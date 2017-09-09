More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Premier League roundup: Big boys roll

By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT
Lopsided wins was the order of the day in the Premier League on Saturday as plenty of the big boys came back from the international break firing on all cylinders.

Below is a roundup of all seven games on Saturday, with videos, recaps and reaction.

Right, let’s get to the goals and drama…

Manchester City 5-0 LiverpoolRECAP

Manchester City had a 1-0 lead on Sergio Aguero’s history-making goal — he now has more PL  markers than any other non-European player — when Sadio Mane‘s high boot took both he and Man City goalkeeper Ederson out of the game. With Liverpool down a man, Man City feasted with a pair each from Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane.

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea — RECAP

It was anything but easy for Chelsea despite building a 2-0 lead on goals from Alvaro Morata and ex-Foxes star N'Golo Kante. Old reliable Jamie Vardy drew and scored a penalty kick, and Chelsea had to hold on for all three points at the King Power Stadium.

Everton 0-3 Tottenham HotspurRECAP

Harry Kane scored twice but may not have been Man of the Match as teammate Christian Eriksen put on a mesmerizing display and joined Nicklas Bendtner on the most goals for Danish players in the Premier League. Everton’s murderous run of fixtures to start the season continues next week when Wayne Rooney returns to Manchester United next weekend.

Stoke City 2-2 Manchester UnitedRECAP

Jose Mourinho’s men dropped their first points of the season as they fought back from 1-0 down at Stoke City to lead 2-1, but then Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored his second of the game to grab the Potters a point. Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku were on the scoresheet for United who remain unbeaten and top of the Premier League, but only on goal difference ahead of crosstown rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth — RECAP

Well that’s more like it, Gooners: Arsene Wenger‘s man came out of the gates with pride and skill, getting two goals and an assist from Danny Welbeck in a breakout win. Alexandre Lacazette scored a beauty, too, as the Gunners moved back into the top half of the table.

Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 West Bromwich Albion — RECAP

Ex-Ingolstadt man Pascal Gross scored the first Premier League goal in Brighton history, then added another as part of a two-goal win at the Amex on Saturday. Tomer Hemed nabbed Brighton’s third goal, and James Morrison scored for West Brom.

Southampton 0-2 WatfordRECAP

Abdoulaye Doucore and Daryl Janmaat led the Hornets to a solid road win at St. Mary’s, as Saints lost their first PL match under Mauricio Pellegrino.

Mourinho pins blame on Hughes after handshake snub

By Andy EdwardsSep 9, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT
Here’s a post-game storyline you probably never though you’d hear: Jose Mourinho and the opposing manager — Stoke City’s Mark Hughes, a man with a length history of handshake-related strife of his own — didn’t shake hands following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at the bet365 Stadium, and the Manchester United manager appears terribly offended to have been asked about the incident.

Here’s what Mourinho had to say, which as you’ll note, doesn’t go any deeper than “It’s not my fault,” which, to be fair, nothing has ever been Mourinho’s fault:

“I want to be polite with you, and I prefer to not answer the question because your question is really a bad question. It’s really a bad question because it [makes it look] like it’s my fault, my problem. Your question is not correct, sorry.”

Should “hands not shaken” henceforth be tracked as an official stat, one might forecast that Mourinho would lead the league and/or world in such a category, given his history of salutational controversy. You know what they say, Jose: if you are the common denominator, you might also be the problem.

Here’s what Hughes had to say — quotes from the BBC:

“I’m not sure why he didn’t want to shake my hand, I didn’t think there were any issues.

“There was a time he came into my technical box and I told him to get out but that was it. Maybe that was what upset him.”

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern upset; Dortmund held

By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT
The Bundesliga giants did not fare well in Week 3 of the new season.

Below is a quick look at all of the action from around Germany on Saturday, while you can see the latest stats and schedule by clicking on the link above.

Hoffenheim 2-0 Bayern Munich

The reigning champs were dealt a shock defeat at Hoffenheim as Carlo Ancelotti’s side conceded a goal in each half to suffer their first defeat of the season. Mark Uth scored both the goals for Hoffenheim who move up to second place in the table.

Augsburg 3-0 Koln

Iceland forward Alfred Finnbogason broke out for a hat trick, giving the hosts a 1-1-1 start to the season and dropping Koln to 0-3.

Freiburg 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

The shots on goal were 27-5, but Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund couldn’t find a way past Freiburg and dropped their first points of the season.

