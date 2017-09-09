More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

PL Sunday preview: Palace seek 1st point; Swansea vs. Newcastle

By Andy EdwardsSep 9, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT
Sunday’s slate of Premier League fixtures feature four sides currently sitting in the bottom half of the league table, a combined three wins and 11 points between them. To say points are precious to these sides would be a massive understatement.

[ PL ROUNDUP: Premier League’s big boys score big on Saturday ]

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Frank De Boer could have never foreseen himself fighting for his job just three games into his Palace tenure, but ahead of Sunday’s visit to Burnley’s Turf Moor, that’s precisely the Dutchman’s reality after dropping all nine points to start the season, and doing so without scoring a single goal and conceding six. After losing his job at Inter Milan after just 14 games last season, De Boer’s reputation (and future employment prospects) could very well be on the line.

“We know it takes time and it is a long-term project we have here,” de Boer said at his Friday press conference. “I have a positive feeling from what I have seen in training this week. I want to start seeing the performances I am expecting and once we start getting results it will give us all the confidence we need.”

INJURIES: Burnley — OUT: Nahki Wells (ankle); PROBABLE: Jeff Hendrick (thigh) | Palace — OUT: Wilfried Zaha (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Jairo Riedewald (groin), James Tomkins (groin); PROBABLE: Mamadou Sakho (ankle)

Swansea City vs. Newcastle United — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The dark-cloud story at Newcastle remains the same in September as it was in March, April and May: Rafa Benitez might just up and walk away from the club any day now, due to his poor working relationship with club owner Mike Ashley. The Magpies started the season in poor form, losing to Tottenham Hotspur and Huddersfield Town, before trouncing a lifeless West Ham United side right before the international break. Recapturing that momentum will be vitally important against a Swansea side which is expected to figure in this season’s relegation battle, right alongside Newcastle.

To make matters worse, Benitez won’t be on the sideline for Sunday’s trip to the Liberty Stadium after Benitez underwent surgery for a hernia last week. Newcastle assistant Francisco de Miguel Moreno will take charge in Benitez’s absence.

INJURIES: Swansea — OUT: Ki Sung-Yueng (knee), Nathan Dyer (achilles), Kyle Bartley (knee) | Newcastle — OUT: Chancel Mbemba (groin), Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension); QUESTIONABLE: DeAndre Yedlin (hamstring), Dwight Gayle (illness)

Serie A: Juventus rest stars ahead of Barca trip, rout Chievo

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 9, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT
TURIN, Italy (AP) Juventus rested top players ahead of the Champions League and still eased to a 3-0 victory over Chievo Verona to maintain its perfect start to the Serie A on Saturday.

Second-half goals from substitute Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain sealed the win after an own goal by Chievo midfielder Perparim Hetemaj.

Juventus visits Barcelona in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

“The team was winning when I came on and there were spaces to play in,” Dybala said. “I got up to help Higuain but the team played well and deserved the win.

“We’ll go to Barcelona and give our all.”

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was handed his debut as Gianluigi Buffon was rested.

Dybala also started on the bench, as did Andrea Barzagli and Juan Cuadrado. Giorgio Chiellini, Sami Khedira, Claudio Marchisio and Alex Sandro were out injured.

Juventus took the lead in the 17th minute when Hetemaj headed Miralem Pjanic’s free kick past his own goalkeeper.

Szczesny did well to parry an Ivan Radovanovic effort but Higuain doubled Juve’s lead shortly before the hour, firing Pjanic’s through ball into the top left corner.

That move had been started by Dybala, who came on four minutes earlier, and the Argentina international had chances of his own before getting on the scoresheet seven minutes from time, wending his way through the penalty area before placing the ball into the bottom right corner.

It was Dybala’s seventh goal in four matches for Juventus, including the Super Cup defeat to Lazio.

The only negative note for Juventus was an injury to Mario Mandzukic, who limped off late on and was a doubt for Tuesday’s match.

Roma’s match at Sampdoria was postponed because of bad weather.

Mourinho pins blame on Hughes after handshake snub

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 9, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT
Here’s a post-game storyline you probably never though you’d hear: Jose Mourinho and the opposing manager — Stoke City’s Mark Hughes, a man with a length history of handshake-related strife of his own — didn’t shake hands following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at the bet365 Stadium, and the Manchester United manager appears terribly offended to have been asked about the incident.

[ PL ROUNDUP: Premier League’s big boys score big on Saturday ]

Here’s what Mourinho had to say, which as you’ll note, doesn’t go any deeper than “It’s not my fault,” which, to be fair, nothing has ever been Mourinho’s fault:

“I want to be polite with you, and I prefer to not answer the question because your question is really a bad question. It’s really a bad question because it [makes it look] like it’s my fault, my problem. Your question is not correct, sorry.”

Should “hands not shaken” henceforth be tracked as an official stat, one might forecast that Mourinho would lead the league and/or world in such a category, given his history of salutational controversy. You know what they say, Jose: if you are the common denominator, you might also be the problem.

Here’s what Hughes had to say — quotes from the BBC:

“I’m not sure why he didn’t want to shake my hand, I didn’t think there were any issues.

