

Southampton 0-2 Watford — RECAP

Abdoulaye Doucore and Daryl Janmaat led the Hornets to a solid road win at St. Mary’s, as Saints lost their first PL match under Mauricio Pellegrino.