Elsewhere
Hamburg 0-2 RB Leipzig — Keita, Werner score Friday
Wolfsburg 1-1 Hannover 96
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Mainz 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Hertha Berlin vs. Werder Bremen — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Schalke vs. Stuttgart — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 3 2 1 0 5 0 5 1-0-0 1-1-0 7
 1899 Hoffenheim 3 2 1 0 5 2 3 2-0-0 0-1-0 7
 Hannover 96 3 2 1 0 3 1 2 1-0-0 1-1-0 7
 RB Leipzig 3 2 0 1 6 3 3 1-0-0 1-0-1 6
 Bayern Munich 3 2 0 1 5 3 2 1-0-0 1-0-1 6
 Hamburger SV 3 2 0 1 4 3 1 1-0-1 1-0-0 6
 FC Augsburg 3 1 1 1 5 3 2 1-1-0 0-0-1 4
 Mönchengladbach 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 1-0-1 0-1-0 4
 Eintracht Frankfurt 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 0-0-1 1-1-0 4
 VfL Wolfsburg 3 1 1 1 2 4 -2 0-1-1 1-0-0 4
 FC Schalke 04 2 1 0 1 2 1 1 1-0-0 0-0-1 3
 FSV Mainz 05 3 1 0 2 3 3 0 1-0-1 0-0-1 3
 Hertha BSC Berlin 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 1-0-0 0-0-1 3
 VfB Stuttgart 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 1-0-0 0-0-1 3
 SC Freiburg 3 0 2 1 1 4 -3 0-2-0 0-0-1 2
 Bayer Leverkusen 3 0 1 2 4 8 -4 0-1-0 0-0-2 1
 Werder Bremen 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0-0-1 0-0-1 0
 1. FC Köln 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0-0-1 0-0-2 0

USMNT’s Geoff Cameron suffers hamstring injury

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT
USMNT and Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron limped off at half time of Stoke City’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Saturday and Pro Soccer Talk understand he could miss “around two weeks” with the injury.

Cameron, 32, started at center back for Stoke but was replaced by Bruno Martins Indi at half time after he pulled up holding his right hamstring.

The injury occurred during one of the final plays of the first half as he tracked back towards his own goal.

Cameron had just returned to the UK after playing for the USMNT in both of their 2018 World Cup qualifiers last week against Costa Rica in New Jersey and at Honduras.

The injury means the U.S. national team star is not only likely to miss Stoke’s games against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sept. 16, but also their League Cup trip to Bristol City and then their home game against Chelsea on Sept. 23.

That means Cameron could only have one game under his belt, against Southampton on Sept. 30, before the next international break for the USMNT.

Bruce Arena’s men have two crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Panama in Orlando on Oct. 6 and at Trinidad & Tobago on Oct. 10.

Stoke City 2-2 Man United: Thriller in the Potteries

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT
  • Stoke unbeaten at home v United since 2013
  • Potters have 1 defeat in last 6 PL games v United
  • Choupo-Moting scores twice
  • United drop first points of season

Stoke City and Manchester United drew 2-2 in an entertaining clash at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The Potters took the look through Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting but United came roaring back with Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku scoring either side of half time to put them 2-1 up. However, Choupo-Moting nodded home to level things up once again and Stoke held on for a point against the Red Devils.

Jose Mourinho’s United remain top of the Premier League table and are unbeaten, but they only sit above Man City on goal difference. As for Stoke, they now have five points from their opening four games.

Early on United dominated possession but failed to create a decent chance as Stoke, in their solid 3-4-3 formation, looked to hit the Red Devils on the break.

The first big chance of the game arrived when Eric Bailly played a wonderful long ball forward which found Marcus Rashford who forced Jack Butland into a smart save at his near post.

Stoke grew into the game as the first half wore on with Xherdan Shaqiri forcing David De Gea into two saves after the Potters grew in confidence.

The hosts weathered plenty of United attacks and then took the lead two minutes before half time. Mame Biram Diouf’s cross from the right was knocked home by Chopou-Moting and the Cameroon international scored his first goal for the Potters as United conceded for the first time this season. 1-0 to Stoke.

Stoke’s lead did not last for long with a corner from the left in the first minute of first half stoppage time flicked on by Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba‘s header hit Rashford on the back of the head and then went in. 1-1.

USMNT star Geoff Cameron was subbed off at half time after suffering what looked like a hamstring injury and Stoke did not look comfortable at the back.

Lukaku raced clear after a fine through ball from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and after Butland saved his initial attempt brilliantly the Belgian tidied up to put United 2-1 up.

Less than six minutes later Stoke were level. First Jese forced David de Gea into a fine save but from the resulting corner Choupo-Moting rose above Phil Jones at the back post and nodded home his and Stoke’s second of the game. 2-2.

Game on.

Antonio Valencia surged forward and smashed a low effort just past the post as United pushed for a winner late on and Lukaku knocked an effort over after a fine cross from Anthony Martial.

Butland made one final superb stop in stoppage time as a corner for United caused havoc. The ball hit Kurt Zouma and bounced towards his own goal but Butland was their to claw the ball away as Stoke held on for a big point.