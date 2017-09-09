Stoke City 2-2 Man United: Thriller in the Potteries

Stoke unbeaten at home v United since 2013

Potters have 1 defeat in last 6 PL games v United

Choupo-Moting scores twice

United drop first points of season

Stoke City and Manchester United drew 2-2 in an entertaining clash at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The Potters took the look through Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting but United came roaring back with Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku scoring either side of half time to put them 2-1 up. However, Choupo-Moting nodded home to level things up once again and Stoke held on for a point against the Red Devils.

Jose Mourinho’s United remain top of the Premier League table and are unbeaten, but they only sit above Man City on goal difference. As for Stoke, they now have five points from their opening four games.

Early on United dominated possession but failed to create a decent chance as Stoke, in their solid 3-4-3 formation, looked to hit the Red Devils on the break.

The first big chance of the game arrived when Eric Bailly played a wonderful long ball forward which found Marcus Rashford who forced Jack Butland into a smart save at his near post.

Stoke grew into the game as the first half wore on with Xherdan Shaqiri forcing David De Gea into two saves after the Potters grew in confidence.

The hosts weathered plenty of United attacks and then took the lead two minutes before half time. Mame Biram Diouf’s cross from the right was knocked home by Chopou-Moting and the Cameroon international scored his first goal for the Potters as United conceded for the first time this season. 1-0 to Stoke.

Stoke’s lead did not last for long with a corner from the left in the first minute of first half stoppage time flicked on by Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba‘s header hit Rashford on the back of the head and then went in. 1-1.

USMNT star Geoff Cameron was subbed off at half time after suffering what looked like a hamstring injury and Stoke did not look comfortable at the back.

Lukaku raced clear after a fine through ball from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and after Butland saved his initial attempt brilliantly the Belgian tidied up to put United 2-1 up.

Less than six minutes later Stoke were level. First Jese forced David de Gea into a fine save but from the resulting corner Choupo-Moting rose above Phil Jones at the back post and nodded home his and Stoke’s second of the game. 2-2.

Game on.

Antonio Valencia surged forward and smashed a low effort just past the post as United pushed for a winner late on and Lukaku knocked an effort over after a fine cross from Anthony Martial.

Butland made one final superb stop in stoppage time as a corner for United caused havoc. The ball hit Kurt Zouma and bounced towards his own goal but Butland was their to claw the ball away as Stoke held on for a big point.

