Southampton 0-2 Watford: Hornets sting Saints

Watford continued their fine start to the season with a 2-0 win away at Southampton.

Long-distance strikes in each half from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Daryl Janmaat did the damage with Saints yet again putting in another lackluster attacking display with no goals scored in three of their first four Premier League games of the season.

Southampton tasted defeat in the PL for the first time under Mauricio Pellegrino, while Marco Silva remains unbeaten in the league as Watford boss with two wins and two draws from four games with two away wins on the spin on the South Coast.

The home side struggled to create anything of note in a tepid first half display with Watford controlling midfield and the game.

Jose Holebas curled a free kick close but Marco Silva’s side didn’t break through until the 40th minute, but it was certainly worth the wait.

Watford then took the lead with a long-throw causing havoc and Doucoure smashing home from 25 yards out on the half volley to give the Hornets the lead. 1-0.

They almost made it 2-0 soon after with Richarlison‘s shot deflected into the side-netting. And before the break Doucoure again tried his luck after a fine flick from Andre Gray but this time his effort was over the bar as Southampton’s fans booed their team off at the break.

Ryan Bertrand had a shot deflected wide at the start of the second half as Southampton pushed hard to get back into the game.

But it was Watford he grabbed the second goal of the game as Saints failed to clear their lines properly and allowed Janmaat way too much time to line up a long range effort which beat Fraser Forster too easily. 2-0 to the Hornets.

Saints brought on both Charlie Austin and Shane Long after going 2-0 down but it made little different to the outcome as Pellegrino’s side were incredibly lackluster throughout.