“There was a time he came into my technical box and I told him to get out but that was it. Maybe that was what upset him.”

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern upset; Dortmund held

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT
The Bundesliga giants did not fare well in Week 3 of the new season.

[ MORE: Bundesliga scores

Below is a quick look at all of the action from around Germany on Saturday, while you can see the latest stats and schedule by clicking on the link above.

Hoffenheim 2-0 Bayern Munich

The reigning champs were dealt a shock defeat at Hoffenheim as Carlo Ancelotti’s side conceded a goal in each half to suffer their first defeat of the season. Mark Uth scored both the goals for Hoffenheim who move up to second place in the table.

Augsburg 3-0 Koln

Iceland forward Alfred Finnbogason broke out for a hat trick, giving the hosts a 1-1-1 start to the season and dropping Koln to 0-3.

Freiburg 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

The shots on goal were 27-5, but Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund couldn’t find a way past Freiburg and dropped their first points of the season.

Elsewhere
Hamburg 0-2 RB Leipzig — Keita, Werner score Friday
Wolfsburg 1-1 Hannover 96
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Mainz 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Hertha Berlin vs. Werder Bremen — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Schalke vs. Stuttgart — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 3 2 1 0 5 0 5 1-0-0 1-1-0 7
 1899 Hoffenheim 3 2 1 0 5 2 3 2-0-0 0-1-0 7
 Hannover 96 3 2 1 0 3 1 2 1-0-0 1-1-0 7
 RB Leipzig 3 2 0 1 6 3 3 1-0-0 1-0-1 6
 Bayern Munich 3 2 0 1 5 3 2 1-0-0 1-0-1 6
 Hamburger SV 3 2 0 1 4 3 1 1-0-1 1-0-0 6
 FC Augsburg 3 1 1 1 5 3 2 1-1-0 0-0-1 4
 Mönchengladbach 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 1-0-1 0-1-0 4
 Eintracht Frankfurt 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 0-0-1 1-1-0 4
 VfL Wolfsburg 3 1 1 1 2 4 -2 0-1-1 1-0-0 4
 FC Schalke 04 2 1 0 1 2 1 1 1-0-0 0-0-1 3
 FSV Mainz 05 3 1 0 2 3 3 0 1-0-1 0-0-1 3
 Hertha BSC Berlin 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 1-0-0 0-0-1 3
 VfB Stuttgart 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 1-0-0 0-0-1 3
 SC Freiburg 3 0 2 1 1 4 -3 0-2-0 0-0-1 2
 Bayer Leverkusen 3 0 1 2 4 8 -4 0-1-0 0-0-2 1
 Werder Bremen 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0-0-1 0-0-1 0
 1. FC Köln 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0-0-1 0-0-2 0

Premier League roundup: Big boys roll

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT
Lopsided wins was the order of the day in the Premier League on Saturday as plenty of the big boys came back from the international break firing on all cylinders.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Below is a roundup of all seven games on Saturday, with videos, recaps and reaction.

Right, let’s get to the goals and drama…

Manchester City 5-0 LiverpoolRECAP

Manchester City had a 1-0 lead on Sergio Aguero’s history-making goal — he now has more PL  markers than any other non-European player — when Sadio Mane‘s high boot took both he and Man City goalkeeper Ederson out of the game. With Liverpool down a man, Man City feasted with a pair each from Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane.

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea — RECAP

It was anything but easy for Chelsea despite building a 2-0 lead on goals from Alvaro Morata and ex-Foxes star N'Golo Kante. Old reliable Jamie Vardy drew and scored a penalty kick, and Chelsea had to hold on for all three points at the King Power Stadium.

Everton 0-3 Tottenham HotspurRECAP

Harry Kane scored twice but may not have been Man of the Match as teammate Christian Eriksen put on a mesmerizing display and joined Nicklas Bendtner on the most goals for Danish players in the Premier League. Everton’s murderous run of fixtures to start the season continues next week when Wayne Rooney returns to Manchester United next weekend.

Stoke City 2-2 Manchester UnitedRECAP

Jose Mourinho’s men dropped their first points of the season as they fought back from 1-0 down at Stoke City to lead 2-1, but then Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored his second of the game to grab the Potters a point. Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku were on the scoresheet for United who remain unbeaten and top of the Premier League, but only on goal difference ahead of crosstown rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth — RECAP

Well that’s more like it, Gooners: Arsene Wenger‘s man came out of the gates with pride and skill, getting two goals and an assist from Danny Welbeck in a breakout win. Alexandre Lacazette scored a beauty, too, as the Gunners moved back into the top half of the table.

Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 West Bromwich Albion — RECAP

Ex-Ingolstadt man Pascal Gross scored the first Premier League goal in Brighton history, then added another as part of a two-goal win at the Amex on Saturday. Tomer Hemed nabbed Brighton’s third goal, and James Morrison scored for West Brom.

Southampton 0-2 WatfordRECAP

Abdoulaye Doucore and Daryl Janmaat led the Hornets to a solid road win at St. Mary’s, as Saints lost their first PL match under Mauricio Pellegrino.