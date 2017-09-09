STREAM: Liverpool visits Man City (Lineups, Link)

Time is a luxury that has so far escaped Crystal Palace boss Frank De Boer thus far in his managerial career.

After spending six years as the boss of Ajax, the Dutch legend was fired at Inter not three months into his tenure in Italy, and has already come under fire at Crystal Palace after three defeats in three to start the season.

“It always takes time, you don’t have to panic suddenly,” De Boer said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Palace’s visit to Burnley on Sunday. “Normally you have 10 games and we are at seven or eight including pre-season and the Carabao Cup.”

The plea is similar to his time at Inter, when he started the season well, with three wins in his first five including a defeat of Italian giants Juventus. However, things turned sour as the team lost four of five through October – all by one goal – and De Boer was fired after a 1-0 loss to Sampdoria.

“This project needed more time to be carried out,” De Boer said on Twitter after he was relieved of his duties. “I want to thank all the fans for all the support you’ve given me over these months.”

“It’s a project and you don’t suddenly throw this overboard when you have a bad start,” De Boer said Friday, citing other moments of history to prove his point. “I have been in professional football now for 30 years and sometimes it takes more time. I remember for example Louis Van Gaal when he started at Bayern Munich. He lost the first few games and then he was a Champions League finalist. Giovanni van Bronckhorst lost seven games with Feyenoord. That year he won the cup and the next, the title.”

